PPLT Weekly: So Much Catch-Up To Play

PPLT: The uptrend, which started in June, should prevail in the months ahead, in our view.

Long-term investors should pay close attention to the 20 monthly moving averages, unless you are an extreme fundamentalist (and don’t value technicals).

Both speculators and ETF investors have lightened up their net long exposure to the precious metal, driven by macro uncertainty and South African rand weakness.

PPLT has strengthened since our latest weekly note, as PGMs play some catch-up with gold and silver.

Introduction

Welcome to Orchid's Palladium Weekly report, in which we discuss palladium prices through the lenses of the Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT).

PPLT has strengthened since our previous weekly report, as both platinum and palladium have played some catch-up with gold and silver after their significant sell-off at the start of August.

We believe that the sell-off of 4% in PPLT over August 7-15 was an overreaction to the deterioration in the macro sentiment caused by increased trade frictions and the resulting negative impact on the outlook for automotive/industrial demand.

Looking ahead, while we acknowledge that macro flows will continue to dictate the immediate trend of PPLT, we expect the uptrend, which started in June, to prove sustainable, because 1) platinum continues to look extremely cheap against its peers, 2) investment demand is due to remain firm, and 3) spec positioning is very light and points to plenty of dry powder on the long side.

Against this, we retain our forecast of $74-$86 per share for PPLT for the rest of the month.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

About PPLT

For investors seeking exposure to the fluctuations of platinum prices, PPLT is an interesting investment vehicle because it seeks to track spot platinum prices by physically holding platinum bars, which are located in JPM vaults in London and Zurich. The vaults are inspected twice a year, including once randomly. The physically-backed methodology prevents investors from getting hurt by the contango structure of the platinum market, contrary to ETFs using futures contracts.

The Fund summary is as follows:

The price of PPLT is based on the spot price of platinum less the Trust's expenses. All platinum is priced off the LPPM's specifications for Good Delivery**, which is an internationally recognized and transparent benchmark for pricing physical platinum.

Its expense ratio is 0.60%. In other words, a long position in PPLT of $10,000 held over 12 months would cost the investor $60.

Liquidity conditions are healthy because its average daily volume is around $5 million and the average spread over the past 60 days is at 0.09%.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

Speculators cut marginally their net long exposure to Nymex platinum in the week to August 13.

But over the past month, they have lifted it notably to the tune of 304,200 tons – representing 8% of the open interest.

However, the net spec length – at 28% of open interest – is far below its historical high of 74% of open interest. We therefore think that the current platinum’s spec positioning is light and therefore suggests that the speculative community has plenty of dry powder to deploy on the long side before their positioning becomes stretched.

Implications for PPLT: The presently light spec positioning in Nymex platinum suggests a strong potential for additional speculative buying in Nymex platinum by year-end. This could push platinum spot prices strongly higher, which in turn would exert upward pressure on PPLT.

Investment positioning

Source: Orchid Research

Platinum ETF holdings dropped for a third week in a row in the week to August 19.

We believe that the main driver of the recent bout of ETF profit-taking is the weakness in the South African rand against the dollar. The USDZAR has rallied by nearly 6% since the start of the month, prompting investors to revise more favorably their outlook for South African platinum output, which represents around 70% of global platinum output.

As SFA Oxford analysts noted their latest publication:

South African producer results for the first half of 2019 confirm that mine supply is likely to remain well over 4.0 moz of platinum this year. Reported mine revenues (given the weaker rand and much higher palladium and rhodium prices) are unlikely to prompt any production cuts in H2’19.

Although there is risk of supply disruptions in H2 2019 due to the current round of tough wage negotiations between unions and mines, the increasing weakness in the rand is supportive of stronger South African platinum output, thereby prompting ETF investors to lighten their long exposure to the precious metal.

Implications for PPLT: ETF outflows reduce investment demand for platinum, which in turn loosen the suppl/demand balance of the market, pushing platinum prices lower. These outflows could continue in case of a prolonged depreciation of the South African rand, but supply disruptions remain a key risk in H2 2019 and if materialized, could reignite ETF buying, which would be positive for PPLT.

The long-term technical view

Source: Net Dania

The major four precious metals (gold, silver, platinum, and palladium) have all bottomed out since 2016, after the 2011-2015 bear market.

Their bottoming-out processes have not been uniform, however, due to different fundamental dynamic at play. While palladium has exhibited the most strength due to intense physical tightness, platinum has been the weakest, followed by gold.

The bottoming-out process in platinum has been so weak that Nymex platinum spot prices made a lower low in 2018. Still, it is now up around 2% from its 2016 low.

While platinum is clearly the laggard, it has significant catch-up to play with its peers, in our view. While all the precious metals except for platinum have clearly broken above their 20 monthly moving average, platinum is still struggling.

Against this, we believe that a firm monthly close above the 20 monthly moving average would portend the start of a powerful uptrend and a potential outperformance of platinum toward its peers.

We will let our readers know when such a bullish technical development emerges.

Closing thoughts

PPLT is likely to play some catch-up into the end of the month, after selling off exaggeratedly at the start of the month. That said, we believe that the upper end of our trading range forecast at $86 per share is unlikely to be reached due to macro uncertainty combined with the South African rand weakness.

From a longer-term viewpoint, we believe that PPLT, which has been the laggard among its complex since the start of the new uptrend in 2016, is likely to catch up with its peers over the next year or so. Prudent investors, paying attention to technical indicators, should await a firm monthly close above the 20 MMA, before asserting long-term upside exposure to the precious metal.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our research has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Therefore, this material cannot be considered as investment research, a research recommendation, nor a personal recommendation or advice, for regulatory purposes.