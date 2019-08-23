Fortuna Silver: Counting On Lindero For Growth

Fortuna Silver (FSM) is finally approaching the 'first doré pour' from its flagship gold project (Lindero, or LN) in Argentina. Commercial production from the mine is expected to commence in Q1 2020 (three quarters away) and FSM is well-positioned to leverage from a rising gold market to bag enhanced cash flows. The company maintains a robust liquidity profile with low debt and a strong cash position that would enable it to conveniently complete mine construction. Low-cost gold production from Lindero will certainly improve overall operating margins especially if gold prices maintain their recent strength. Since FSM maintains a relatively small share count of ~160 MM (or ~165 MM diluted shares), I believe there will be a noticeable impact of such production growth on bottom-line EPS. Let's get into the details.

Figure-1 (Source: August Presentation)

FSM's Q2 2019 was a mild quarter. The sales (of ~$67.9 MM) plunged by ~8% y/y while the operating income (of ~$15.7 MM) saw a ~30% y/y decline. However, since the PMs (gold and silver) had only just begun their recovery towards the later part of May 2019, I think the y/y declining sales/income are comprehensible. As we move into Q3, we have witnessed an enormous jump in prices of both PMs and this will reflect positively on Q3 earnings. Have a look at Figure-2 and Figure-3 that show the TTM price charts of gold and silver respectively.

Figure-2 (Source: Finviz)

Figure-3 (Source: Finviz)

Now let's have a closer look at what's happening with FSM's stock price (Figure-4). The stock had been following the run of gold and silver pretty good until Q2 earnings were announced. Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.04 missed by $0.01. Meanwhile, the GAAP EPS of $0.07 still looked good and was supported by the Q2 revenue of $67.9 MM (that beat expectation by $3.75 MM). In my view, the market had overreacted to the EPS report. Nevertheless, FSM's outlook is as strong as ever and with the upside potential (discussed later), I think the dip provides a good buying opportunity. Technically, FSM is fit to explore $4 in the near term and once we have more positive news on the LN mine, FSM may touch the $4.5/share mark (that is, in the medium term).

Figure-4 (Source: Finviz)

The good thing is, FSM's share price growth is likely to stem from multiple ends. One catalyst, of course, is the rising PM prices. On that note, I'd also like to highlight that both gold and silver have tried to extend their runs beyond ~$1,520/oz and ~$17.15/oz respectively but met resistance at those levels and have now returned to levels marginally above $1,500/oz and $17/oz. Silver has largely followed gold's footsteps in this rally and $1,550/oz seems to be the next stop for gold, thanks to certain concerns over the Fed's monetary policy.

Another, more pronounced growth catalyst is FSM's Lindero Mine that's expected to go live in Q1 2020. Figure-5 shows that if we exclude the growth potential from LN, FSM's expected silver and gold production from the existing mines (Caylloma and San Jose) is set to decline during FY 2020 compared with FY 2019. Adding the expected production from LN enables FSM to record a healthy y/y increase in AuEq production (read: gold equivalent ounces) from ~163-180 Koz to ~293-320 Koz (or 2x).

Figure-5 (Source: August Presentation)

Plus, LN boasts a very attractive cost profile. The projected LOM AISC is ~$802/oz of gold which provides for a margin of ~$700/oz based on the current gold prices of $1,500+/oz. It also implies that we'd need gold to retain its strength if FSM is to deliver high-margins from LN. It's arguable that LN's underlying resource potential of ~1.71 Moz cannot be termed as a significant resource. Nevertheless, I believe it could generate considerable value for the investors, thanks to its low-cost production. Plus, FSM maintains a relatively low share count of ~160 MM basic and ~165 MM fully diluted shares which would reflect positively on EPS growth going forward (that is, once the healthy margins come in from Lindero's commercial production). The best thing is, FSM also maintains a suitable liquidity profile (Figure-6) with a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13x and a healthy current ratio of 1.66x (note that the Benjamin Graham model suggests picking up stocks whose CR>1.5x).

Figure-6 (Source: MarketBeat)

The project requires another $82 MM in construction capital which is easily manageable by the company given its Q2 cash position of ~$77 MM combined with an undrawn credit facility of ~$80 MM. Essentially, FSM may not need to draw the credit facility. It still has two more quarters to complete FY 2019 and the enhanced cash flows accruing from rising PM prices could easily provide for the additional CAPEX requirement.

From a valuation perspective, FSM enjoys a sweet position among peer silver/gold miners (Figure-7). Without getting into the specifics, I'd say that on a variety of valuation metrics including the forward P/E, P/S, EV/EBITDA, and P/CFs, FSM ranks the lowest or at least in line with industry averages. Regarding the P/B ratio, FSM currently maintains a P/B value of 1.0x based on data from MarketBeat. Its earnings growth outlook provides for the attractive forward PE, whereas the low-debt accounts for the best EV/EBITDA multiple.

Figure-7 (Source: Seeking Alpha Essential)

In short, FSM provides good value for the investors' money and is technically solid at current prices. The company's medium-term outlook is reinforced by production upside accruing from its Lindero project. With low-cost mining prospects aided by stronger PM prices, I believe FSM is likely to have a bullish run in the coming quarters.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.