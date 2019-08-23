Starbucks: I Underestimated The Stock's Potential

This has been driven by strong revenue growth in both the U.S. and China.

Back in May, I made the argument that Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) was too expensive based on its P/E ratio.

Specifically, I asserted that higher revenue growth and operating income growth from China would be necessary for justifying entry into this stock. Being long the stock myself, I argued that this would be necessary for me to consider adding to my position.

Well, more fool me - the stock is up by almost 24% since May - far surpassing growth in the S&P 500 over the same period:

Source: investing.com

Moreover, we can also see that earnings have continued to climb while the P/E ratio has remained at the same level as three months prior.

P/E Ratio

Source: ycharts.com

Moreover, we can see that while EBITDA was on a decreasing trend towards the end of last year, we have seen a rebound in the metric recently:

EV to EBITDA

Source: ycharts.com

From a valuation standpoint, the stock looks like it has further upside built in from here, provided that we continue to see robust earnings growth.

Specifically, the drivers of such earnings growth in the most recent quarter were strong performance across both North America and China.

For instance, comparable store sales in the Americas were up by 7%, with a 4% increase in average ticket and a 3% increase in transactions driving this figure. U.S. comparable store sales specifically were also up by 7%.

Meanwhile, comparable store sales in China/Asia Pacific were up by 5%, which was driven by a 3% average ticket increase and a 2% rise in transaction volume. Operating income growth in the Americas was up 18% from the same quarter last year, while China/Asia Pacific saw a 15% operating income growth over the same period.

Source: Starbucks FY19 Q3 Earnings Release

This is very encouraging, as it means that not only is Starbucks' growth strategy in China paying off, but growth in the U.S. is also being sustained. This means that the company is not overly dependent on sustaining growth in China to maintain its competitive edge overall.

Performance in EMEA was less encouraging, with revenues down by 11% and operating income down by 43%. With this being said, this was significantly influenced by the conversion of retail business in France and the Netherlands to fully licensed operations in Q2 of this year, while the restructuring costs incurred through the closure of select company-owned stores contributed to a decline in operating margin to 7.2%. However, given that EMEA does not account for as much revenue as does North America and Asia, this has not particularly affected overall revenue or earnings growth, nor does the market seem to have been particularly concerned about this.

Looking forward, the fact that Starbucks is seeing growth in both transaction volume and average ticket increase puts the company on a very strong growth trajectory. In the U.S., Starbucks appears to be adopting a similar strategy to that in China by entering the delivery market. Specifically, the company's partnership with Uber Eats aims to achieve national coverage by early 2020, and Starbucks appears to be successfully adapting its strategy for a changing market.

As an example, only 51% of overall sales originated from cafes in the year 2018, with drive-thru sales accounting for 37% of the total, with mobile sales accounting for 12%. This means that a significant market exists for remote orders, and introduction of deliveries are likely to appeal to consumers who are prioritizing convenience over the "in-house experience" per se.

Meanwhile, in China, Starbucks has continued to see significant gains from its delivery service - this coupled with mobile order and payment has contributed almost 2% of the 5% growth in comparable sales for the region. Moreover, while Luckin Coffee (NASDAQ:LK) has increasingly been seen as a competitor to Starbucks in a previously unrivaled market, the stock has fallen significantly - it appears that the company has had to adopt a strategy of discounting its drinks in order to attract further customers. In this regard, Starbucks continues to maintain its status as a premium provider in China, and I anticipate further growth ahead for this reason.

In light of recent performance, I am much more optimistic on Starbucks' prospects than recently and see it as a buy even at this price. I am long and staying long.

