Adding Insult To Injury: Shorting Pet Insurance

Safalow likes shorting TRUP at current levels, and sees it dropping to as low as $5 to $10 over the next six to nine months.

He warns that the company has unsustainable payout rates, is structurally unprofitable, and is at risk from competitors in a fiercely competitive space.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) is an overvalued pet insurance company which is ripe for shorting, PAA Research founder Bradley Safalow told viewers of Real Vision’s Trade Ideas.

Safalow laid out his bearish thesis on the company in detail: TRUP has payout rates higher than the industry norm; is structurally unprofitable; has never had a coherent branding strategy; and faces tough competition.

“What's really, really problematic for them is that it's a grand exercise in adverse selection,” he added. “They are acquiring their pets at the vet. So you're already acquiring pets that in a lot of cases already have health problems.”

The company also recently reported earnings which showed a “disastrous” quarter, Safalow said.

The Trade

Trupanion’s stock stayed in the $30-$35 range for a long time, but Safalow sees the company’s lack of profitability, spiraling rates and pet acquisition costs, as well as external issues like inflation, driving the stock down into sub $10 territory.

Source: Bloomberg

He likes shorting TRUP at current levels, and sees it dropping to as low as $5 to $10 over the next six to nine months.

