Baozun: Why It Dropped 12.5% (And What To Think Of That)

Shares of Baozun are very cheap and investors could see yearly returns of 30% or more.

There is nothing to panic about. The company has had big moves up or down after earnings, but the story still looks bright.

There are three reasons why the stock sold off: service revenue growth slowdown, profit-taking, and investments in warehousing and technology for the rest of 2019.

Baozun released its earnings Thursday before the markets opened. The company beats both on the top line and bottom line, but the market reacted negatively. The stock was down 12.5%.

Introduction

In May of 2017, I wrote my first article on Baozun (BZUN) as part 2 of my series of Potential Multibaggers.

(Source: baozun.com)

The company has just released its Q2 2019 results, and although the company beats on both the top and bottom line and reaffirms guidance, the stock plummeted by 12.5%. In this article, I explain why and what you should do as an investor.

What Baozun does

I first rehearse what the company does exactly. If you know this already in detail, you can skip the rest of this section and go to the next (The Big Swings After Earnings).

Baozun is a Chinese e-commerce service company that is involved in the whole process of e-commerce: software, online store development, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment (distribution). It operates on JD.com (JD) and even more on Tmall (BABA) but also on mobile social media malls and the official brand stores.

To put it simply, if a major Western brand wants to sell on the Chinese e-commerce market (and which brand wouldn't want that?), Baozun is the one-stop-shop to do it. It can translate both language and concepts to the Chinese market, implement the clients' strategy, integrate all activities and make innovations if desirable. Because an image says sometimes more than a thousand words, here is one:

(Source: Baozun Q2 2019 earnings slides)

Baozun was founded in Shanghai in 2006, so it has more than a decade of experience and it is the biggest player in its market. The rest are smaller players, but Baozun has more than 20% of its market. Although the company's offices are still mainly in China, it also reaches out to its clients by having offices in the USA, Japan, Korea, and Taiwan.

Its Nasdaq IPO was in May 2015. This is its price evolution since then:

Data by YCharts

Although the stock is a huge outperformer, it has been a very volatile ride. Especially after earnings, the swings are sometimes extreme.

The big swings after earnings

Baozun has a history of big price swings after earnings. This is an oversight:

After Q1 2019 earnings: the stock drops by 12.5% in two days

After the result of Singles Day were released: the stock drops by 20% on a single day

After Q3 2018 earnings: shares up 20% on a single day

After Q1 2018 earnings: shares up 18% on a single day

After Q4 2017 earnings: shares up 31% on a single day

After Q3 2017 earnings: shares down 17% on a single day

After Q2 2017 earnings: shares down 25% on a single day

I could go on, but you get the picture: if Baozun releases its earnings, volatility is in the air. But despite the high volatility and the 12.5% drop yesterday, Baozun has been a big winner since I picked it:

Data by YCharts

I have held the shares all the way and added some along the way every now and then. If you want this stock in your portfolio, you should be able to stomach the volatility, but if you can, the rewards can be great.

Of course, another element about Baozun is that it is a Chinese company that brings big Western brands to China's e-commerce platforms. Baozun takes care of their website, their marketing, their fulfillment, gives them data, etc. With the tensions between China and the US, this sounds like a risky business.

But the results of JD.com, Alibaba, and, now, Baozun show that the Chinese e-commerce sector is not struggling at all. To the contrary: the companies keep delivering impressive growth. And the fact that companies such as Nike (NKE), Starbucks (SBUX), Microsoft (MSFT), and many others use the platform of Baozun shows that the company is not shady or questionable. These and many other big companies, partners as Baozun calls them, give Baozun votes of confidence by using its products.

(Source: Baozun)

And Baozun only wants the best brands. Vincent Qiu, Baozun's CEO on the Q2 conference call:

After thorough consideration and as part of our strategy to focus on high quality GMV, we will strategically convert one of our electronics GMV brand partner into a non-GMV partner during the third quarter. Instead of handling their store operations, we will provide IT and marketing solutions to continue our support to this brand. We believe optimizing our brand portfolio towards high quality GMV will ensure the effective and efficient usage of our resources, so we can capture additional market opportunities to drive future growth.

That is great, saying to a company: you don't sell enough through our platform. You can still have our software (if you pay for it), but selling, sorry, not anymore.

The earnings: results and guidance

Baozun turned in a solid quarter, again I should add. Because despite of the huge volatility, Baozun almost never disappoints and has the habit of beating earnings:

(Source: streetinsider.com)

And Baozun has beaten earnings again in its Q2 2019 on both the top line and the bottom line. Revenue came in at RMB1,704.2 million ($248.2 million), an increase of 47.0% from RMB1,159.1 million in the same quarter of last year. The bottom line came in at $0.21 (non-GAAP), beating estimates by $0.02, and also up 47% YoY. The Q3 2019 guidance was reaffirmed: RMB1,500 to RMB1,550M of revenue for the third quarter of 2019, a YoY growth rate of 35% to 40%. I wouldn't be surprised if the company beats those expectations again.

The fact that revenue growth slows down a little shouldn't worry investors. The reason is Singles Day. That is such a huge success that there has been some saturation in growth.

(Source: Baozun Q2 2019 earnings slides)

Just to have an idea: RMB213.5B is more than $30B. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) doesn't give any numbers, but estimates are that it sells $6B on Prime Day, which is a bigger seller than Black Friday for the American juggernaut. Singles Day is five times bigger, so it's not unusual, there is some saturation and the growth slows down a bit. Last year, when Baozun made its results public of Singles Day, the company plummeted by 20% because the growth was 'only' 31% YoY. I expect Singles Day growth to be lower again this year.

Why the stock has crashed after earnings

Before we break down the numbers a bit more, I want to explain Baozun's business model. I will start with an image from the Baozun Q2 2019 earnings slides:

So, there are essentially two kinds of revenue streams for Baozun: product sales, which gross revenue, and services revenues, which is net. The services can be split between the service fee model and the consignment model. The service fee model is essentially the fee companies pay Baozun to take care of IT, store operations, marketing, and customer service. The consignment model is more or less (in an analogy with FBA) FBB: fulfilled by Baozun.

The distribution model is gross in that sense that Baozun first has to pay for the products before it can sell them. This is the original model of Amazon: first-party selling or 1P.

There has been a shift in Baozun's model over the last few quarters, with more and more revenue from the services model, which I liked because the take rates are higher there.

But, in this quarter, product sales revenue rose quicker again, coming in at RMB849.1M or $123.7 million, an increase of 47.2% YoY. The company stated that the acceleration of the sales revenue came from new partners, increased popularity of brand partners' products, and especially 'Baozun's increasingly effective marketing and promotional campaigns'.

Services revenue came in at RMB855.1M or $124.5 million, an increase of 46.9% YoY. Digital marketing growth was quoted as the biggest factor here.

This is probably the first reason why the stock went down by 12.5%. Investors had hoped to see service revenue continue to grow faster than sales revenue because of the higher margins. We go into that deeper in a bit.

Another reason for the big drop is profit-taking. Before the 12.5% drop, the stock was up about 70% from its 52-week low. Traders take their profit, allowing long-term investors to buy shares at a lower price. I love those short-term traders, unlike a lot of long-term investors. They bring opportunities and liquidity in the market.

The third reason is that the company announced that it would invest in its warehouses and technology. So, the margins will be impacted a little for this year, but the company already said that the margins would go back up next year.

Back to the earnings. Baozun's Total Gross Merchandise Volume or GMV, which indicates the total amount of sales sold via an online shop, was up 60% YoY to RMB9,725.7 million.

The distribution GMV came in at RMB951.4M, an increase of 42.8% YoY, while non-distribution GMV was RMB8,774.3M, up 62% YoY. These numbers, combined with the 47% growth in services, show where the real power of Baozun seems to be: scalability. Its partners became bigger in China and so does Baozun. If you look back to the business model, it is only split up in services and sales. But, in services, the non-consignment model grows much faster than the others. Actually, that is a sound business strategy: lure in the big brands with a modest flat fee for IT services and then take a percentage of their ever-increasing sales.

Becoming more like Shopify

With this shift, Baozun is becoming more like Shopify (SHOP). Shopify asks a very low flat fee ($29 in the basic plan) and then takes a cut of the GMV (2% under the basic plan). Baozun's take rate is much higher, 9.7% in Q2, 9 because it still focuses on big clients and also takes care of more for them, but the system stays the same. I had not really seen the full implications of its plan for the future, which the company has communicated for quite a while now:

(Baozun Q2 2019 earnings slides)

While Baozun has been very vocal about 3, strengthening its IT and big data analysis, for a while, I have the feeling that it is now focusing more on 4: the enhancement of warehousing and fulfillment. Vincent Qiu, Baozun's CEO, said on the Q2 conference call that Baozun is upgrading its warehouses.

But there is even a more specific reason for the big growth in the sales revenue, which I haven't heard discussed by any analyst so far. Guys, if you read this: spread the word! The reason is Baozun's joint-venture.

The joint-venture with Kweichow

On the last earnings call, Baozun announced a partnership with a leading FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods). While the company is never named in any documents that I have seen, the JV partner is Kweichow Moutai. This is a very interesting partner for Baozun. Kweichow is in the top 50 of FMCG companies after it increased its sales by 25% last year.

(Kweichow's baijiu, a high-end liquor made from sorghum and rice, source)

While Kweichow may not be a familiar name in the West, it is the most valuable liquor company in the world by far, with a market cap of $190B. Just to let this number sink in: PepsiCo (PEP) has a market cap of $185B.

Moutai set up a direct marketing unit in Q2 2019 to go directly to retailers and customers and Baozun will be its partner. I think not enough investors understand the huge opportunity for Baozun here.

As we shared with you in our last call, the success we have had with our international brand partners is being replicated and customized for current solutions for domestic brands. Starting earlier in this year, we began working with the leading domestic FMCG brand to help them benefit from the new era of e-commerce in China. We formed a joint venture with them at the end of April to tap into the enormous growth opportunities. We finished building the infrastructure for this JV during the second quarter which has already yielded solid success with the brand's online GMV in the first half of 2019 more than doubling. This strong growth represents the unique value proposition we offer to domestic brands by combining our in-depth knowledge of e-commerce and technology with the brand's comprehensive offer network and leadership position in the FMCG sector. The joint venture will soon be helping other FMCG brands.

This is very exciting news, and it fortifies Baozun's future even more than it already has. This JV is only starting to fire up and, as Vincent Qiu says, this will incentivize more Chinese brands to jump aboard. And this is the first mention of the fact that the JV will do more than be a vehicle for the collaboration of Baozun and Kweichow: it will bring in other FMCG brands and enhance their online sales as well. Great!

Baozun's cooperation with Alibaba

Baozun is backed by two of the inevitable giants in Chinese venture capital: Alibaba and the Japanese investment vehicle SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY). Alibaba owns about 17% of the shares (with 10% voting rights) and SoftBank about 13%. This has advantages, of course. One of them is that Baozun's relation with Alibaba is very good and now it has started to work on a close cooperation with Alibaba for the high premium products of Luxury Pavilion, Alibaba's high-end shopping experience.

(Alibaba's Luxury Pavilion, source)

Luxury Pavilion is a platform for select brands on an invite-only basis. High-end brands such as Burberry, Hugo Boss, Maserati, and others sell their products, from clothes to skincare, from watches to exclusive cars. The fact that Baozun has finetuned with Alibaba to better streamline their collaboration on this, is again a plus for Baozun.

Same-Store Sales growth of 48%

This will be a short paragraph too, but I wanted to add it just to show you how incredibly Baozun is doing. An analyst asked for same-store sales versus the contribution of new brands. This was CFO's Robin Lu's answer:

Our same-store sales growth which is existing brand is -- growth rate is about 48%. And if you do -- mathematically if you do rough calculations, use 60% minus 48% it's around 10% to 12% GMV contributed by the newly acquired brands. And that was expanding -- has been expanding through this year because we -- virtually we accelerated the new brand acquired for this year.

Baozun had 12 new partners in the last quarter, which is great, seen the fact that they focus on very big clients only for now. And that they are big, is clear from the facts: 10% to 12% of the revenue was from new partners. But the most impressive number is, in my opinion, the same-store sales: 48%. That means that if you have a webshop, you add half of your sales the next year and then again and again. Incredible.

Baozun as a producer

Baozun also has started a new business line in producing things themselves. It has been licensed to develop its own products, such as apparel and accessories of video games:

We began working with two top-tier highly respected video game companies during the quarter; one international and the other predominantly domestic under the new IP distribution model. Each company offers extremely popular categories in China and have authorized us to become the official distributor for their physical derivative products and handed us license to develop products of our own, such as apparel and accessories in the game's characters. While GMV from these products will be significant in the near-term, we are very excited about the enormous opportunities this IP distribution model will bring. Working with brand partners under this IP model requires not only deep knowledge of all operations but also omni-channel marketing, user engagement, the supply chain management, in all of which Baozun is uniquely positioned to offer with our diverse array of cutting edge solutions.

(Q2 2019 earnings call)

Of course, the company will not do this on its own and find subcontractors. Plenty of them in China. But I wanted to highlight this just to show that Baozun still has a lot of options to grow its business.

Valuation stays low

With the forecasting calculator of FASTgraphs, you can see that even if the growth rate of the EPS would only be 30% in 2020 to 2022, which is very conservative, in my opinion, you could have a CAGR of 35% for a total return of 178% for your investment over the next few years.

Of course, the stock could fall further. No one has a crystal ball. But that doesn't matter to me, as a shareholder who wants to keep the stock in his portfolio for a very, very long time. I still believe in the company, its management, and its future, even more with the JV and other new initiatives.

Great profits often come with big volatility. In October 2011, Netflix's (NASDAQ:NFLX) stock went down 40% in a single day and it kept falling until August of 2012. But if you had bought then, you would have a gain of 3,720% now. This is not to compare Baozun to Netflix. I like Baozun a lot better, as you may have guessed from my last article

Don't forget that Baozun is expected to have $2.10 EPS next year, which means that it has a forward P/E of less than 21. My advice is to ignore the fickle Mr. Market and focus on the long-term potential of the company and its stock. I have added a bit to my already sizeable position. The market sometimes knocks on your door with a present. Don't throw it away.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BZUN, BABA, JD, AMZN, SBUX, NKE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.