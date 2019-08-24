Sanofi: Look Through The Impairment Charges To See The True Underlying Value

Sanofi is a well-managed pharmaceutical giant, and its multi-billion R&D budget should strengthen its position as one of the leading companies in the sector.

Introduction

Sanofi (SNY) remains one of the world's largest pharmaceutical companies as its strong sales and operating margins allow it to invest billions of euros per year on research and development of new drugs.

Data by YCharts

Although Sanofi has a full listing on the NASDAQ, the French company still reports its financial results in EUR, and I will use this as base currency throughout this article. Where applicable, I will also refer to the share price in Paris, which was 77.95 EUR as of the end of the trading day on Wednesday. Keep in mind that one share on the NASDAQ represents just ½ of a common share in France, so if you'd like to re-calculate the reported EPS and free cash flows, that's definitely something you need to keep in mind! The stock chart above shows the NASDAQ listing.

As Sanofi's first semester was very strong and the share price has barely moved on an YTD basis (up 4%), the strong free cash flow yield makes Sanofi an interesting candidate for a diversified portfolio. Additionally, the current 4% dividend yield is also appealing.

Sanofi continues to earn respect with its free cash flow generation

Sanofi performed very well in the second quarter of the year as its revenue jumped by 5.5% to 8.63B EUR, and this pushed the total revenue for the first semester to 17.02B EUR and that's approximately 7% higher than the 16.1B EUR in H1 2018. What's even more impressive is that the additional 950M EUR in revenue also pushed the gross profit higher by approximately the same amount, indicating the margins on the marginal revenue were almost 100%.

Unfortunately, the bottom-line result was impacted by a 1.84B EUR impairment charge and 747M EUR in restructuring expenses and the 317M EUR "other gains" could obviously not fully compensate for these additional expenses. The operating income fell by 1.05B EUR to 1.11B EUR while the net income attributable to the shareholders of Sanofi was just 1.05B EUR (down 40% from the 1.78B EUR in H1 2018) or 0.84 EUR per share.

Source: Financial statements

A disappointment? Yes and no. It's always nice when a reported result is better than the expectations, but as most of the disappointing factors are non-recurring, we should focus more on the underlying (adjusted) performance of the company. If we would isolate the impairment charges, restructuring expenses and other gains from the income statement, the adjusted operating income would have been 3.38B EUR. Doing the same thing for the H1 2018 results would have resulted in an adjusted operating income of 2.94B EUR. So the 950M EUR in additional revenue would have resulted in a 450M EUR increase of the operating income - despite increasing R&D spending from 2.76B EUR to 2.97B EUR.

A part of these non-cash expenses is also being added back to the operating cash flows in the cash flow statement (an impairment charge, for instance, has no impact on Sanofi's ability to generate cash flow whatsoever).

Source: Financial statements

The operating cash flow was approximately 3.98B EUR, but this included an 818M EUR tax payment, which is not attributable to the H1 result (as it includes a reduction of a deferred tax liability and the increase of a deferred tax asset), so we should exclude this from the equation. This boosts the operating cash flow to 4.79B EUR, and after deducting the 841M EUR in capital expenditures, Sanofi's free cash flow result in the first half of the year was approximately 3.8B EUR if you'd also include the lease expenses (which are now no longer an operating cash flow, but an investing cash flow, thanks to the new IFRS 16 rules). An excellent performance given Sanofi's current market capitalization of less than 100B EUR.

Yes, debt is cheap, but it doesn't mean you shouldn't reduce it

As of the end of June, Sanofi had 21.1B EUR in long-term debt on its balance sheet as well as 4.4B EUR in short-term debt. Considering the pharmaceutical company also had 6.74B EUR in cash on the balance sheet, its net debt position as of June 30 was roughly 19B EUR.

That's indeed a relatively high amount, but shouldn't pose a problem as Sanofi should once again be able to report an EBITDA result of in excess of 10B EUR (which means the debt ratio should remain below 2), and of course, debt is still very cheap these days.

During FY 2018, Sanofi recorded financial expenses of 435M EUR which also included the interest payments on employee benefits. The "pure" interest expenses were just below 400M EUR which works out to be an average interest rate of 1.55%. That's indeed dirt cheap, especially as it still excludes some legacy debt as more recent debt issues were substantially cheaper. Have a look at the terms of a 2B EUR bond issue in March of this year:

Source: Half-year report

Investors are looking for safe yields, and Sanofi is obviously held in very high regard and the 396M EUR in interest expenses should continue to trend down over the next few years as even 15-year bonds are currently priced at a cost of just 1.25%. This makes it very easy to fall for the "debt trap": because it's so cheap to issue debt right now, companies are actually issuing more debt than they need to refinance the existing debt (which again makes sense as even issuing more debt would not increase the total amount of interest payments).

But while it provides Sanofi with tremendous financial flexibility, the company should still make sure it doesn't get over-excited and keeps the net debt and the debt ratios under control. After all, a 1% increase in the average cost of debt would result in a 5% decrease of the net income (and a corresponding decrease of the free cash flow). Fortunately Sanofi has a very experienced CFO with plenty of exposure to large balance sheets in the past, and I have no doubt he will make sure Sanofi remains a healthy company.

Investment thesis

Sanofi's performance in the first half of the year was really strong and the market clearly liked the 5.5% revenue growth in the second quarter. Sanofi seems to be on track to generate a record free cash flow result, and I hope the free cash flow will be used on a combination of debt reduction and buying back some stock. As Sanofi is one of the most respected companies in Europe, it's able to price its debt really cheap, and although that also means there is no incentive to cut the net debt, it ensures the strong free cash flow will continue to be fueled by a low cost of debt.

I currently have no position in Sanofi, but could write an out-of-the-money put option at any given time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.