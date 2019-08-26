Income Investing In Uncertain Times, With David Alton Clark (Podcast)

Still, there are opportunities for investors to earn income and capital gains, including AT&T, Centurylink Inc., and Iron Mountain Inc.

Today's market "is really scary to me," says Clark, with red flags in the IPO market and the home-building industry "starting to get kinda toppy," along with multiple macro concerns.

David Alton Clark of Clark Capital joins the Marketplace Roundtable podcast to discuss his High Yield Income Forum service and how his investing strategy has evolved over the last quarter century.

Having successfully navigated the dot-com collapse in the early 2000s and real estate bubble later that decade, Clark today values capital preservation over capital creation. "You really need to watch out for your nest egg as you're building it up over time," he says.

That includes seemingly simple things like having a plan to "layer in" to a position once a decision has been made to invest. "You need to be patient when you're building up a full position," says Clark. A good way to structure this would be to split the allocation into four tranches of roughly equal size, "one now, one later, one after or before earnings, and one as dry powder in case something comes up and you have an opportunity."

In recent years, markets have become dominated by "algos, quants, and ETFs," to the point where fundamental research is no longer driving moves in stock prices. "Your position could be going down just because someone is unloading an ETF somewhere," says Clark. In times like these it's important to pay attention to the macro events, and use "levels in the S&P to determine buy, hold, or sell." Right now, Clark is telling members to hold. "We're in that phase, getting toward the end of the cycle."

Today, "there's a lot of bricks in the wall of worry right now," with uncertainty over Brexit, Iran, China-U.S. trade wars, Hong Kong, and negative-yielding sovereign bond funds, among others. "There's a lot of things to watch but I'm really watching the 10-year Treasury note and hoping it finds a bottom," says Clark. "Hopefully that keeps us from going into a recession."

Unfortunately, the present-day market "is really scary to me," with loss-making companies going public and the home-building industry showing signs of a top in multiple parts of the country.

Still, there are opportunities for investors to earn income and returns. One of Clark's favorite ideas is AT&T (T), which he says has another 20% upside despite trading near 52-week highs. Centurylink Inc. (CTL) "is basically trading for almost half the valuation of its peers." The stock was in a downtrend after the company cut its dividend but rose after upgrades. Iron Mountain Inc. (IRM) was Clark's most recent buy at the time of this recording. "It's been beaten up pretty bad," he says of the company's stock. Even after gaining after a recent downgrade, "the opportunity is still there."

Disclosure: I am/we are long T, CTL, IRM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Nathaniel Baker is long T.

David Alton Clark is long T, CTL, IRM.