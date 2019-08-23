Gladstone Commercial: Strong Yield At A Decent Value

Valuation is less exciting than it used to be, but it is still among the better values in the sector.

Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) represents a steady source of income at a decent value. Its triple net cashflows are locked in with a long weighted average lease term which provides solid visibility on future revenues.

The primary criticism I hear about GOOD as an investment is that it is high risk.

I disagree.

How risky is GOOD?

GOOD is often described as being quite risky as seen here and here. While I respect both of these authors and agree with them on many investments, we disagree with this particular assessment.

I would posit that GOOD is of slightly below average risk for an equity REIT and I arrived at this conclusion by looking at a composite of factors.

Management

Tenant quality

Asset portfolio

Leverage

Cashflow stability

I can fully understand why GOOD is viewed by many as risky. If one looks at it categorically, from a high level perspective, there appear to be a few yellow or even red flags.

External management is often a dangerous structure that can come with misalignment. However, a close inspection of this particular external manager reveals strong alignment with shareholders and generally good stewardship of shareholder capital.

David Gladstone and the rest of Gladstone management have been at the helm of GOOD for a long time. Since it began trading in 2003, GOOD has outperformed the REIT index by a very slight margin.

Misaligned management would not hold up over such a long time period. Further, there has been direct evidence of alignment when management voluntarily waved a portion of its fee during a stretch of time when the dividend was not fully covered. We have met with GOOD management on several occasions and believe they are steering the ship in the right direction.

Another way in which GOOD looks bad from a high level perspective is their low percentage of credit rated tenants. Given the long duration of triple net leases, the critics are right to think that tenant credit worthiness is important. The 10 year locked in cash flows are only locked in if the tenant has the ability to pay.

Once again, a closer look reveals a different story. GOOD’s management specializes in rating unrated tenants. So while their tenants do not have an official credit rating from one of the major agencies, a good portion of them are functionally investment grade. The proof is in the pudding and GOOD’s occupancy has never dropped below the high 90% range, including during the financial crisis when peer triple net REITs experienced troubles with their “investment grade” tenants.

The third place where people are seeing more risk than is really there is GOOD’s asset portfolio. When analyzing churn risk for a triple net REIT it is often wise to look at fungibility of the properties. A property that is suited to many potential tenants will generally fare better upon lease turnover. GOOD’s asset portfolio contains some properties that are high on specificity and therefore low on fungibility.

This would theoretically cause problems when tenants vacate. These spaces would be hard to fill, yet GOOD has not had much of an issue with this because its tenants generally don’t want to vacate. Part of GOOD’s underwriting is ensuring that the property is mission critical for the tenant. GOOD does not buy up properties in mass, but rather 1 by 1 with full due diligence. This too was proven out in recent years as GOOD spent much of 2016 through 2018 dealing with significant lease turnover. Occupancy remained high and rent rolls were normal. Today, GOOD is past its lease maturity wall and has a healthy laddered WALT (weighted average lease term).

Leverage has historically been a pain point for GOOD as it used to have high ratios of debt to assets. In 2015, debt to gross assets was 72.2%. GOOD has made significant headway in paying off debt and it now stands at a much healthier 58.6% debt to gross assets.

We are comfortable with its current level of leverage given the stability of cashflows and the potential to reduce interest rates going forward. Much of the outstanding debt was taken on during times when interest rates were higher, so as it comes due, GOOD will likely be able to refinance at a lower rate. In this sense, GOOD has potential for a bit of organic growth through refinancing savings.

Cashflow stability

GOOD’s per share growth is not impressive, but it is steady; expected to grow slightly through 2020.

Triple net REITs in general have strong cashflow stability due to the contractual nature of revenues. GOOD has historically had more risk than peers due to its small size which could make any individual contract failure more impactful. Today, with about $1B in properties diversified across multiple sectors, we see size as no longer being a risk factor for GOOD.

I don’t think GOOD is risk free by any means, but I think it safer than the median equity REIT. These are just rough figures to illustrate the point, but I would consider O and NNN to be around the 10 to 15 percentile for riskiness with GOOD at about the 35 th percentile. It is not a blue-chip triple net, but it is still a triple net with solid management, clean underwriting practices and a reasonably healthy balance sheet.

We own GOOD and feel comfortable with the position.

Valuation

Triple nets are in favor with much of the sector outperforming the broader market in 2019. This has led to rather lofty valuations for the sector.

Company (ticker) P/FFO 2019 consensus Dividend yield Global Net Lease (GNL) 10.2X 10.92% American Finance Trust (AFIN) 11.5X 9.06% Lexington Realty (LXP) 13.4X 3.90% VEREIT (VER) 13.8X 5.77% Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) 14.1X 6.76% One Liberty Properties (OLP) 14.6X 6.44% Store Capital (STOR) 19.2X 3.61% Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT) 19.3X 4.12% National Retail Properties (NNN) 20.0X 3.74% Realty Income (O) 22.3X 3.73% Agree Realty (ADC) 24.0X 3.15%

GOOD is on the cheaper end, and I would argue that it is the lowest risk among those trading at 15X or less. That being said, GOOD is near its 52 week high and approaching fair value. We loved the stock when it was around $16, still liked it at $20 and feel okay about it at $22. I don’t think there is a ton of upside left, but it still provides a strong income. Given where interest rates are, I think GOOD represents one of the most dependable ways to get a 6.7% dividend. Over long periods of time, we see a bit more upside as GOOD’s quality improvements may unlock multiple expansion.

2 ways to accrete shareholder value

Growth in earnings per share Increased quality of earnings

Gladstone Commercial has tilted toward the 2 nd kind of accretion, by substantially increasing their percentage of industrial properties. The vast majority of acquisitions in the past year have been industrial or distribution.

Industrial REITs trade at high multiples and for good reason. The secular tailwinds in the industrial sector facilitate higher lease escalators and favorable renewals. As Gladstone Commercial increases the industrial component of its portfolio, some degree of multiple expansion would make sense.

