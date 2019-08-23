Taking A Look Into What HealthEquity Has Purchased

WageWorks has been slowly recovering from issues associated with its former management team.

Introduction

On June 27, 2019, HealthEquity (HQY) announced that it will acquire WageWorks (WAGE) at $51.35/share. The company announced its plan to finance the acquisition through a combination of stock offering and debt.

Since this news, WageWorks reported a disappointing Q2 causing HQY stock to drop sharply. Due to issues with former management, WageWorks has been going through a rough time since 2017. The impact of that is seen in declining top line in 2018 as well as the first two quarters of 2019.

This article discusses the benefits of the acquisition, the challenges that HealthEquity must overcome and the approximate valuation of this transaction. I believe the declining sales for WageWorks was priced into the offer made by HealthEquity. Moreover, in my opinion, this acquisition provides fuel to HealthEquity's long term growth story.

What are the benefits of this acquisition

Strong Relationships with Benefits Advisors and Benefits Brokers

Over the years, WageWorks has been strengthening their partnerships to expand their reach. In 2013, WageWorks acquired Ceridian, a leader in human capital management with more than 100,000 clients in over 50 countries. Through this acquisition, WageWorks was able to access Ceridian's sales channels to offer WageWorks' health, commuter and other pre tax employee benefit accounts.

In 2014, WageWorks signed an agreement to be a national administration partner for Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs), Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs), and Health Savings Accounts (HSAs) for private exchanges powered by Liazon Corporation, an industry-leading private benefits exchange with over 1,000 clients and counting (Acquired by Willis Towers Watson shortly after)

In 2016, WageWorks acquired Automatic Data Processing (ADP)'s Consumer Health Spending Account (CHSA) and Consolidated Omnibus Reconciliation Act (COBRA) businesses. This deal also included a strategic partnership between WageWorks and ADP in which WageWorks' full suite of products and services will be offered by ADP sales representatives to their extensive client base and future customers.

Further, in 2016, WageWorks partnered with Uber (UBER) to offer commuter benefits to be used towards Uber Pool rides.

Jumping ahead, in April 2019, WageWorks partnered with Benefitfocus (BNFT), a leading cloud based benefits provider, to integrate their offerings into Benefitfocus platform for employers and brokers.

HealthEquity wants to offer more to potential customers

HealthEquity reported that almost half 49% of the RFPs they received, included at least one of non HSA CDB's (Consumer Directed Benefits) services as a request.

With the acquisition of WageWorks, HealthEquity will be able to bundle the HSA services together with other CDB's to offer competitive pricing and win more contracts.

Accelerate their HSA market penetration

With the acquisition of WageWorks, HealthEquity gets an additional 0.7 million HSA accounts holding $1.4 billion in assets. This takes HQY's total to 4.8 million customers and $9.8 Billion in assets. This represents a 17% growth in the HSA business.

A private research firm hired by HealthEquity reported that 79% of employers will prefer to partner with a single firm for HSAs and CDB's. This puts the HealthEquity's HSA offering on the consideration table among many potential customers.

It is interesting to note here that WageWorks was founded in 2000 by HealthEquity's current CEO Jon Kessler.

The story isn't all positive

WageWorks has had management issues

WageWorks isn't exactly a diamond in the rough. In 2018, WageWorks top management was replaced after financial irregularities were discovered in 2016 and 2017 filings. The board opened an investigation into the issues and WageWorks was to adjust its results for the relevant years. This is likely to have created a loss of confidence among customers, employers as well as investors causing the stock to plunge close to 50% in 3-4 months.

It is noteworthy that in early 2019, HealthEquity began acquiring WageWorks shares from the open market and accumulated close to 1.6 million shares (4% of the company).

WageWorks stock began to recover in March 2019 when WageWorks began to file delayed SEC reports. Also, in early 2019, a year post the management reorg and the appointment of the new CEO Edgar Montes, WageWorks continued down its path of expanding relationships through the partnership with Benefitfocus.

Reducing top line

WageWorks has seen a declining top line in 2018 when compared with the previous year.

This decline is bleeding into FY2019 with performance in the first two quarters suffering in comparison with the previous year.

Since HQY leads the HSA services space, it is fair to expect their leadership to be well equipped to integrate WageWorks Healthcare services and lead the combined organization to perform well.

Commuter benefits is the only WageWorks segment that has been growing steadily since 2016. Hence, I am placing another assumption that this segment will continue to expand under HealthEquity.

Regarding the COBRA segment, this is where HealthEquity has their work cut out. Management must work quickly to arrest the fall in top line and put this business back in order.

The Money

HealthEquity is expecting one time expenses to be between $80-100 million for transition fees over the next 2-3 years. This is likely going to include IT expenses to integrate the platforms, unify the brand, retention and severance costs.

Further, HealthEquity will have to buy the remaining shares of WageWorks (they purchased 4% of the company prior to making the acquisition offer) and retire WageWorks' debt.

At what price?

HealthEquity is paying 24x EBITDA to acquire WageWorks. This is significantly lower than HealthEquity's own valuation of 42x EBITDA.

The lower valuation for WAGE is fair due to management issues, declining revenues, etc. for WageWorks.

With HealthEquity raising $410 million through stock offerings and finance the remaining amount ($2.3 Billion) through cash and debt, I anticipate the Enterprise Value for the combined company to be close to $6 Billion. This gives us an approximate EV / EBITDA multiple of 30.77 for HQY.

I believe HealthEquity made a timely decision to acquire WageWorks at a time when the price was at a low EBITDA multiple due to challenges faced by the company. Around the time of making the acquisition offer, WageWorks began showing signs of recovering from the issues that were weighing it down. Hence, this partially works in favor for HealthEquity. However, the reducing top line for WageWorks remains a concern and should be addressed quickly to provide confidence to HQY investors. With growing focus on HSA and its associated benefits (See my previous article - Taking a Look at HealthEquity's Growth Story), I believe a higher EBITDA multiple would be warranted.

Long Term Vision

HealthEquity will be able to provide more non-HSA CBD's like HRA, FSA, COBRA and Commuter benefits to companies seeking these benefits for their employees.

Custodial and Interchange revenue optimizations between the organizations without new sales.

Commuter benefits is a highly transactional offering and is likely to be a pure interchange revenue play.

The acquisition gives HQY the ability to increase HSA by offering a fuller suite of services to companies. It also opens the possibility of cross selling of other services to existing HQY customers.

Conclusion

The recent rough reaction to the acquisition, equity dilution as well as WageWorks disappointing Q2 is justified.

In the long term, the acquisition of WageWorks is likely to put HealthEquity in a better position to win HSA services contracts by bundling CDB's. The cross selling opportunity opens up allowing HealthEquity to generate more revenue from existing clients. Further, the broker/advisor partnerships that WageWorks has today are likely to benefit HealthEquity to quickly increase their market penetration in HSA.

