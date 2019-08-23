Company Research: Delta Electronics

In the long-term, Delta is expected to benefit from several technological trends such as the advent of 5G, increasing adoption in electric vehicles and growth in industrial automation.

Its near-term operating margin will continue to be under pressure due to its reallocation of production lines and elevated R&D expenses.

Investment Thesis

Delta Electronics (OTC:DLEGF) (TW:2308) delivered a solid Q2 2019 with strong top and bottom lines growth thanks to its acquisition of Delta Thailand in April 2019. Despite near-term margin compression, the company is well-positioned to benefit from several long-term trends such as the advent of 5G, adoption of electric vehicles, growth in data centers, and the increasing need of automation. We think Delta is a good holding for investors with a long-term investment horizon.

Rating Buy Current Price NT$152.00 (US$4.85) Target Price (2020) NT$178.00 (US$5.68) Dividend/Yield NT$5 per share(US$0.16)/3.3% Total Return 20.4% Market Capitalization NT$394.8 Billion (US$12.6 Billion) Average Volume (90 day) 5,364,504 52-Week Range NT$104.00 ~ NT$167.50 (US$3.32 ~ US$5.35)

Investment Highlights and Risks

Although headquartered in Taiwan, Delta has a much larger manufacturing site in China than Taiwan. Therefore, Delta can be vulnerable if trade tensions between the U.S. and China escalates. Fortunately, management's decision to acquire Delta Thailand back in mid-2018 helps to diversify its manufacturing locations away from China. This was a wise move, and the decision was made well ahead of the escalation of trade tensions. The acquisition was closed in April 2019 and Delta now has control of about 64% of the interest of Delta Thailand through open-market purchase (Delta already owned about 20% of Delta Thailand prior to the acquisition). The acquisition is advantageous because Delta Thailand has manufacturing locations in Thailand, India, and Slovakia. This will significantly diversify Delta’s manufacturing locations and reduces the risk of escalating global trade tensions on its operations. In addition, Delta Thailand's operating profit of 9.8% in 2018 is also higher than Delta's 7.7%. Therefore, we see operating margin expansion in 2019 and 2020.

Following the acquisition, Delta has begin shifting some production lines from China to Delta Thailand’s manufacturing locations. This has caused near-term operating margin compressions. In fact, Delta Thailand’s operating margin was compressed to 4.7% in Q2 2019. This was much lower than last year. Once Delta completes the shift of its production lines, we expect its operating margin to improve. This will likely happen towards the end of 2019.

Key Charts

Delta delivered revenue of NT$73.4 billion in Q2 2019. This represented a growth rate of 27% year over year. Its gross profit increased by 37% year over year to NT$19.8 billion. The growth was primarily due to its acquisition of Delta Thailand. Excluding the acquisition, revenue increased by 7% year over year.

Source: Q2 2019 Investor Presentation

Source: Q2 2019 Investor Presentation

The company has delivered revenue growth in each of the three major segments (see table above). The significant growth in power electronics and infrastructure segment were primarily due to the acquisition of Delta Thailand and organic growth.

Key Financial Estimates

NT$ Billion 2018A 2019E 2020E Sales $237.0 $270.0 $294.2 Gross Profit $63.6 $74.3 $82.4 Gross Margin 26.8% 27.5% 28.0% Operating Profit $18.2 $22.1 $25.0 Operating Margin 7.7% 8.2% 8.5% Adjusted Other Income $4.4 $3.7 $3.7 Pretax Profit $22.8 $25.8 $28.7 After Tax Profit $18.2 $20.8 $23.1 Shares Outstanding (billions) 2.6 2.6 2.6 Adjusted Earnings per Share ($) $7.0 $8.0 $8.9 Dividend per Share $5.0 $5.0 $5.0

We are estimating sales to grow from 2018’s NT$237 billion to NT$270 billion in 2019 thanks to its Delta Thailand acquisition and about 7% organic growth. This represents a growth rate of nearly 14% year over year. In 2020, we estimate revenue growth rate of about 7% year over year, with slight improvements in gross and operating margins in 2020 for the reasons discussed earlier in the article. The growth in revenue will be primarily driven by growth in its infrastructure and power electronics segments especially due to the implementation of 5G infrastructure.

Company and Industry Overview

Delta is the world’s largest provider of power supplies and power management solutions. The company also manufactures industrial automation and networking products. This industry is set to grow rapidly in the next decade thanks to several technological trends such as the advent of 5G, adoption of electric vehicles, growth in data centers, and the increasing need of automation. Delta’s power supplies and power management solutions are playing a key role in these trends. For example, its inverter is an important component to convert renewable energy such as solar or wind power to electricity. Its traction motor is an important component in electric vehicles. Its power supplies are also used in 5G cell sites. The table below summarizes its products and usages.

Source: 2018 Annual Report

Delta primarily faces competition in consumer electronics. As Delta noted in its 2018 annual report,

The overall shipment in 2018 slightly declined compared to 2017 since the notebook computer market entered a mature cycle and the specifications of servers in the market had become commercialized gradually.

In this matured market, the company faces competition from companies such as Lite-On and FSP Group.

Delta should benefit from the U.S. government's decision to ban Huawei products. While Delta ships its fans and passive components to Huawei, these products represent only about 1% of its total sales. On the other hand, Huawei is actually Delta's competitor in many other fields such as in the field of renewable energy (Huawei also supplies inverters for solar panels). In other areas such as 5G infrastructure, Delta is Ericsson (ERIC) and Nokia's (NOK) suppliers of key power solutions. Therefore, the benefit outweighs the risk if the ban of Huawei's products continues.

Long-term Growth Outlook

Delta is poised to benefit from several important technological trends:

The increasing adoption of electric vehicles

Delta is currently working with several major Tier-1 auto manufacturers to supply important power components in electric vehicles. Management estimates that they could potentially receive sales of US$1,000 per vehicle. If Delta can supply its power solutions to 1 million EVs per year, this will increase its revenue by about US$1 billion, increasing estimated 2019 revenue by 11.5%. This scenario is likely still be a few years away from now, as significant EV infrastructure such as charging stations needs to be built first. Nevertheless, there is strong growth potential in this market.

Source: IEA 2019

5G infrastructure will require higher power outputs

The building of 5G infrastructure is underway in many countries. As a report by Deloitte states,

5G’s speed and coverage capabilities rely on network densification, which requires the addition of towers and small cells to the network....This requires carriers to add 3 to 10 times the number of existing sites to their networks.

In addition, the power output will be at least 30%~40% higher than 4G towers. Therefore, we see significant volume and revenue per module growth.

Industrial automation

Automation is a key ingredient in the so called "Industry 4.0". This industry is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 9% through 2024. Delta is in a good position to capture this growth opportunities as it has a range of products such as motion control systems, industrial control and communication, power quality improvement, human machine interfaces, sensors, meters, and robot solutions.

Source: Markets and Markets

Management Strategy and Key Issues

Management knows the importance of capturing new businesses arisen from these trends, and is applying a long-term investment approach. For example, management is not concerned about rising R&D expenses in its electric vehicle segment, and continues to work with major Tier-1 auto manufacturers to secure design wins. As can be seen from the chart below, Delta’s R&D expenses represent about 8.3% of its total sales. This was higher than the percentage of 7.8% back in Q2 2018. We understand management's inclination to invest. The automotive industry is a “winner takes all” industry. Once design wins are secured, these auto manufacturers will likely continue to stick with the same supplier throughout the lifecycle of the same car model. Therefore, investors should not be concerned about the elevated R&D expenses in the near-term.

Source: Q2 2019 Investor Presentation

In Delta’s industrial automation segment, its near-term outlook appears to be a bit blurry. The escalating global trade tensions has eroded business confidence globally. As management indicated in the latest conference call, many potential customers especially in China have postponed their capital expenditures. However, long-term growth outlook remains intact. We believe demand will not disappear, but will only be postponed. As manufacturers gradually relocate their facilities out of China, the need to invest in automation will resume.

Valuation Analysis

We expect Delta to generate EPS of about NT$8 and NT$8.9 per share in 2019 and 2020 respectively. Therefore, its price to 2019 and 2020 EPS ratios are 19.0x and 17.1x respectively. Historically, the company has been trading at a P/E ratio of about 20.0x. Using this ratio, we derived our price targets of NT$160 per share in 2019 and NT$178 in 2020. These price targets are about 5.3% and 17.1% higher than its current share price.

Historical P/E Band (Source: CMoney)

Key Risks to the Price Target

(1) Macroeconomic risks such as an economic recession will likely result in lower revenues.

(2) Although Delta has different manufacturing locations globally, escalating global trade tensions can result in higher operating expenses as the company may need to shift its production lines to different locations.

(3) Delta is exposed to foreign exchange risk as majority of its sales are derived outside of Taiwan.

