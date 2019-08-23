Tesla's Solar Struggles Continue

I was on the record early on discussing the major dangers of Tesla (TSLA) acquiring SolarCity, which I thought was a bailout of CEO Elon Musk's family. With the solar company reporting terrible results quarter after quarter, the 2016 deal seemed to be an effort to save the name from going bankrupt. Despite numerous promises for tremendous growth and massive synergies, all that remains a few years later is an ongoing headache.

Back then, SolarCity kept reducing its installation forecasts, and losses and cash burn were piling up. However, even as bearish as I was, I'll admit I did not see the dramatic plunge in the business that we have seen. As the graphic below shows, solar megawatts deployed in the latest quarter were just a small fraction of what they were when that deal closed in late 2016, and even that number was well off its high.

(Source: Teslacharts Twitter, seen here, via shareholder letters)

There were always concerns about the deal from a governance point of view, given Musk's cousins were the two heads of SolarCity and Musk's brother is on the Tesla board. Both cousins have since left Tesla, and there's at least one major ongoing lawsuit detailed in the 10-Q filing related to the acquisition. A trial is set to start in March of next year, while Tesla also will continue to fight lawsuits against the "funding secured" tweet consequences as well as its failure to meet Model 3 production targets. There does not seem to be any response from Tesla yet out there in the media, as sites like Electrek that cover lots of the company's news reached out to the firm but did not yet receive a response. I also will point out that on Thursday night, Business Insider published a piece talking about a secret Tesla project to replace solar panel parts nationwide.

Tuesday afternoon, however, the solar story took a major turn when it was reported that Walmart (WMT) has filed a lawsuit against Tesla alleging breach of contract, gross negligence, and failure to live up to industry standards. The retailer allegedly had seven fires at its stores related to solar panels, forcing Walmart to have systems at 240 locations de-energized. Walmart is looking for damages and to have the systems removed from its stores. Reading through the complaint shows a lot of major red flags from Tesla's side, which mostly highlight alleged poor construction efforts and perhaps a lack of enough required training. The retailer also was an early Tesla Semi reservation holder, but with that product still not yet existing, it will be interesting to see if that part of the relationship continues.

The timing of this announcement seems rather strange, because it was just a few days ago that Tesla announced it was re-launching its solar program. The company is now allowing customers to rent panels for as low as $50 a month, depending on system size, with no upfront costs or lengthy contract. This is likely a way to move solar inventory that hasn't sold, but it's going to take a while to make that money back. With the purchase price being $10k or more for the smallest version, even if the products originally were slated to have a 25% gross margin, that means they cost in the neighborhood of $7,500, so it will take Tesla quite a while to make that money back.

The Walmart news certainly puts Tesla's solar ambitions in a curious place, but what about everyone that already has a system in place? Will there be more customers demanding to have the solar removed, or perhaps more lawsuits from others who may have had problems with their systems? Investors may be surprised to look at the balance sheet in the above 10-Q and see how important solar is to the company. At the end of Q2 2019, Tesla had $6.2 billion in solar energy systems recorded as assets, which was the second largest asset category behind property, plant, and equipment. In fact, that solar system dollar amount is nearly half a billion dollars larger than the total equity value of $5.715 billion on the balance sheet. As a reminder, these are just some of the outstanding debts listed in the above linked 10-Q related to solar (dollar amounts rounded off slightly):

Term loans due in 2019 and 2021 - $328 million.

Convertible notes due in 2019 and 2020 - $669 million.

Cash equity debt and solar asset/loan backed notes - $1.858 billion.

Solar renewable energy credit loans - $25 million.

With Walmart now suing Tesla for major damages related to solar panel fires, one must wonder what Elon Musk will decide to do with this ongoing major headache. There always has been a question of just declaring bankruptcy, although the CEO has said he will personally pay SolarCity's debts if need be. There's several billion in solar debt currently outstanding, although we don't know the full extent of how many resources have been put into that part of the business. In the end, Tesla's solar headache continues to grow, at a time where there's already enough on the company's plate to worry about.

