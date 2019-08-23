Here's Why Jumia Stock Could Go Either Way

Jumia could be one of those companies, and Jumia stock could be a potential multi-bagger in the long run.

The Chinese digital economy revolution of the 2010s birthed several ultra-valuable tech companies - the African digital economy revolution of the 2020s could do the same.

Amid a flurry of downward catalysts ranging from short reports to allegations of fraud to unconvincing earnings reports, shares of freshly public African e-commerce company Jumia (JMIA) have plunged since their very brief post-IPO highs, with the most recent downturn being the result of a second quarter earnings report that didn't quite live up to expectations.

Zooming out, the big picture idea here is that Jumia is a high-risk, high-reward investment that - at this point in time - could go either way. We see a potential runway for this stock to be a multi-bagger in the long run. We also believe the fraud claims against the company have merit, and could turn a potential multi-bagger, into a potential 50%-plus decliner.

As such, at this point in time, we think the best thing to do is watch the Jumia show from the sidelines. Neither the bull nor the bear thesis looks terribly compelling at this point in time.

Forgetting all the noise for a second, here's the long term bull thesis on Jumia stock.

Africa is a big place, home to 1.2 billion people. Africa is also growing rapidly, and that 1.3 billion population number is expected to grow at a 2%-plus compounded annual growth rate into 2030. A lot of those African consumers aren't on the internet. According to Internet World Stats and a recent Pew survey, Africa's internet penetration rate hovers around 40%, versus 60% in the rest of the world and 90%-plus in most developed economies. But, that internet penetration rate is rapidly rising, and Africa's digital economy is already rapidly expanding.

Let's pause here. The demographic situation in Africa today (a ~40% internet penetration rate that is rapidly rising against the backdrop of a steadily growing 1 billion-plus population pool) sounds exceptionally similar to the demographic situation in China a few years back. Specifically, in 2011, China was a 40% internet penetration rate (and rising) country with a population in excess of 1 billion and still growing.

What happened in China between 2011 and 2019? A digital economy revolution which birthed several ultra-valuable Chinese tech companies. Specifically, China's internet penetration rate rose to 60%, which introduced hundreds of millions digital consumers into the economy. That led to robust growth throughout all of China's digital economy, including e-commerce and digital advertising. U.S. tech companies couldn't penetrate the China market, both because of the Great China Firewall (which legally kept U.S. companies out) and because Chinese companies more intimately understood the dynamics of the Chinese digital economic marketplace than U.S. companies. As such, all the growth in China's digital economy from 2011 to 2019 was concentrated around a few Chinese tech darlings, and today, China's biggest tech companies - like Alibaba (BABA) and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) - are several hundred billion dollar companies (and have grown tremendously since 2011).

A similar digital economy revolution could materialize in Africa over the next decade, given the demographic similarities to China, as well as certain catalysts such as cheaper smartphones, cheaper internet connectivity, and enhanced internet infrastructure. U.S. companies will broadly participate in this revolution - unlike the China one - because there is no African Firewall. But, the African market is so diverse and unique that the most successful tech companies will likely be African tech companies, or ones that intimately understand the unique dynamics of the African economic landscape and which have already developed infrastructure to address these unique dynamics.

At the top of the list here is Jumia. With Jumia, you have an African e-commerce company that did over $900 million in gross merchandise value through its platform last year, operates in all of Africa's most important markets, has nearly 5 million active buyers and hundreds of warehouses and pick-up stations across the continent, and which is growing GMV at 50%-plus rates. GMV growth rates aren't slowing - they are actually accelerating, from 58% in Q1 to 69% in Q2. Gross margins are improving, from 5.6% as a percent of GMV in the year ago quarter, to 6.5% last quarter. Opex rates ex stock compensation are narrowing. Adjusted EBITDA margins are improving.

The bull case is that Jumia stays on this robust growth trajectory as Africa's digital economy rapidly expands over the next decade. GMV and revenues continue to fire off 20%-plus growth rates. Gross margins continue to improve with scale, and opex rates moderate as big revenue growth naturally drives positive operating leverage. At scale, then, Jumia could produce huge profits on huge revenues, and one day look something like the Alibaba or JD.com (JD) of Africa - probably more like JD because Jumia has a logistics arm, like JD. That's a compelling long-term narrative, seeing as Alibaba has a $450 billion-plus market cap, JD.Com has a $45 billion-plus market cap, and Jumia has a $1 billion market cap.

Thus, all else being equal and ignoring red flags, JMIA stock looks like a compelling long term buy here.

But, we can't ignore the red flags. They are big, and they are very real. Some of the claims against the company - from Citron, high-profile African tech executives and financiers, and others - include that the company books fake orders, books cancelled orders which account for an unusually large volume of orders, overstates its most important metric (GMV), and hardly ever actually delivers packages. In sum, the claims amount to one bearish takeaway - the numbers are totally fake.

We cannot conclude that this takeaway is the right one, nor can we say with much conviction that the claims against the company are 100% accurate or 100% false. Instead, we can note that Citron has put together a compelling enough short case - complete with "evidence" such as internal e-mails, spreadsheets, and sound bits from former Jumia employees - that the market is listening to with both ears. Since the first Citron short report was released, JMIA stock has tumbled more than 60% - and that is even after two earnings reports, which is important because it means Jumia has been given two opportunities to refute the short report with all of its investors listening, and hasn't done so in a compelling enough way to stop investors from running for the hills.

Given everything, we think the investment thesis on JMIA stock is simple: don't count the stock out yet, but don't count it in, either.

In the long run, this is a potential multi-bagger in the making, as the company's numbers do make it appear as though Jumia is optimally positioned to grow with Africa's booming e-commerce market, and one day turn into something like the JD.com of Africa. JD is a $45 billion company. Jumia is a $1 billion company. Long term potential upside is compelling - so don't count JMIA stock out yet.

But, don't count it in, either, because investor sentiment is extremely bearish and fraud claims against the company appear to hold water. If this is fraud - and if the numbers are grossly overstated and the operations are a scam - there is no long-term potential. We aren't saying that's the case. But, enough market participants think that is the case today, that the stock won't meaningfully rebound anytime soon.

Net net, there really isn't any reason to be overwhelmingly bearish or bullish on JMIA stock today. On the bear side, a lot of damage has already been done, and further downside will need to be substantiated by further evidence that this is a fraud. On the bull side, the market clearly thinks this is a fraud, and management isn't giving the market any reason to change its mind - until they do, JMIA stock won't bounce back.

That's why we prefer to watch the Jumia show from the sidelines. Eventually, one of two things will happen here. Either more evidence will come out showing that the numbers are overstated and the operations are scam-like (in which case the short thesis becomes compelling), or management provides evidence to the contrary and the company keeps firing off 50%-plus GMV growth rates (in which case the long thesis becomes compelling).

Until one of those catalysts materializes, we are avoiding JMIA stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BABA, JD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.