From Poor Man's Gold To Rich Man's Gold

Apart from physical coins and bullions, silver ETFs and stocks of silver miners are attractive options for bullish investors.

Gold/silver ratio has reached new peaks of 89.6, which suggests that a strong rally in silver prices is impending.

Over the past three months, the silver ETF (SLV) has outperformed the gold ETF (GLD) as demand for the precious metal rises.

“Although gold and silver are not by nature money, money is by nature gold and silver.” – Karl Marx

Precious metals are said to provide low to negative correlation with stocks and bonds. Amidst the current volatility, demand for precious metals is picking up with gold reaching six-year highs. However, its poor man’s counterpart also has started picking momentum and has generated higher returns, compared to gold.

Silver has been characterized as poor man’s gold due to its affordability by low-income investors and its underperformance when compared with gold. While an investment of $1,500 is required to buy 1 oz of gold, 1 oz of silver can be purchased for merely $17.10. Even though silver is relatively inexpensive when compared to gold, it does not suggest that the metal is not worth investing. Silver has varied industrial uses and can be found in a wide variety of products from iPads to solar panels and cars. Strategic investments in silver can lead to attractive returns.

One of the most-watched buy indicators for silver has been the gold-silver ratio. Gold is believed to be 15 times rarer than its cousin silver. As such, when the gold-silver ratio approaches new highs, it's a buy signal for silver because the imbalance would correct eventually, leading to substantial gains for silver investors.

The gold-silver ratio has reached new levels, which were not seen since the past two decades. In the past, when the ratio has been at historic highs, the decline was steep, which made investments in silver profitable.

Investors aiming to diversify their portfolio risks and achieve hedge against slowdown can take long positions in silver by making investments in physical coins or bullion. Alternatively, they can also invest through silver ETFs such as iShares Silver Trust (SLV). Silver miners ETFs also are good investment vehicles for investors bullish on silver.

Over the past year, the MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF (SLVP) generated almost nine times higher returns than the broader stock market ETF (SPY). Some of the top silver mining picks include Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM), First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) and Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK). As Central Banks across the world seek to counter deflation and growth slowdown, it is expected that the current rally in silver likely continues in the future.

Like this article? Be sure to follow me for real-time updates.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Your ability to stick to a strategy matters more than the strategy itself. The Lead-Lag Report is designed to help you stick to your goals through deep intermarket analysis. My research produces a weekly report that will give you an edge in reading the market for your asset allocation decisions. You'll get short, intermediate, and long-term ideas built off of the four award winning white papers I co-authored on generating alpha and predicting stock market corrections. Interested? Ignore fake news and get real market analysis. Try a two week free trial here and get The Lead-Lag Report today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services by Pension Partners, LLC in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, purchase or sale would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Pension Partners, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.