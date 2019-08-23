Yuexiu Property: New Strategic Shareholder To Bring New Opportunities To This Greater Bay Area Play

The company remains on track to meet its FY2019 contracted sales target of RMB68 billion, with 1H2019 contracted sales accounting for 54% of its full-year target.

Guangzhou Metro Group became Yuexiu Property's second largest shareholder with a 19.9% stake in February 2019 and brings new metro property project opportunities to the company.

Elevator Pitch

I like Hong Kong-listed Yuexiu Property Company Limited (OTCPK:YUEXF) (OTC:GUAZY) [123:HK] for its exposure to the Greater Bay Area and metro property projects. The company remains on track to meet its full-year contracted sales target and its net gearing is manageable with a low funding cost of 4.76% (relative to other Mainland China property developers).

Yuexiu Property trades at 7.7 times consensus forward FY2019 P/E representing a slight premium to its historical five-year mean forward P/E is approximately 7.3 times. It also offers a forward FY2019 dividend yield of 5.6%. My suggested entry price for the stock is HK$1.65, pegged to a FY2019 dividend yield of 6% and a forward FY2019 P/E of 7.1 times.

Company Description

Yuexiu Property is a state-owned property developer with Guangzhou Yuexiu Holdings Limited as its controlling shareholder with a 39.6% stake. It has a 36.39% interest in Yuexiu REIT [405:HK] and also owns other investment properties, apart from its core residential property development business. As of June 30, 2019, the company has approximately 21.52 million sq m of land bank located in 17 cities across China.

Yuexiu Property derived approximately 93%, 1%, 4% and 2% of its 1H2019 operating profit from its Property Development, Property Management, Property investment and Others business segments respectively.

I will be focusing primarily on Yuexiu Property's core residential property development business for the purpose of this article, as this segment contributes the bulk of the company's operating profit.

Metro Property Project Opportunities With New Strategic Shareholder

In February 2019, Guangzhou Metro Group became Yuexiu Property's second largest shareholder (after controlling shareholder Guangzhou Yuexiu Holdings Limited) with a 19.9% stake, following the acquisition of 3,081 million shares at HK$2.00 per share. Guangzhou Metro is a builder and operator of urban rail transit systems in Guangzhou, China.

In tandem with Guangzhou Metro's subscription of shares in Yuexiu Property in February 2019, Yuexiu Property acquired a 86% interest in Yue Galaxy, a above-station development project of Guanhu Station of Guangzhou Metro Line 13 located in Xintang town, Zengcheng district. Yue Galaxy has a Gross Floor Area or GFA of approximately 1.39 million sq m of which 0.94 million sq m is sellable GFA, and Yuexiu Property paid RMB14.1 billion for the 86% stake in the Yue Galaxy metro project. Prior to this, Yuexiu Property's parent Guangzhou Yuexiu and Guangzhou Metro owned 51% and 49% of the Yue Galaxy project respectively. Yuexiu Property bought out its parent's entire stake in Yue Galaxy and part of Guangzhou Metro's interest in the project.

This is a typical "Rail Plus Property" development model in the industry where property development projects generate profits to finance or compensate for the initial capital investment for new metro or rail stations.

In May 2019, Yuexiu Property announced that it obtained the right to acquire a 51% interest in two new metro property projects (with a total land bank of 1.79 million sq m) respectively held by its parent Guangzhou Yuexiu via two options contracts.

The first Luogang project with a GFA of 0.91 million sq m is located in Huangpu district next to Xiangxue Station of Guangzhou Metro Line 6 with plans to be developed into a large-scale complex consisting of residential buildings and educational facilities. The second Chentougang project with a GFA of 0.88 million sq m located in Panyu district is an above-station residential development project poised to benefit from the launch of the new Guangzhou Metro Line 22 in 2020.

The acquisition of the Luogang and Chentougang projects are expected to be completed by 4Q2019 and increase Yuexiu Property's total metro project GFA to approximately 3.2 million sq m. The progress of Luogang project has been faster compared with Chentougang, and the Luogang project could be available for sale as soon as the end of the year.

Looking ahead, Yuexiu Property, with Guangzhou Metro as its second largest shareholder, should be able to capitalize on the growth in the Guangzhou metro line and associated metro property project opportunities. According to details of the Guangzhou Land Development Master Plan 2018-2035, Guangzhou's metro line is expected to increase from 500 km at the end of 2018 to 2,000 km by 2035 with 33 metro stations already in the pipeline. Yuexiu Property has a good chance to be at least involved in some of these future metro property projects.

Going forward, Yuexiu Property is targeting the addition of 1 million sq m of metro property GFA every year. For 1H2019, Yuexiu Property's first metro property project, Yue Galaxy, already achieved contracted sales of RMB2,088 million which accounted for 9.0% of the company's Greater Bay Area's contracted sales, or 5.7% of total contracted sales for 1H2019.

Greater Bay Area Play With Significant Land Bank

The Greater Bay Area is arguably one of the most significant initiatives by the Chinese government in recent years. On its website, HSBC (HSBC) explains the background of the Greater Bay Area:

The Greater Bay Area aims to bring together the two Special Administrative Regions of Hong Kong and Macao with nine cities in Guangdong: Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Zhuhai, Foshan, Zhongshan, Dongguan, Huizhou, Jiangmen and Zhaoqing. Together, they will form a world-class city cluster that will play a leading role in global innovation, finance and trade. By combining the strengths of each city to facilitate trade and growth, the Greater Bay Area has the potential to be an economic powerhouse that will be comparable or even surpass leading bay areas across the globe, such as the Greater Tokyo Bay, San Francisco Bay Area, and New York Metropolitan Area.

The Greater Bay Area initiative involves the enhancement and deepening of connections and links between Hong Kong, Macau and Guangdong. One example of such infrastructure projects was the opening of the world's longest sea crossing bridge connecting Hong Kong to Macau and Zhuhai in late-2018. HSBC expects the GDP of the Greater Bay Area to grow to $4.6 trillion by 2030, compared with a combined GDP of $1.7 trillion in 2017.

Yuexiu Property, a Guangzhou-based state-owned property developer, is a play on the Greater Bay Area with its significant land bank in the area. As of June 30, 2019, the company had a land bank of approximately 21.52 million sq m, of which 49.0% of its land bank was located in the Greater Bay Area. In 1H2019, the company acquired a 160,000 sq m piece of land in Baoan district of Shenzhen which added to its Greater Bay Area land bank. This also represented the first time Yuexiu Property invested in a project in Shenzhen; it has exposure to other Greater Bay Area cities like Guangzhou, Foshan, Jiangmen and Zhongshan as well. The Greater Bay Area contributed 62.8% of Yuexiu Property's contracted sales in 1H2019.

In its 1H2019 results announcement, Yuexiu Property guided it will "focus on cities of the Greater Bay Area to consolidate its dominant position in the market." The company's mid-to-long term plan is for the Greater Bay Area to account for 50%-60% of its land bank. The Greater Bay Area initiative and development plans should spur population growth and infrastructure developments, which will be positive for housing demand. Yuexiu Property is one of the key beneficiaries with its Greater Bay Area exposure.

Contracted Sales On Target

Yuexiu Property's 1H2019 revenue and core net profit (excluding net gains on revaluation of investment properties and associated tax and foreign exchange effects) grew 114% and 63% to RMB21.79 billion and RMB1.83 billion respectively. The company's backlog (property sales yet to be recognized pending construction completion) grew 21.4% YoY to RMB77.55 billion, more than three times its 1H2019 revenue, which provides a certain degree of future revenue visibility.

Contracted sales is a key forward-looking indicator of future earnings. For 1H2019, Yuexiu Property achieved aggregate contracted sales value of approximately RMB36.90 billion, representing a YoY increase of 31.9%. Also, the company is on track to achieve its FY2019 contracted sales target of RMB68.0 billion, with 1H2019 contracted sales accounting for 54.3% of the full-year target. Contracted sales GFA increased 19.3% to 1.64 million sq m, while average selling price rose 10.8% to RMB22,500 per sq m.

Comfortable Financial Position With Low Funding Cost And Limited Refinancing Risks

Yuexiu Property's net gearing inched up slightly from 61.2% as of end-FY2018 to 63.4% as of end-1H2019.

The company managed to slightly lower its funding cost with average effective borrowing interest rate for 1H2019 reduced by 6 basis points to 4.76% per annum. This was partly attributable to the issuance of bonds amounting to RMB2.5 billion with interest rates under 4%. Another factor is Yuexiu Property's mix of local and foreign debt, with non-RMB denominated foreign debt accounting for approximately 30% of the company's total debt. Yuexiu Property's 4.76% funding cost is lower than the estimated average 5.9% funding cost for Mainland Chinese property developers.

Yuexiu Property also has limited debt refinancing risks, with borrowings due within one year only representing approximately 12% of total debt.

Valuation

Yuexiu Property trades at 7.7 times consensus forward FY2019 P/E and 6.7 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E based on its share price of HK$1.79 as of August 21, 2019. The stock's historical five-year mean forward P/E is approximately 7.3 times.

The stock also trades at 0.47 times P/B, which is equivalent to its historical five-year average P/B.

Yuexiu Property offers a forward FY2019 dividend yield of 5.6% and FY2020 dividend yield of 6.2% yield.

Variant View

The key risk factors for Yuexiu Property are weaker-than-expected economic growth in China, unfavorable policies and regulations relating to China's property market, poorer-than-expected residential sales for the company and a depreciation of the Chinese yuan.

