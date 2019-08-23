Current Global Economic Environment Perfect Opportunity For Kraft Heinz To Recover

My investment in Kraft-Heinz (KHC) stock is perhaps the worst-timed investment I made since my Uranium One misadventure back in 2006. It is by no means a similar situation in most ways, given that Kraft-Heinz is a well-established company with profitable operations, while Uranium One was at the time a company that was just starting to establish itself in the big leagues. Or at least, that was what it was signaling through its initial claims in regards to its South African mine it was supposed to bring on line and its acquisitions at the time. As it turned out, the core samples that they were basing their South African plans on were misleading, which was revealed shortly after I bought the stock. The way I felt when Kraft-Heinz announced its huge $15 billion write-down in the fourth quarter of last year, was reminiscent of my feelings when I found out about the Uranium One core samples, given that I just bought Kraft-Heinz shares not long before the announcement. While it felt like a similar experience, the differences between the two situations are what keep me from cutting my losses like I did with Uranium One. I believe that Kraft Heinz can recover a great deal of its value in coming years. In fact, I still think I can come out on top within five years or so, albeit perhaps not by much. But at this point, new CEO Miguel Patricio needs to make some good moves, and it has to be more than just the traditional path of mergers and cost-savings through consolidation. We need to see some new approaches, which this company can deliver on.

Global economic situation would benefit a rehabilitated Kraft-Heinz.

I bought Kraft-Heinz stock with a coming global economic slowdown in mind. As the latest stats as well as market behavior suggest, such as the yield inversion event, we may not be far from such an event. Thus it made sense to start buying non-cyclical stocks. As we know of course, this turned out to be the wrong non-cyclical stock, as a number of problems were revealed, which are now working their way through its system, with investors suffering a great deal of resulting pain. Part of the aspect of this investment however is that the global economic situation is in fact showing more and more signs that favor the overall profile of Kraft-Heinz.

I will not dwell too much on the specifics in regards to the global economic outlook. The economic slowdown in the EU seems to be under way already, as Eurostat data suggests. We are not seeing an all-out contraction yet, but with the UK leaving the EU most likely within two months, as well as a potential Italian political meltdown, we may not be far off. There is also a very real chance that it might face energy supply disruptions, given that there is to date no new agreement between Russia and Ukraine on natural gas transit, while the current agreement expires at the end of the year. Both the Nord Stream 2 and the EU leg of Turkstream are likely going to be far from finished, in large part due to EU stalling. We could see EU industry shortages in terms of heating, as well as natural gas shortages in the petrochemical industry in the coming winter. We should also keep in mind that the ECB is in no position to help out in any meaningful way, with its target rate in negative territory already, while its bond-buying has been going strong throughout most of the recovery.

I am not exactly sure what more the ECB can do in the event of an EU-wide downturn in order to stimulate the economy, but the way I see it, there is not much available in terms of options. We have never seen a major economy in this position in modern times aside from Japan, where the central bank will not have any means to intervene to prop up the economy. But unlike the EU, Japan is still small enough as a proportion of the world's economy to be dragged along by stimulus elsewhere. We are likely to find out rather soon what it will all mean. At this point, I believe that the EU is where the global recession will start and spread from there.

Elsewhere, China and India are slowing, much of South America is as well. American growth rates have just come off of the tax cut stimulus, and we are seeing moderation as well. There are very few bright spots around the world at this moment, therefore there are few places where investors can park their money. Cyclical stocks are certainly not the way to go at this time in my view, while bond yields are rather stingy. Consumer staples stocks, such as Kraft-Heinz should be thriving under these conditions, but what we are seeing is the opposite with this company, for reasons I already cited. It is now up to company management to redress the situation.

What can and needs to be done.

Many investors are probably seeking to see a return to mergers and acquisitions. I personally think that there is room to improve on sales of existing brands, as well as perhaps launching new ones. All that needs to be done is for the company to innovate in regards to product offers. There could be new products offered under same brand names, changed in a way that caters to recent consumer preference shifts. In addition to that, new sales avenues need to be explored, such as through partnerships with restaurant chains, home food delivery services and so on. Kraft-Heinz already started doing many of these things. The partnership with online grocer Farmstead is an example of what needs to happen to a greater extent. Clearly more needs to be done, and we need to see success reflected in financial results.

Financial results showing early signs of improvement.

There is no doubting the fact that the write-downs that Kraft-Heinz had to engage in have been very painful. These could to some extent be dismissed as non-cash costs, but in the end these losses do affect the value of the company. Then there is the revision of financial statements issue that does not look good either, although it seems that there is no major change in the numbers. Putting all these issues aside, there is data that is as relevant as can be, such as sales volume, gross profit, net earnings minus the write-downs incurred, which do confirm a real deterioration. There are however some early signs of improvement, which we should continue to watch for. If the trend continues into the next few quarters, it could be the start of a significant stock rebound most likely next year, while for this year the stock might just see some consolidation at current lows. We should also keep in mind that the deterioration we are seeing in real activities, involving cash for goods transactions, has not been all that severe. For instance, if we look at the gross profits history from the beginning of 2016, until the present, there is not a huge calamity there for us to detect within the data.

It is also obvious that in the absence of write-downs, this company is still profitable. Write-downs are a temporary issue, which will eventually go away. While this may be the case, evidently these events will continue to be very painful, with lingering effects for as long as they continue. At some point however, the write-downs will get back into a more normal trend, at which time what will matter once again is whether Kraft-Heinz can make more money than it spends. Growth in revenues and profits would also be a welcome feature, but within the context of a potential global economic slowdown, a company with steady profits, able to pay a decent dividend, will suffice.

It was recently estimated that there are currently about $17 Trillion worth of negative yielding bonds around the world. Germany just recently managed to sell 30-year government bonds with a negative yield. When a recession will hit, cyclical stocks will most likely see a massive investor exodus, at which point non-cyclical stocks will come into a great deal of investor favor. Kraft-Heinz can still be one of those companies, temporarily much-loved, in the absence of much of anything else for the markets to hold on to during the next downturn. But the next few quarters will tell whether it will manage to re-shape itself into something that can once more be held and loved. I am cautiously optimistic that it will.

