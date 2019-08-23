Mesa Air Group: Poised To Take Off

MESA is very profitable while being significantly undervalued by any metric of value, at P/E of 3.77, FCF yield of 35%, and a 50% discount to tangible book value.

Mesa Air Group (MESA) is an overlooked and undervalued regional airline trading at less than 4x of its as-reported EPS, less than 50% of its tangible book value + tax benefits and at a 35% free cash flow yield, which is much below than valuations of its peers. Shares could rise to over $20 per share in the medium term. Even assuming dire scenarios, the shares are undervalued.

Why MESA?

When I was little, I loved to go to a local airport with my grandfather. I would spend hours looking at the airplanes take off. While I am no longer fascinated with anything related to aircraft, Mesa Air Group is something that I find very exciting. In this article I aim to provide you with a balanced review of opportunities MESA has to provide value to its shareholders as well as potential challenges it faces. I will also show you the incredible value the stock of MESA represents at the current prices. This value will likely be unlocked in one of several possible ways in near future.

Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc. is a holding company for Mesa Airlines, a regional carrier operating flights for American Eagle as well as United Express. Essentially MESA operates some of the regional flights for major airlines: American Airlines (AAL) and United Airlines (UAL) pursuant to capacity purchase agreements (CPAs). This means that majors (AAL and UAL) handle ticketing, pay for fuel and fixed, as well as variable fees for aircraft and more.

MESA operates 145 regional aircraft with 761 daily departures and 3,400 employees. The aircraft are Embraer E-175, Bombardier CRJ-900, CRJ-700 and CRJ-200. These smaller jets are reliable and well suited to shorter routes that MESA flies. Operating under CPAs with major airlines is beneficial for both the majors and MESA in multiple ways.

Symbiotic Relationship

For American and United, having MESA operate their regional flights results in cost savings and, therefore, greater profits on those shorter and less-traveled routes. The personnel expenses are significantly reduced in comparison to what it would cost majors to operate using their own senior, unionized workforce. Since in most cases the aircraft is provided by MESA (with an exception of a number of Embraer aircraft provided by United), majors don't need to tie up capital.

MESA, on the other hand, has advantages in this relationship including the following:

MESA doesn't have to deal with ticketing

MESA is not exposed to fuel price fluctuations (majors pay for fuel)

MESA has predictable revenue streams

MESA has lower costs of personnel due to what they call "juniority" (short experience of pilots and flight attendants) that translates to lower expenses and better margins

Peculiarities

Because pilots of major airlines don't want regionals to take business away from them, through their pilot unions they negotiated with the airlines they work for so that there are limits on the number of seats of regional aircraft. Put another way, there are limits to the kind of aircraft and number of seats per aircraft that MESA can operate at American and similar (but slightly different) restrictions at United. I will not spend much time on this topic as it is not central to our discussion of MESA's value. But it affects the current ongoing negotiations between MESA and United.

Management

Comprised of long-tenured industry professionals with the CEO, who is the single largest individual shareholder, the company has both the expertise and the motivation to do right by the shareholders.

Bankruptcy and NOLs

So I think I've got your attention now. On Jan. 5, 2010, MESA filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Bankruptcy allowed MESA to shed its old inefficient aircraft and restructure its obligations. MESA emerged from the bankruptcy in a strong shape and had an initial public offering (IPO) last year. After the IPO, it traded as high as over $15 a share. While having been in bankruptcy is not something that is glorious, an interesting aspect is that MESA has additional value not reflected on its balance sheet. That value is over $415m of federal and $199.6m of state net operation loss (NOL) carryforwards, as of beginning of this fiscal year.

What does it mean? While Mesa reports GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) earnings after tax, it doesn't actually have to pay cash taxes to the extent MESA's earnings are offset by NOL carryforwards. In other words, for the purpose of paying taxes on MESA's profits, the amounts get reduced or eliminated for this year and several subsequent years. MESA doesn't actually have to pay the tax that is being deducted from the earnings to arrive at the numbers that are reported and used in calculation of measures such as the P/E ratio. As a result, the company generates more money than what is being reported.

Source: MESA's Form 10-Q

Profitability

To look at MESA's profitability, we will not rely on inaccurate shortcuts, such as looking at financial web sites, some of which list "Adjusted" earnings and some of which use incorrect share counts. We will go to the source - MESA's SEC filings. Looking at the latest quarterly Form 10-Q, as well as a couple of previous ones and an annual form 10-K, we see that as-reported GAAP earnings for the last 9 months ending in June 30 2019 were $35.3M and the diluted share count was 35M for earnings per share (EPS) of $1.01. The fourth quarter of the previous 2018 fiscal year resulted in a $19.4M profit and in a diluted EPS of $0.65.

Combining the above numbers we arrive at the trailing 12 months (TTM) net income of $54.7M and EPS of $1.66. I have to mention here that this EPS is lower than it would have been if we took into account some one-off items. For example, in the last quarter the company took a $10M charge for buying out 10 aircraft it was previously leasing. The charge was a result of breaking the lease and is not recurring. If we were to add back this one-off item, it would increase the EPS by $0.29. But let's be very conservative and assume the EPS is $1.66.

If we take the current share price of $6.26 as of close on August 20th 2019, the conservative GAAP TTM EPS of $1.66 results in a P/E ratio of 3.77. As I already mentioned, due to NOL carryforwards, which are not reported on the balance sheet, but are talked about on virtually every MESA earnings call and mentioned in every Form 10-Q and 10-K, Mesa likely paid no actual cash taxes. While adding the taxes reported on the GAAP basis but not actually paid to the net income would not show the company's "true" long-term profitability, it is still money that they can use, for example to reduce debt. Indeed, we should be able to see this extra cash in their cash flow statements, in the operational cash flow category. Let's look at cash flows next.

Cash Flow

Looking at the same Forms 10-Q and 10-K, we see that for the 9 months of this fiscal year, the operating cash flow (OCF) was $114M and capital expenditures (capex) were $116.7M. The free cash flow (FCF) was therefore negative $2M. How can this be? The answer is simple. Most of the capex was spent on purchases of spare engines and buying out the previously-leased aircraft. In particular, MESA spent over $70M on aircraft purchases and that expense shows up in capex. If we back out the engine and aircraft purchases and accept management's contention that maintenance capex is 1.2-1.5% of revenues, we get to $6M-7.5M of maintenance capex for 9 months.

However, let's be more conservative. Merely maintaining aircraft and not allowing for future replacement is not sustainable. We will account for the worst-case scenario and use depreciation and amortization (D&A) instead, which works out to $57.5M for the 9 months in question. The result is FCF of $114M minus $57.5M, which is $56.5M. If we divide this number by diluted share count of 35M, we get FCF per share of $1.61 for 9 months. I couldn't find cash flow figures for the 4th quarter of fiscal 2018, but if we extrapolate the 9-month FCF numbers to 12 months, we get annualized $2.16 of free cash flow per share. Again, at the current price of $6.26, the free cash flow yield is about 35%. Not bad at all.

Source: MESA's Form 10-Q

No Cash Taxes

Interestingly, the GAAP taxes for 9 months were reported at $11M while the cash flow statement showed $11M in "deferred tax," meaning MESA indeed paid no cash taxes. At the rate the NOL carryforwards are depleted, MESA should not have to pay any federal tax for over 8 years and state tax for over 2 years. The tax savings should provide MESA a nice runway to pay down debt or expand operations.

Book Value

According to the latest 10-Q SEC filing, MESA's book value is $413M and tangible book value is $403M. At 35M diluted shares, it amounts to $11.51 per share, most of which is in aircraft, hence relatively liquid. On the last earnings call, when talking about the two aircraft that were removed from the American's CPA agreement, management indicated that they had significant equity in the aircraft, so it is likely that the depreciation is overstated and the true tangible book value per share is even greater. Also, the book value is growing every quarter from FCF via a combination of debt reduction and purchases of additional aircraft.

Let's again talk about the $415M in federal and $199.6M in state NOL carryforwards, which would result in true cash flow improvement to the company to the tune of $80-90M over the next several years. Even assuming they already used up some of that this fiscal year, it still amounts to additional $2.30-$2.50 per share. Even if the company can't utilize this tax benefit, this is something that is of benefit to a potential acquirer. At the current price, you are paying less than 48% of tangible book value plus tax benefits. MESA stock has a significant "margin of safety."

Why So Cheap?

If you look at airlines in general and at SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) in particular, you will see that they trade at significantly richer valuations. SkyWest is a MESA's competitor and currently trades at a P/E of 9 and P/B of 1.4. If MESA had similar valuations, it would trade at $14.95-17.53. There is no question that MESA is trading at a significant discount and there are reasons for that. For starters, United CPA is scheduled to start expiring this month and into subsequent months. While negotiations have been ongoing for months and the company hoped to "announce something soon" throughout, the renewal has not yet been finalized.

At the same time, due to ground damage by a ground handler in one case and a fueling vehicle in another, two of the American Eagle aircraft were out of commission. At the same time there were delayed aircraft C-checks due to Bombardier labor shortages and a model-wide navigation system outage. This confluence of factors resulted in MESA missing operational metrics stipulated in the American CPA and American elected to remove 2 aircraft from service and may elect to remove two more.

Nonetheless, all the spare aircraft should be in service at the end of this month and the controllable completion factors as well as other metrics were good as of late, providing hope that this had been a temporary glitch. Likewise, while United contract has not yet been renewed, MESA's aircraft has been scheduled to fly for United Express as far as United schedules go. While the company works through these temporary difficulties, we get to enjoy the share prices that are on sale, if not on clearance.

Catalysts

While it is clear that the share price of MESA is in "deep value" category, it is important that the true value is unlocked. For this unlocking to happen, we need catalysts. Absent that, you can suspect this stock of being a "value trap." Let's look at possible likely scenarios.

Let's look at the "best" scenario. We will assume that United CPA is renewed and potentially expanded and that American will also extend the CPA. There is a possibility MESA will be able to sign up a CPA with another major airline and at the same time they are standing up their cargo operation. If so, the FCF and profits can increase dramatically. In such a growth scenario, P/E multiple should expand to at least the level of competitors and likely to over 10x, resulting in share prices well over $20. This scenario represents an at least 220% upside from current prices.

But let's not speculate; let's be conservative. While Mesa has been repaying debt and building equity in their fleet (buying out leased aircraft), it helps with interest charges and decreases the aircraft rental fees, thereby contributing to the bottom line. So EPS should improve in the "steady state." Let's be very conservative. Let's assume no improvement from either the paydown of debt or the expansion of business. In this case, the FCF MESA generates would have to go somewhere - i.e., to shareholders in a form of dividends or buybacks. At stable EPS levels, the P/E and FCF yield warrant share prices of at least $15, as we demonstrated previously. This represents a 140% upside from current share prices.

Let's now look at the "bad" scenario. We will assume business contraction, CPA reduction or outright loss of United CPA and then a gradual expiration of the American CPA. In this scenario, MESA would have to either lease out or sell their aircraft. While there will be one-time charges for headcount reduction and downsizing, the value locked in the aircraft will be unlocked via leasing out or sale. And we talked about how the tangible book value is $11.51 per share and growing. Plus the additional $2.37-2.50 per share in future deferred tax taxes can also be unlocked, even if via another company acquiring MESA. The upside in this dire scenario is still 84%-124% versus the current share prices.

I will now put probabilities on each scenario. I will allocate 30% to the "best" scenario, 60% to "steady state" and 10% to "bad." Average weighted upside from the current share prices works out to 160%. I think you will agree that this is not a bad potential return.

Risks

I talked about the "bad" scenario and demonstrated that MESA is severely undervalued, even assuming very dire future conditions. There is always a way to paint a nightmarish future, if one has enough imagination. There is always a question of quality and motivation of the any company's management and its CEO. As I already mentioned, MESA's CEO has a lot of shares and additionally has been running the company for a long time.

He has the vision and the ambition to grow the company and make it even more profitable. And he recently provided his thoughts on scope changes at United as being potentially very beneficial to MESA, whereby they would convert CRJ-700 aircraft to have fewer seats and then back-fill them with another type of aircraft. If anything, I expect improvement rather than decline, driven by the actions and acumen of MESA's management.

As with any business, especially an airline, mishaps may happen. We already saw how accidental ground damage to aircraft negatively impacted MESA. If there is a crash or some other accidental event, the stock can certainly suffer short-term. Likewise, in case of a protracted recession there will be both the indiscriminate selling of shares as well as a potential negative impact to the business. Therefore MESA should be a part of a well-diversified portfolio and investors should have patience to wait for the appreciation to takes place.

Bottom Line

MESA's shares currently trade at a greater than 50% discount to tangible book value + deferred tax benefits, at a trailing P/E of 3.77 and at an approximate free cash flow yield of 35%. While temporary factors out of company's control may cause American to remove a couple more aircraft (in addition to two already removed) from the CPA and the United CPA extension discussions have been dragging on for longer than anyone has hoped, there is a significant margin of safety at the current depressed prices and several likely catalysts that should allow the value to be unlocked.

Mesa Air Group's share price is poised to take off and, in anticipation of that, I increased my position on a recent share prices weakness. As I mentioned in the beginning of this article, when I was little, I liked to watch the planes take off. But unlike my childhood, when MESA takes off, I don't want to be watching it from the ground. I want to be onboard.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MESA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.