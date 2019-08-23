The Buckle, Inc. (BKE) CEO Dennis Nelson on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Q2 2019 Results Earnings Conference Call August 23, 2019 10:00 AM ET

Tom Heacock - Senior Vice President of Finance, Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer

Kelli Molczyk - Vice President of Women's Merchandising

Bob Carlberg - Senior Vice President of Men's Merchandising

Dennis Nelson - President, Chief Executive Officer

Tiffany Kanaga - Deutsche Bank

John Deysher - Pinnacle

Tom Heacock

Good morning and thanks for joining us this morning. Our August 23, 2019 press release reported that net income for the 13-week second quarter which ended August 3, 2019 was $16.4 million or $0.34 per share on a diluted basis which compares to net income of $15.7 million or $0.32 per share on a diluted basis for the prior year 13-week second quarter which ended August 4, 2018. Year-to-date net income for the 26-week period ended August 3, 2019 was $31.5 million or $0.65 per share on a diluted basis, which compares to net income of $34 million or $0.70 per share on a diluted basis for the prior year 26-week period which ended August 4, 2018.

Net sales for the 13-week second quarter increased 1.4% to $203.8 million compared to net sales of $201.1 million for the prior year 13 week-second quarter. Comparable store sales for the quarter increased 1.8% in comparison to the same 13-week period in the prior year and online sales increased 9.2% to $23.1 million. Year-to-date net sales decreased 0.2% to $405.1 million for the 26-week fiscal period ended August 3, 2019, compared to net sales of $406 million for the prior year 26-week fiscal period which ended August 4, 2018. Comparable store sales for the year-to-date period were up 0.3% in comparison to same 26-week period in the prior year and our online sales increased 7.3% to $47.5 million.

For the quarter, UPTs increased approximately 3%, the average unit retail decreased approximately 4% and the average transaction value decreased about 1%. Year-to-date, UPTs increased approximately 3.5%, the average unit retail decreased approximately 4% and the average transaction value decreased approximately 0.5%.

Gross margin for the quarter was 38.6%, down 60 basis points from 39.2% in the prior year second quarter. The year-over-year decrease was the result of a 70 basis point reduction in merchandise margin, partially offset by a 10 basis point improvement as a percentage of net sales in occupancy, buying and distribution costs. For the year-to-date period, gross margin was 38.4%, down approximately 70 basis points from 39.1% for the same period last year. The decrease for the year-to-date period was the result of a 50 basis point reduction in merchandise margin and a 20 basis point increase in occupancy, buying and distribution costs.

Selling expenses as a percent of net sales for the quarter remained flat at 23.8%. Year-to-date, selling expenses were 23.5% of sales compared to 23.1% in fiscal 2018. For both periods, increases in store payroll expense and online fulfillment and marketing expenses were offset by reductions in certain other selling expenses.

General administrative expenses for the quarter were 5.2% of net sales compared to 5.4% of net sales for the second quarter of fiscal 2018. Year-to-date G&A expenses were 5.4% of net sales compared to 5.3% in fiscal 2018. The year-to-date G&A increase is primarily attributable to increased IT investments, both in terms of increased home office payroll as well as spending for other strategic initiatives.

Our operating margin for the quarter was 9.6% compared to 10% for the second quarter of fiscal 2018. For the year-to-date period, our operating margin was 9.5% compared to 10.7% for the same period last year. Other income for the quarter was $2.1 million compared to $1 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2018 and other income for the year-to-date period was $3.3 million compared to $2.5 million in the prior year.

Our income taxes as a percentage of pretax net income for the quarter was 24.5% compared to 25.9% for the second quarter of fiscal 2018, bringing second quarter net income to $16.4 million for fiscal 2019, compared to $15.7 million for fiscal 2018. Year-to-date, income tax expense was also 24.5% of pretax income, compared to 25.9% in fiscal 2018, bringing year-to-date net income to $31.5 million for fiscal 2019, compared to $34 million for fiscal 2018.

Our press release also included a balance sheet as of August 3, 2019, which included the following. Inventory of $129.1 million which was up approximately 1% from inventory of $127.9 million as of August 4, 2018 and total cash and investments of $245.6 million which compares to $238.8 million at the end of fiscal 2018 and $237.8 million as of August 4, 2008. At quarter-end, inventory on a comparable store basis was up approximately 3% and total markdown inventory was down compared to the prior year.

We ended the quarter with $122.1 million in fixed assets net of accumulated depreciation. Our capital expenditures for the quarter were $1.7 million and depreciation expense was $6.2 million. For the year-to-date period, capital expenditures were $4.2 million and depreciation expense was $12.4 million. Year-to-date capital spending is broken down as follows, $3.9 million for store buildout, remodeling and technology upgrades and $0.3 million for capital spending at the corporate headquarters and distribution center.

During the quarter, we opened one new store in Kalispell, Montana, completed two full remodeling projects and closed one store, bringing our year-to-date count to one new store, three full remodels and two store closures. We also anticipate completing one additional full store remodel prior to holiday.

Based on current plans, we still expect our capital expenditures to be in the range of $8 million to $12 million which includes both planned store projects and IT investments. Buckle ended the quarter with 449 retail stores in 42 states compared with 455 stores in 43 states at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2018. Additionally, our total square footage was 2.32 million square feet at the end of the quarter compared to 2.339 million square feet at the same time a year ago.

And now I will turn it over to Kelli Molczyk, our Vice President of Women's Merchandising.

Kelli Molczyk

Thanks Tom. I would like to start by highlighting the performance of our women's merchandise categories for the quarter. Women's merchandise sales for the fiscal quarter were up approximately 0.5% against the prior year fiscal quarter. Average denim price points decreased from $75.85 in the second quarter of fiscal 2018 to $72.55 in the second quarter of fiscal 2019. For the quarter, our women's business was approximately 46% of net sales compared to 46.5% last year and average women's price points decreased about 6% from $38.70 to $36.50.

Our continued focus on timing deliveries to align with the guests shifted shopping patterns for the spring and summer seasons resulted in a positive quarter in several categories of the women's business. For denim, ankle lengths, curvy fits and various patterns and disruptive finishes created excitement within our assortment driving Q2 purchases. Our exclusively developed branded denim as well as our private label denim brands resonated with guest shopping their favorite fits and finding new details to spur additional purchases. Price point denim remains important with retails predominantly around and under $80.

We continue to introduce new brands into our denim roster where we have recently added Wrangler denim in top stores and have expanded our selection with Levi's. As it ties to our initiatives in offering products for everybody, we recently launched a new fall marketing campaign around a denim for everybody message to reinforce and highlight all the different body types and styles that we can fit in our denim and have been encouraged by early feedback to the campaign.

For tops, we were pleased to see so many different looks working. Different sleeve lengths, light to heavier weight fabrics and tanks to sweaters were all well received. Our graphic tee business, fashion sweater mix and bralettes assortment offered a wide breadth of options for guests to pair and wear with their favorite denim or fashion shorts through the quarter.

Just as we are doing the denim, we continue to evolve our brand offering in tops to have nothing for everybody. In addition to key brands like Billabong, White Crow and ThreePeople, we are building upon our private label assortments to expand our selection and offer newness for each and every guest shopping our stores.

Women's shoes and accessories carried nicely through the quarter with new brands and new categories creating excitement and giving guests reasons to add to their cart. In accessories, our specialty bracelets, fragrance, belts and earrings added dollars and units to the category while in shoes, our casual mix of footwear and platform sandals made for easy pairings with the apparel. The team did a nice job of controlling inventory in seasonal categories from spring and summer and we look forward to building from Q2 with opportunities for the fall and holiday months.

For fall, we continue to plan various events aimed at enhancing guest engagement which includes partnering with Urban Cowboy, a boutique bed and breakfast in Nashville Tennessee, to offer the ultimate national experience as well as partnering with the American Cancer Society as the official sponsor of their National Denim Days in October.

And with that, I will turn it over to Bob Carlberg, Senior Vice President of Men's Merchandising, to discuss the performance of our men's merchandise category.

Bob Carlberg

Thank you Kelli. Men's merchandise sales for the fiscal quarter were up 2.5% in comparison to the prior year fiscal quarter. Average denim prices increased from $85.20 in the second quarter of fiscal 2018 to $85.60 in the second quarter of fiscal 2019. For the quarter, our men's business was approximately 54% of net sales compared to 53.5% last year and average men's price points decreased approximately 2.5% from $46.55 to $45.45.

I am proud of the way our talented buying team has continued to partner with vendors, design great products, build brands and serve our guest. As a result, the second quarter represented our seventh consecutive quarter of positive comps on the men's side. Strong categories include denim, button fronts, youth and footwear. For the quarter, shorts were the only disappointing category that we are able to adjust both inventory and selection setting us up for next year.

Our private brands continue to be strong with thousands of selection to represent all our lifestyles. Veece is our newest private brand, which were in all stores for the first time in the second quarter. Our traditional West Coast branches showed nice growth with Hurley, Lokai and Fox leading the way. Starting in mid-July, we ran our annual guest loyalty promotion which resulted in another strong finish to the quarter. This event not only rewards our loyal guests with special pricing during the event, but also encourages them to shop fall earlier.

In addition, although we have carried youth product for many years, we started testing the concept of youth-only stores during the quarter with the opening of two pop-up locations in Idaho. Although we are still early in the test, we are pleased with the positive response to the product and the experience. We will continue to monitor the performance of these locations throughout back-to-school and holiday before determining if this is a long-term strategy for our business.

Now turning to results on a combined basis. Accessory sales for the fiscal quarter were up approximately 1.5% against the prior year fiscal quarter, while footwear sales were up about 18%. These two categories accounted for approximately 9.5% and 7.5% respectively of second quarter net sales. This compares to 9.5% and 6.5% for each in the second quarter of fiscal 2018. Average accessory price points were down approximately 13% and average footwear price points were down about 4%. Again, on a combined basis for the quarter, denim accounted for approximately 33% of sales and tops accounted for approximately 34% which compares to 32.5% and 34.5% for each in the second quarter of fiscal 2018. Our private label business continues to grow and represented approximately 33% of our sales for the quarter.

And with that, we welcome your questions. Thank you.

Tiffany Kanaga

Hi. Thanks for taking our questions. To follow up on your disclosure last call, about 50% of your sourcing coming from China, would you break down for us what portion of your Chinese product is impacted by List 4 tariffs in September and what percentage comes later in December? Additionally, is there any update around how you are looking to mitigate that impact, whether from price increases or changing your mix or shifting vendors?

Dennis Nelson

Good morning. Well, we still see the tariffs having a very small effect on our business throughout this year. We work substantially with our branded vendors that we are not seeing that effect us and we have also worked with a number of our makers over a long period of time and we are seeing very few situations that that will have an effect on this year as we confirm prices, landed prices early on before placing orders. And I think we have a good handle on that throughout this year.

Tiffany Kanaga

All right. If I would ask a follow-up question. Would you dig into the drivers of the steeper decline in merchandise margin in the quarter, which was a bit unusual for you and provide a few comments around where you might expect it to trend in the back-to-school and holiday with them all having been still promotional?

Dennis Nelson

Well, I think we were going against some strong margin numbers. I think our margin numbers still have quality to them. And as Tom mentioned in the narrative, our markdowns are down. And we are liking the look of our product coming in. Inventories up 1% total. So we are comfortable with our situation as we go into the second half of the year.

Tiffany Kanaga

All right. Thank you so much.

Dennis Nelson

Thank you.

John Deysher

Hello. It looks like you are making solid progress. I have a basic question, which is on the denim side, why is the women's denim under more price pressure than the men's denim? What dynamic is driving that?

Dennis Nelson

I would say it's mostly fashion change over the years. As you remember, several years ago we sold a lot of denim over $100 substantially in the $120 and higher. And as the environment changed on the brands and such, even though we will still have some brands that we continue that we have good niche selling on in different parts of our country, the majority of our new brands and our private label are in the $80 range and below. And so that's the substantial change in the retail prices but it's just kind of the way the trend has gone and what makes sense in the market. But we are happy with our selection, the new fits and the response to our new styles as we go forward. So, as usual, we are looking into the market and trying to deliver what our guests are looking for and what they will love and have as their favorite fits as we go forward. And so it's just a different brand and price point that is working in the market right now.

John Deysher

All right. I get that from several years ago. But more specifically, quarter-to-date, I mean, why is ladies' denim down 7% and 4% in the most recent quarter whereas men's ASP on jeans is actually up 5%? Is there any specific thing that can explain that?

Dennis Nelson

Well, in the men's, the vendors have remained more consistent. There has been less change in the brands and the price points we are selling. Just a consistency there. So we have held up. I think last year there was a small drop in some of the retails. I don't remember the percent now. But that's kind of leveled out and I would guess we would see the men's continuing to be consistent with past retails as we go forward. The ladies, through the second half, it's still possible there could be a low single digit decline at retail prices. But as I say, we think our ladies' denim presentation is working well and feel good about it as we go forward.

John Deysher

Okay. Thank you.

Dennis Nelson

Thanks for asking.

Dennis Nelson

If there are no questions, we can wrap up the call so hope everyone enjoys the rest of the day and has a wonderful weekend. Thanks for joining us today.

