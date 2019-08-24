Our Favorite REIT CEF Is The Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

One REIT CEF was able to outperform in rising markets without the use of leverage.

Active management, leverage and trading at a discount to NAV are in theory the main drivers for outperformance for closed-end funds.

There are many reasons why investors prefer to pick their own stocks instead of investing through a mutual fund, ETF, or even a closed-end fund. Some investors have a knack for picking winners even if the amount of analysis that goes into the buy or sell decision falls well short of the professional level depth that buy-side or sell-side analysts put in. There's also the issue of fees that the funds charge to pay the portfolio managers, analysts, and most importantly, distributors of those funds.

But investing in individual stocks can be challenging, especially if we're time constrained and don't have access to data that might be available to financial institutions. I mean, it's available, but it can be expensive to obtain. A Bloomberg terminal costs $24,000 per year that last time I checked. Luckily for many of us Seeking Alpha has provided a platform where the collective knowledge of the masses is probably enough to make up for the disadvantages individuals have relative to the "professionals."

However, there's still some advantage to using a fund for our investment portfolio. Personally, I take comfort in knowing that when I'm on vacation, someone is working to make my money grow - or that with one click, I can have diversification across tens if not hundreds of stocks. So while I enjoy making my own individual stock selection decisions, I also keep several funds in my toolbox. I tend to gravitate toward ETFs or closed-end funds on the extremes of the active vs. passive spectrum. I will either invest in a passive fund to get broad exposure to whatever it's mandate is - or actively-managed funds - particularly in asset classes where index investing might give me unwanted exposure to certain holdings.

REITs are an asset class I prefer to invest in through individual securities, but there are some CEFs in the space which may be appropriate for some investors, either as a core holding to complement with individual names, or as the primary way to get exposure to REITs. In the following article, we review several CEFs and share with you are favorite of the group.

REIT CEFs can be attractive vehicles for investors

CEFs provide active management (which could lead to outperformance). CEFs use leverage which can/should lead to outperformance in bull markets – although could magnify losses in a bear market. The active and leveraged exposure of CEF results in juicy distribution yields making them attractive options for income investors. CEFs can trade at a discount to NAV which can lead to extra enhanced returns if this discount gets eliminated.

There are at least six closed-end funds that focus investments on US REITs. Three of them are managed by Cohen & Steers, while the others are managed by Neuberger Berman, Nuveen and The RMR Group.

The distribution rates for each of these CEFs are shown below. Most of them pay a distribution rate of anywhere between 6.7% and 7.2%, while the Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund (NRO) pays 9.2%.

Exhibit 1: REIT CEF distribution rates

Source: CEFConnect

These yields are indeed quite juicy, certainly if we compare them to the 3.89% yield of the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ).

Leverage and past performance

The past five years were quite good for US REITs. The Vanguard Real Estate ETF posted a total return of 49.75%, which equals a CAGR of 8.4%.

Exhibit 2: 5 year total return

Source: Seeking Alpha

The three best performing REIT CEFs were the three funds managed by Cohen & Steers, with the Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (RQI) coming out on top with a cumulative total return of 97.85%.

One CEF, RMR Real Estate Income Fund (RIF), actually underperformed VNQ! Given the fact that it’s the fund with the highest leverage, we may conclude that active management isn’t really delivering any alpha at the RMR Real Estate Income Fund.

Exhibit 3: Leverage

Source: CEFConnect

On the other end of the spectrum we have to highlight the Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund (RFI), which posted the second-best total return with no leverage.

While not the case in these two examples, leverage can be a big driver of performance both to the upside and downside. Looking back to December 2018, when markets collapsed in anticipation of aggressive Fed rate hikes, the Vanguard Real Estate ETF lost 9.10%.

Exhibit 4: Total return December 2018

Source: Seeking Alpha

Only one fund was able to outperform VNQ that month and it was by a wide margin: The Cohen & Steers REIT & Preferred Income Fund (RNP).

The three Cohen & Steers REIT closed-end funds are all managed by the same fund management team. The main differences between the funds are summarized in exhibit 5. RNP is more heavily invested in preferreds compared to the other two while RFI is the only one of the three with no leverage.

Exhibit 5: Cohen & Steers fund differences

The higher percentage in preferreds helped RNP outperform in December 2018.

The worst performing fund in the original six-fund peer group was the highly leveraged RMR Real Estate Income Fund. It was the worst performer in both up- and down-markets.

Management Fees

One of the main drawbacks of REIT closed-end funds compared to ETFs are the higher expense ratios.

The fund with the lowest expense ratio is the Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, while the fund with the highest expense ratio happens to also be the fund with the highest leverage.

Exhibit 6: Expense ratios

Source: CEFConnect

Part of the underperformance of RIF can be attributed to the fund’s high expense ratio but it was not the primary reason for underperformance. In fact, even if we were to recalculate RIF's performance using fees more in line with peers, it would still have underperformed by a considerable amount.

CEF discounts and premiums

The differences between the share price and NAV create discounts and premiums. Shares are said to trade at a "discount" when the share price is lower than the NAV and a premium when it trades at a share price above NAV.

Efficient market hypothesis-believers have tried to explain discounts and premiums for years with myriad explanations. The most common reasons a CEF trades at any given discount or premium are listed below.

Distribution Rate

Overall market volatility.

Recent NAV and share price performance.

Brand recognition of fund family.

Name recognition (or lack thereof) of the fund manager.

Recent changes in distribution-policy.

An asset class or investment strategy falling out of market favor.

An asset class or investment strategy rising in the market's esteem.

A more appropriate comparison is therefore not whether a CEF is trading at an absolute premium or discount, but rather how it's trading relative to its historical premium or discount. If we compare a CEF's discount to its average historic discount, this is what we refer to as a "relative discount." When considering valuation, it's important to look at relative discounts/premiums in addition to the absolute value of the discount or premium because if you notice some of the reasons listed for why CEFs trade at discounts or premiums, some are driven by factors that would cause a particular CEF to always trade at a discount or premium to peers. For example, brand recognition and fund manager could very well drive some CEFs to always trade at a premium to NAV – the key then is to determine the relative premium or discount to its historical average.

Exhibit 7: Discount/premiums

Source: CEFConnect

Most of the REIT CEFs trade at a discount that’s smaller than their historical discount. And there's one fund that trades at a premium to NAV: the Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund.

Exhibit 8: Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund premium/discount

Source: CEFConnect

The only fund that trades at a discount bigger than its historical discount is the RMR Real Estate Income Fund. Given its lackluster performance this one is probably cheap for a reason.

Closed-end funds often move around their average discount and this reversion to the mean is a drag on performance if closed-end funds trade above their average as is currently the case for most REIT CEFs.

If we assume that a fund moves back to its five-year average premium discount over a 2 to 2.5 year period, we can estimate the yearly performance drag that this would entail for each fund in exhibit 8.

Exhibit 9: Performance drag

How to choose an active fund?

An investor’s choice of when to invest in active funds can be as important to generating outperformance as the choice of which funds to invest in.

At the core of the active-passive debate is the question of whether active equity managers are skilled enough to cover costs. A large number of studies show the average fund underperforming a passively managed portfolio, revealing that stock-picking skill is on average insufficient to offset fees.

On the other hand, many studies demonstrate truly active funds, as contrasted to closet indexers, do outperform. Truly active funds are those with:

high active share,

low R-squared with respect to the fund’s benchmark,

smaller AUM (generally less than $1 billion),

strategy consistency and

large positions in best-idea stocks.

Unfortunately, distribution incentives strongly encourage funds to grow excessively large and become closet indexers, leading to average industry underperformance, as closet indexers far outnumber truly active funds.

We do not have active share numbers for REIT CEFs and the R-squareds are more or less the same for the different funds. The strategy consistency also is no discriminating factor for the REIT CEFs because they all consistently focus on REITs – with the exception of the highlighted differences between the Cohen & Steers funds that we mentioned earlier. This leaves the funds with large positions in best idea stocks and assets under management as selective factors.

Exhibit 10: Active fund characteristics

Source: CEFConnect

The two funds with both low assets under management and large positions in best-idea stocks (a high percentage of portfolio in the top 10 holdings) are (again) the Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund and the Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund (NRO).

Conclusion

Active management, leverage and trading at a discount to NAV are in theory the main drivers for outperformance for closed end funds.

Most REIT closed-end funds are trading at a discount that’s smaller than their historical discount. This will work as a headwind for their expected future performance.

Most REIT closed-end funds do indeed outperform in rising markets thanks to their leverage. The Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund even manages to outperform without leverage. This outperformance can be credited to superior active management. This fund also can be described as a truly active fund due to the low AUM and the large positions in best-idea stocks. We are confident that this fund is well positioned for further active management alpha.

It will not come as a surprise that the Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund is our favorite REIT closed-end fund. It’s a pity the fund is not trading at a discount to NAV that’s bigger than its five-year average. If that would be the case the yield would be 7.3% and the rating would be a buy.

The Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund is a close second favorite. It was the best performing REIT CEF over the past five years. Its top 10 holdings are very similar to those of the Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund. It’s also a pity the fund is not trading at a discount to NAV that’s bigger than its five-year average. If that would be the case the yield would also be 7.3% and the rating would be a buy.

We will closely monitor both CEFs for better entry points although we wouldn't necessarily disagree with an investor who is comfortable with the 6.65% dividend yield from buying in at current levels.

