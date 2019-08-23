As Nvidia stock can theoretically trade between $160 and $200, the fact Nvidia is currently trading around $170 suggests that the market priced in more (80% chance) of the low ground case.

Arguably, the biggest surprise of Nvidia’s (NVDA) 2Q earnings results is that the Gaming GPU sales showed 24% growth sequentially. The beat (1.31 billion vs. 1.29 billion) in the largest gaming segment, albeit tepid, may be just enough for Nvidia to claim, “Essentially our business is normalized.” To the rest of the world, it is not yet clear that the normality that the company referred to is the time point right before crypto collapse a year ago or the super growth era two years ago. Furthermore, still waiting on the sideline is the low cost Advanced Micro Devices’ (AMD) GPUs, macro weakness and tariff drama, and any one of them may easily throw Nvidia’s growth off the normal trajectory. In this post, I estimated Nvidia's stock price range under the likely new normal.

High Ground: Nvidia Got Its Game Back

Following the generally positive 2Q ER and confirmed by over 6% stock price increases, there is some scent of optimism in the analyst community to support a positive financial outlook. Thanks for the early sign of recovery from gaming segment, 3Q revenue forecast is up to $2.90 billion, albeit shy of previous guidance, but quarterly revenue may surpass $4 billion two years out (Figure 1A). Also, the upward trend is seen across the board, including the all-important Datacenter which just delivered a 3% 2Q sequential growth (Figure 1B and Figure 1C).

Even the most stubborn NVDA bulls should have realized that the triple-digit super growth era that Nvidia was once known for has been gone. Nvidia’s stock loss over 30% in the previous year reflects the market expectation of the regime shift. In addition, the most telling inventory ratio has dropped from 71% to 50% and looks to return to the historical healthy growth level around 40% in 3Q (Figure 2). The drop in inventory presents a solid piece of evidence that Nvidia’s crypto nightmare has been finally behind them.

In the long run, Nvidia’s high ground case is based on the assumption that Nvidia's CUDA software is going to continue sales. This starts with a strong gaming application adoption but expandable to data center and autos. The increase in wide and deep workloads in augmented and virtual reality, high performance computing, artificial intelligence, and machine learning make a strong case to use GPUs or accelerated computing. While not nearly recognized and monetized, AI probably will be the next catalyst that will bring back the super growth era that Nvidia once experienced.

Risk Reduction

While it may be premature to claim that the Nvidia’s Gaming revenue beat suggests that Nvidia got its game back, Nvidia stock still went up more than 6% after the ER without significant post-ER upward revision of forward financials (see red lines in Figure 3A and Figure 3B). However, my intention is that NVDA jumped amid 2Q ER not because of expecting higher growth ahead but because the risk of a prolonged China-battered gaming slowdown has been reduced. The risk reduction can be observed by the narrowing between analysts high and low estimates of future revenue and EPS (see circle in Figure 3A and Figure 3B). The high and low estimate range, or perceived risk, has been reduced from 25% to 10% after the ER. Incidentally, the same pattern of narrowing high/low estimates can be observed in almost all forward financials after 2Q ER.

Low Ground: China’s Woes, Slow Turing, and AMD’s Navi

Nvidia is exposed to China in more than one way. Nvidia’s gaming revenue slowdown has been mainly driven by the China macro issues. The 2Q gaming uptick may be nothing more than another tick move, which is not strong enough to turn the trend, considering that Nvidia did lower 3Q guidance. In addition, Nvidia is uniquely affected by China approval on Nvidia's Mellanox (NASDAQ:MLNX) acquisition, which is expected to add almost $1.4 billion in fiscal 2020 data center sales. But the realization may be subject to a regulatory distraction from China trade dispute and further complicated by the Turing architecture long upgrade cycle and AI chip unpredictable consumption. Another Nvidia’s short-term risk is that Turing and ray-tracing with a long-lasting growth than Pascal has a lukewarm acceptance than expected.

Nvidia’s immediate threat on its GPU market share comes from AMD’s recent 7nm new product roll-out. AMD’s Radeon RX 5700 and 5700 XT aimed at taking on Nvidia’s mid-range GeForce RTX 2070 and RTX 2060, respectively. Nvidia is rumored to reveal super versions of its GeForce RTX graphics cards, with clock and memory speed boosts on its highly popular RTX 2060, 2070, and 2080 cards in order to compete with the AMD Navi GPUs, which are scheduled to be released in 3Q. There’s some speculation that AMD may release Navi 20 cards at the earliest in 2020, touting ray-tracing technologies. The good news is that, at this point, Nvidia’s RTX 2080 is still unmatched in the 4K market in terms of performance for Ultra HD display.

Nvidia Target Price

Since AMD may become a contender on Nvidia’s CPU market share, the future revenue gain should be the first thing on Nvidia shareholders’ minds. Accordingly, I used a revenue-based valuation approach, “Sales Franchise Value Model” (SFV), to convert the forecast revenue scenarios to corresponding stock fair values. Since there have been no significant revisions on forward revenue forecasts since my last valuation on NVDA, I elected to use the same NVDA fair value estimates in my most recent post. Given the various forecasts, the SFV computes the forward P/S multiple to be between 8.3 and 11.3. Using an average fiscal 2020 revenue estimate of $10.776 billion, a lower discount rate of 14% to reflect the risk reduction, a long-term growth rate of 9% to reflect the mild recovery of the gaming revenue, Nvidia fair value should be around $176 (Table 1 from the previous post).

High-Ground versus Low-Ground Target Prices

The estimates of Nvidia stock fair value should reflect the Street’s average fundamental estimates which are the weighted average of the high-ground and low-ground scenarios. Therefore, Nvidia’s target stock price associated with each scenario may be estimated relative to the average fair value of $176. To this end, I looked at the range of the sales forecast between the high side and low side in Figure 3B. There is a 15% upside and a 7% downside for the Q3 fiscal 2020 revenue to deviate from the current estimate of $10.776 billion.

Since the revenue surprise can be directly translated into stock price reaction, it is reasonable to expect that Nvidia’s high-ground stock price should be 15% higher than the current target price, and the low-ground price 7% lower. In short, Nvidia should trade in a range between a low-ground price of $164 and a high-ground price of $202.

Takeaways

The unexpected 2Q (Gaming) revenue beat gives Nvidia shareholders the high hope that the badly battered gaming revenue may have turned the corner and, maybe, Nvidia got its super growth game back. This high ground scenario is also complemented by the risk reduction perceived in the analyst forecast financials. If Nvidia stock reaches to the high ground, the stock should trade north of $200 a share. Even the most optimistic bull should realize that China’s woes and AMD’s Navi launch are still in the background, waiting to dampen Nvidia future growth trajectory. The low-ground case will price Nvidia stock around $164. As Nvidia stock can theoretically trade between $160 and $200, the fact Nvidia is currently trading around $170 suggests that the market priced in more (80% chance) of the low-ground case. If bullish investors can get in NVDA below $170, there is a 20% upside just from mispricing.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMD, NVDA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.