Siam Commercial Bank: Shift Towards High Margin Unsecured Loans And Cost Savings To Drive Earnings Growth

Elevator Pitch

Thailand-listed The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited (OTCPK:SMCBF) (OTCPK:SMUUY) (OTC:SMUUF) [SCB:TB] is currently trading at an undemanding 1.06 times P/B representing a significant discount to its five-year average P/B of approximately 1.4 times. The stock also offers a 4.4% trailing dividend yield.

A shift towards high margin unsecured loans and cost savings should drive Siam Commercial Bank's near-term earnings growth. Re-rating catalysts in the mid-term include special dividends and value-accretive M&A funded by proceeds from the divestment of its life insurance business.

But an unexpected cut in the Thailand benchmark interest rate could potentially hurt the bank's net interest margin if it does not reprice its deposit rates downwards. I advise to wait for more clarity on this issue, before taking a position in the stock.

Company Description

Siam Commercial Bank is one of the four major banks in Thailand alongside Bangkok Bank (OTC:BGKKF) (OTCPK:BKKLY) (OTCPK:BKKPF) [BBL:TB], Krung Thai Bank (OTCPK:KGTFF) (OTC:KTHAF) (OTCPK:KGTFY) [KTB:TB] and Kasikornbank (OTC:KPCKF) (OTCPK:KPCPY) (OTCPK:KPCPF) [KBANK:TB].

Siam Commercial Bank is Thailand's largest mortgage lender. As of June 30, 2019, retail, corporate and SME (Small Medium Enterprise) loans accounted for 45.9%, 38.1% and 16.0% of the bank's total loans respectively. More specifically, mortgage and automotive loans within the bank's retail segment represented 30.2% and 10.2% of Siam Commercial Bank's total loans as of end-1H2019 respectively.

Earnings Growth To Be Driven By High Margin Unsecured Loans

Siam Commercial Bank is targeting loan growth of 5-7% and net interest margin of 3.20%-3.35% for FY2019. This is expected to be driven by the bank's retail segment, in particular high-margin unsecured consumer loans.

Siam Commercial Bank has been shifting its loans mix from mortgages and lower-margin corporate loans to higher-return unsecured consumer loans which would help to expand the bank's net interest margin. In 2Q2019, the bank's unsecured loans, which includes personal loans and credit cards, grew 8.4% QoQ and 30.4% YoY to Bt118 billion, accounting for 12% of its total retail loans. In comparison, mortgage and auto loans increased by a slower 2.4% and 14.2% YoY for 2Q2019.

With the growth in high-yield unsecured loans, Siam Commercial Bank's yield on loans improved from 5.25% in 2Q2018 and 5.27% in 1Q2019 to 5.42% for 2Q2019. The bank's net interest margin also expanded to 3.27% for 2Q2019, higher than the 3.21% and 3.20% net interest margins recorded in 2Q2018 and 1Q2019 respectively.

Besides the shift in loans mix towards high-margin unsecured consumer loans, Siam Commercial Bank emphasized that continued pricing discipline across all its various segments has been contributing to the higher yield on loans and net interest margin at its 2Q2019 earnings call on August 12, 2019:

In all of the parts, we're actually seeing an increase in yield. So the yield is not just driven out of the unsecured, it's also out of the pricing discipline. So also on the housing side and also on the corporate side, we would actually see an increase roughly 5 to 6 bps over the last quarter.

The Other Earnings Growth Driver Is Cost Savings

Siam Commercial Bank's operating costs as a percentage of income continued to drop in 2Q2019. Its cost-to-income ratio was 46.2% in 2Q2019, representing a 70 basis points decline from 47.5% in 2Q2018.

In early 2017, Siam Commercial Bank disclosed that it was spending Bt40 billion ($1.1 billion) to enhance its technology infrastructure as part of its three-year transformation program focused on digitization.

In the bank's 2Q2019 Management Discussion & Analysis, Siam Commercial Bank highlighted that it has "entered a lower investment cycle of the transformation program starting in 2019" and "the transformation program is near completion and thus bringing the end to the high investment cycle."

This was further validated by Siam Commercial Bank's comments at the 2Q2019 results briefing on August 12, 2019:

And the C/I (cost-to-income) ratio declines...So we hope, actually, again, as I said beforehand, that we're trying to keep the OpEx (operating expenses) side actually stable...You see we're running at 46.2%, which is, of course, much better than what we had last quarter, but which has also started going below what we had last year...You see right now, we are at second quarter, THB 16.7 billion operating expenses. If you look and you take the THB 1.4 billion out, we are in the THB 16.5 billion kind of category, we're trying to maintain that...But again, we're trying to maintain the cost discipline that we're not breaking away. I would say still, people are asking, are you done with your transformation program, are there are some surprises coming? We're probably at 80%, 85% spent of the program and we don't think we need more. The rest is then start getting to business as usual, as we start reaping the benefits. So we should be able to finance that out of cost efficiency alternatively, if we are basically opening up new revenue and resources. But again, the C/I ratio, as we guided, should be in the mid-40s and then should be coming down going forward.

With Siam Commercial Bank's digitization-related investments coming to an end, its operating expenses should moderate and stabilize. Siam Commercial Bank is targeting a cost-to-income ratio in the mid-40s for FY2019.

Another source of cost savings is the reduction in the number of branches of Siam Commercial Bank. Siam Commercial Bank had slightly over 1,000 branches as of end-June 2019, versus 1,153 branches as of December 2017. The bank's target is to have only 400 branches by end of 2020. This is made possible by the fact that more bank customers are increasingly digital savvy and others are using 7-Eleven stores for to handle banking services.

According to Siam Commercial Bank's internal survey, approximately 58% of its customers handle most bank transactions online and visit bank branches once or twice a year.

In March 2019, Siam Commercial Bank announced that its customers can deposit and withdraw cash at over 11,000 7-Eleven stores in the country. The banking service at 7-Eleven has taken off much faster than expected, with 14% of Siam Commercial Bank's deposit transactions being done in 7-Eleven stores in June 2019 versus just 7% in April 2019 when the service was first started.

Siam Commercial Bank commented on the 7-Eleven initiative and other plans at the 2Q2019 earnings call:

We talked about not just going with the super apps or things like that but just also using other partners. So that is just our partnership with 7-Eleven, so 7-Eleven is -- start acting as our banking agent. I think the number which I think probably is interesting to look at, so when we launched it somewhere in April, so that's kind of 3 months ago. And you see right now, the amount of deposit transaction at 7-Eleven, which represent roughly 14% of all our banking transactions. So within kind of a quarter, 14% of the transaction, which used to be in the branches are now somewhere happening outside the branches. So if you think about our attempt to structure and streamline our physical infrastructure, already 30% of the transactions kind of year-on-year are out. The ones which are still remaining are mostly cash-handling transactions. So if these cash-handling transactions can also go to a different partner that, again, will enable us, actually, again, to be much more aggressive on streamlining our physical infrastructure. So again, this is not about just expanding physical reach, I think it's also a lot of these partnerships about being much more disciplined and open us abilities to actually think about what are we doing with our physical infrastructure and make sure that we actually use it in the most efficient way.

Positive On Divestment Of Life Insurance Business

In July 2019, Siam Commercial Bank entered into an agreement to sell its 99.17% stake in SCB Life Assurance Public Company Limited, its life insurance business to FWD Group Financial Services Pte. Ltd. for a total consideration of Bt92.7 billion. The transaction is expected to be completed in 4Q2019.

Subsequent to the divestment of SCB Life, Siam Commercial Bank will enter into a life bancassurance partnership with FWD, where it will distribute FWD’s life insurance products in Thailand for 15 years.

The most immediate positive impact from the sale transaction will be an improvement in Siam Commercial Bank's CET1 or Common Equity Tier 1 ratio which currently stands at 15.2% as of 2Q2019.

The utilization of divestment proceeds from the sale of SCB Life Assurance for either mergers & acquisition or special dividends is a key re-rating catalyst for Siam Commercial Bank. In its 2Q2019 earnings presentation, Siam Commercial Bank highlighted that the divestment of SCB Life will provide funds "for new business opportunities and inorganic expansion."

Cut In Prime Lending Rates A Negative

On August 7, 2019, the Bank of Thailand cut the benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points for the first time in four years. This was followed by the four major Thai banks cutting prime lending rates on August 14, 2019. Siam Commercial Bank reduced its Minimum Retail Rate or MRR by 25 basis points and cut its Minimum Overdraft Rate or MOR by 12.5 basis points. Kasikornbank, Krungthai Bank and Bangkok Bank cut both their MOR and MRR by 25 basis points.

There are two negatives here. Firstly, Siam Commercial Bank and the other banks have passed on most of the impact of the benchmark interest rate. Secondly, deposit rates remain unchanged as of now. In other words, if Siam Commercial Bank and the other banks do not reprice their deposit rates downwards to a similar degree in future, net interest margins will decrease.

Valuation

Siam Commercial Bank trades at 1.06 times P/B based on its share price of Bt123.50 as of August 21, 2019, representing a significant discount to its five-year average P/B of approximately 1.4 times. The stock also offers a 4.4% trailing dividend yield.

Variant View

The key risk factors for Siam Commercial bank include a failure to re-price deposit rates downwards in line with lending rates leading to a compression of net interest margins, a deterioration in asset quality, overpaying for new acquisitions financed by proceeds from the divestment of the life insurance business.

