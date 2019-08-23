Boeing Up About $14 Since My Bullish Call. If You Followed My Options Strategy, Time To 'Close'

On Wednesday, I went through several scenarios for Boeing (BA)

If you agreed with my bullish prediction and executed a call spread, you should look to take profits. I am still bullish. I beat the news that Boeing is now seen to be raising production on the 737 Max by 24 hours. Other reports yesterday also confirmed that Boeing expects the 737 Max to be flying by year-end. I think Boeing has plenty of upside, but options are a wasting asset. I would not be surprised with the continued positive news flow that BA could go back to the 390 level. What to do?

Rolling up and out

Well, you could take the profits from the options and help fund a stake in BA's equity. Or you could do what is called a "roll-up". A roll-up simply means that after you close out the old options position that you had, in our example of a 350 strike price and an October expiration and perhaps executing a new long call at a higher strike, let's say 370, you can decide whether you want to keep the same expiration date or move that out to November, or even decide that the news flow will be so intense that it makes more sense to pull in the expiration to September.

I priced out the call on Wednesday at about $8; it is now at $19. Let's say since I priced it out before the market opened, it was higher. Let's say it was $10, you nearly doubled your money. But this out-of-the-money call is 19.50. See below (in the stock replacement discussion) for an out-of-the-money but longer expiration date for the "up and out" call (370 Strike with Jan. 2020 Exp).

What would a higher strike with a nearer expiration look like?

Buy 1 Call with a 360 Strike and a September 20 Expiration would cost $8.30 ($8.30 X 100 = $830); basically the same amount you risked on Wednesday. What would a spread look like?

Sell 1 Put with a 380 strike and a September 20 Expiration pays $2.50, so $8.30 - $2.50 = $5.80 X 100 = $580 would be your cost.

Please bear in mind these are pre-market prices. You can only set up options when the market opens, and prices will certainly be different. I am using these prices and the example of BA to illustrate options strategies as a way to express your speculation on where a stock price can be in the future.

You have to close out the old position in any case

With options, you don't have the luxury of time. In fact, when you buy an option, one of the things you are buying IS time. You are renting the privilege of buying (for a call) an equity at a set time. Is it any wonder that the premium fades over time? Also, once you break above a strike price, the option trades one to one on the price of the equity. This also leads to the impetus to take profits when they come even when there is more upside to come.

Take some profits on other names, too

As it happens, I also suggested going long on Salesforce (CRM), Workday (WDAY), and ServiceNow (NOW) on Monday, and they all are up nicely. I have been a bull on these names for a long time, so this is not about patting myself on my back. This is just about reminding you that it's important to pull in some cash going forward, and these are great examples to remind you to take profits when the getting is good. Again, don't sell everything, and don't even take a big bite; just trim some shares today. Do it this morning.

Consider another approach to staying long... Stock replacement

This is really just another way of looking at options to reduce risk. Look at your positions that you are carrying good profits in. Are you concerned that market turbulence will eat into those profits? Consider selling a portion of those equities and replace part of that equity position with options. Typically, these would be longer-dated options, the expiration would be months out, and depending on how secure you feel in the upside, you can adjust the strike price. The closer in the money, the more the option will act as the underlying equity. I am not in favor of "deep in the money" call options, but that is the classic way to set up a call option. In my mind, if you take a January expiration or even March, you can be out of the money and still feel that you can participate in the upside of an equity. Also, you can decide to hold on to the equity and write calls, as per the example I illustrated on BA on Wednesday to generate premium and to protect the downside somewhat. So stock replacement simply would be:

If you are holding 200 shares of Boeing, in a stock replacement, you could take profits by perhaps selling 100 shares and buying calls.

Traditional stock replacement well in the money

Buy 1 Call at 340 Strike with January 2020 Expiration at $34.60 ($34.60 X 100 = $3,460). We see that $3,460 is quite a bit of money for an options contract, but it is risking a lot less than $35,300 of 100 shares of BA. In a sense, this is about lowering risk since you are not risking the full $35K or tying up $35K. If you like the idea of stock replacement, what would the cost be if you decide to be well out of the money instead? If you feel like I do that BA has plenty of upside, then how about this:

Buy 1 Call at 370 Strike with January 2020 Expiration at $19.50 ($19.50 X 100 = $1,950) that seems more reasonable, and you still have plenty of upsides, since BA was at $390 earlier in the crisis. Also, this long Call configuration could work for the roll up and out...

Again, please bear in mind these are pre-market prices. You can only set up options when the market opens, and prices will certainly be different. I am using these prices and the example of BA to illustrate options strategies to express your speculation on where a stock price can be.

If you have been paying attention this morning, you saw a lot of volatility in the futures and the news

The futures were up nicely and China announced the tariff retaliation and then fell sharply. I just want to use this as a caution. PLEASE IF YOU WANT TO PRESERVE RECENT PROFITS, YOU MUST SELL SOME SHARES. Don't look at your portfolio and count the newly stronger value as "yours" until you sell and reap those profits. AGAIN, I AM NOT TELLING YOU TO SELL EVERYTHING; just trim a few shares from each position. Do this every up day, as a discipline. Don't wait for me to remind you. Do this to build a 25% to 35% cash reserve and continue to do this as your portfolio gains value. DO NOT DO THIS IN YOUR LONG-TERM PORTFOLIO. You should be fully invested in your long-term holdings and adding to that portfolio a few hundred or a few thousand every month. It should be an automatic allocation. I am only addressing the problem of how to manage risk and how to take profits and minimize losses in a separate trading account. My approach to options for the purposes of this series is keeping risk lower, not boosting risk by over trading options and equities. The idea is that you add to your equity positions when the market is down and begin to take profits by slowing trimming positions when the market has gone up enough to have generated profits in your portfolio.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.