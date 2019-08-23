ArQule: Still Has Room To Run In 2019

Today, we want to share our analysis of ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) with you. The company's stock price has declined by over 20% since July despite the absence of company-specific negative news. However, the company has a number of bullish signs including an adequate balance sheet, large institutional ownership, as well as strong pipeline progress. So, let's dig in!

Company description

ArQule is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company, based in Burlington, Massachusetts, was founded in 1993 and went public in October 1996, selling 2.875M shares at $12.00 per share. ArQule is led by Paolo Pucci who joined the company in 2008 from Bayer A.G. (OTCPK:BAYRY). Currently, the company has a market cap of ~ $1B and trades around $9 per share.

Recent Developments and Pipeline Update

On June 25, ArQule announced a secondary offering priced at $9.75 per share, which helped the company to receive around $90M (before underwriting fees) to fund its ongoing trials. Investment banks involved in the stock offering included SVB Leerink, RBC Capital Markets, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Needham & Company, Roth Capital Partners, B. Riley FBR, and JonesTrading Institutional Services LLC.

On June 17, ArQule announced preliminary outcomes from its Phase 1/2 study of Miransertib (ARQ092), oral, allosteric, pan-AKT inhibitor that potently inhibits all AKT isoforms. The Phase 1/2 trial is an open-label, multicenter, non-randomized study designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of orally dosed ARQ092 in patients with PIK3CA-related Overgrowth Spectrum (PROS) and Proteus Syndrome (PS). In the trial, the drug demonstrated preliminary evidence of clinical activity with overall improvement in performance status, pain questionnaires, physical function evaluation. From the safety standpoint, ARQ092 was generally well-tolerated. The majority of adverse events (AEs) for ARQ092 have been Grade 1-2. We expect top-line results from this trial to be available in the first half of 2020.

On June 14, the company presented a clinical update from the Phase 1 dose-escalation study for ARQ531, a reversible oral inhibitor that targets BTK in B-cell malignancies, at the 2019 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting that was held in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. In the trial, single oral doses of 5 mg, 10 mg, 15 mg, 20 mg, 30 mg, 45 mg, 65 mg or 75 mg of ARQ531 were assessed. As seen below, the results showed a favorable safety profile and encouraging anti-tumor activity in patients with refractory B-cell lymphoid malignancies.

Source: ARQ531 Poster

More precisely, out of the six CLL patients treated in cohort 7 (65 mg), four experienced a Partial Response. This trial will also help management in deciding the recommended Phase 2 dose and dosing schedule. If approved, ArQule expects that its drug can be used to treat approximately 85% of the U.S. CLL population.

Financials

As is typical for a clinical-stage biotechnology company, ArQule is currently bringing in only limited revenues (royalty, collaboration, license revenues) while spending significant amounts on R&D and G&A:

Source: Company's 10-Q filing (As of June 30, 2019)

In Q2, R&D expenses for ArQule registered at $6.3M compared to $6.7M for the same period year ago. The 55.2% year-over-year (YOY) R&D decrease is related to lower outsourced preclinical, clinical and product development costs. That aside, the general and administrative (G&A) expenses came in 42% higher at $3.1M. The increase was related to increases in labor related costs and professional fees. As trials are ongoing, we think the company will continue to spend significant amounts on R&D and G&A in the coming quarters.

As of June 30, 2019, ArQule had cash and cash equivalents of $179.1M, short-term debt of $4.2M, and long-term debt of $10.9M, bringing its total net cash to $163.3M. Cash used to run the company's operations during the first half of 2019 was roughly $15M. Based on that, we would expect the cash on hand to be sufficient for at least 24 months. Management also expects that its cash and cash equivalents will be sufficient to fund the company's operations into 2022.

Ownership and Analyst Coverage

Institutional ownership is approximately 73.9% of diluted shares. Most of this is First Eagle Investment Management, which owns around 15.92M shares or 13.25%. Next are Nantahala Capital Management LLC, Millennium Management LLC, and BlackRock Fund Advisors at about 8.64%, 6.31%, and 6.25%, respectively. The rest of the owners hold relatively small stakes. According to CNN Business, approximately 16.8M shares were bought by institutions, and 9.2M shares were sold during the second quarter of 2019.

What is more, a few analysts upgraded the company in the last six months, targeting the share price in the $11-13 range.

Source: Market Beat

Technical analysis

Looking at the daily chart, we can see what is going on with ARQL. The technical chart is pointing the stock rise in the near term. Currently, the stock is floating around $9.3, near the stock's 50-day moving average. It is also trading 20% off the 52-week high reached in July. It would not surprise us to see the stock soar close to the $10.00 technical level. In addition, the chart shows that the money flow index value (38.80) is below its relative strength index (45.86), indicating further conviction to the possible rally.

Source: Think or Swim platform

Options analysis

Looking at the October 18, 2019, options, we see a bid/ask for the $10.00 CALL option of $0.75/$0.90, and a bid/ask for the $10.00 PUT option of $1.50/$1.65. Keep in mind that the options strike closest to the previous ARQL closing price of $9.23. We can calculate the expected price move using the mid prices of these options:

1.575 (1.00 Put) + 0.825 (1.00 Call) = 2.4/9.23 = 26%

As seen above, the options imply that the stock could rise or fall by ~26% by the November expirations from the $10.00 strike price using the long straddle strategy. It would place the stock in a trading range of $6.83 to $11.63 by the expiration date. Moreover, the calls at the $10.00 strike price outweigh the put options about 11 to 1 with 3,579 open calls to 315 open puts. A buyer of the calls would need the stock rise to $10.13 by the expiration date, a gain of about 10% from the stock's current price.

Risks

Investing in clinical-stage biotechnology firms is associated with many risks, including a significant amount of cash required for R&D in the absence of revenues, risks around drug development, and competition from other firms in the biotechnology industry. Although the firm has demonstrated promising outcomes for both the Miransertib and ARQ531 programs, it is possible that future trials will not reiterate those results. If its lead programs were to fail, the stock is likely to fall substantially. However, regarding the downside, the company has ~$179.1M of cash on the balance sheet, equivalent to $1.54 per share, with a burn rate of approximately $0.13 per share per quarter. We would not find it unlikely for the stock to decline below these levels.

Additionally, the company operates in a very competitive space dominated by the largest companies in the biotechnology industry (AbbVie Inc. (ABBV), Amgen, Inc. (AMGN), Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY), AstraZeneca (AZN), Eli Lilly and Company (LLY), Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) and others). Finally, there are inherent multiple risks as biotech stocks move out favor in the market. However, in our case, ARQL has tracked the SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI) moderately over the last year at a correlation coefficient of 0.238.

Recommendation

We believe AGEN at these levels of $9.23 per share is a "Buy". Even without upcoming catalysts, we would expect the stock price to be $10.00, assuming a recovery to the technical levels. According to TipRanks, ARQL is a "Strong Buy" with an average Price Target (PT) of $13.21, representing a 43% upside.

