OneWater Marine IPO: Goldman Sachs Is Betting On The Boat Industry

Growing Adjusted EBITDA at 131% y/y, OneWater Marine (OWM) will most likely interest many market participants. Besides, the fact that Goldman Sachs (GS) acquired equity of the company will please some investors. With that, readers should understand that the company may acquire fewer businesses in the next 24 months. As a result, EBITDA growth may decline. With this in mind, besides forward EBITDA of $65 million, we believe that the company is a buy at an enterprise value of $390 million.

Source: Prospectus

Source: Prospectus

Business Growing Through Acquisitions

Founded in 2014, OneWater Marine is a boat retailer operating in the U.S. with 60 stores and 20 dealer groups in 11 states.

Source: Company's Website

With an aggressive M&A strategy, the company appears to be a market leader in 12 of the 17 markets, in which the company operates. In 2018, the company reported 7,500 new and pre-owned boats. See the chart below for more details on the location of the company's stores and the brands selected by OneWater:

Source: Prospectus

Source: Prospectus

Investors will most likely wonder whether the company will continue to acquire so many dealers in the future. As mentioned in the lines below, OneWater expects to buy four to eight new companies in the next 24 months:

"We are targeting to complete four to eight potential acquisitions that may contribute an estimated total of $100.0 million to $200.0 million in sales over the next 24 months, though we can provide no assurance as to the timing or completion of such acquisitions. As a result of our reputation in the marketplace, we expect our pipeline of potential acquisitions to grow over time." Source: Prospectus

The company is also growing organically. Notice that the company is obtaining access to clients' databases from many boat dealers all over the country. As a result, it is more likely that OneWater Marine will find clients interested in the company's boat inventory. Besides, the company has initiated a marketing strategy intending to increase customer awareness. With more stores and under the same brand, OneWater Marine will most likely receive more revenues than smaller boat dealers.

According to the NMMA Industry Report, consumer spending on boats, accessories, parts, services, and engines were equal to $39 billion in 2017. Also, the target market has been growing at 5% annually since 2010. If the company does acquire new businesses, investors will expect revenue to grow at more than 5%.

Impressive Revenue Growth Fueled By Acquisitions

OneWater Marine reported an impressive increase in the amount of new boat and pre-owned boat sales. In 2018, the company reported revenue of $602 million, 54% more than that in 2017. The company's operating margin increased from 4% in 2017 to 7% in 2018, which growth investors and value investors will appreciate.

Source: Prospectus

In 2018, the company's net income was equal to $1.9 million. While the figure is not that significant, it is way better than the number reported in 2017 when OneWater Marine was not profitable at the net income level. In the table below, notice that OneWater Marine is paying a significant amount in warrant liabilities and interest expenses. OneWater Marine needs to reduce its debt and financial obligations to report profits.

Source: Prospectus

In the six months ended March 31, 2019, the company's revenue growth was not that significant. As compared to the same period in 2018, the revenue growth was equal to 28%, which is below the revenue growth reported in 2018. The image below offers further details on the matter:

Source: Prospectus

The company is growing mostly through acquisitions of new dealers and stores, which growth investors will need to understand well. The company was founded in 2014 after the merger of Singleton Marine and Legendary Marine. In the last four years, the company has acquired 37 additional stores through 16 acquisitions. With this in mind, market participants should understand that OneWater Marine will not report such a high revenue growth without new purchases. Please keep in mind that there are a limited amount of dealers out there that the company can buy.

Source: Prospectus

Recent Acquisitions Were Made Using Debt And Cash

Reviewing each new acquisition is almost impossible. However, we will review some of the companies acquired by OneWater. It will give some valuable information about the price paid by OneWater and the method used to pay.

On December 1, 2018, the company acquired The Slalom Shop LLC for $7.9 million in cash and notes payable. Inventory was valued at $6.7 million, and goodwill and intangibles were worth $6.3 million. The image below offers further detail on the matter:

Source: Prospectus

In February 2019, OneWater Marine acquired Ocean Blue Yacht Sales for $10.6 million. The total amount of inventory was equal to $19 million, and goodwill and intangible assets were worth $9 million. The company paid with a combination of cash and debt. Read the lines below for more details on the matter:

Source: Prospectus

On February 1, 2018, OneWater Marine acquired Texas Marine for $11.8 million with $8.3 million in cash and a contingent liability worth $2.6 million. The acquisition included a boat inventory worth $9.7 million and intangible assets and goodwill worth $10 million. See the lines below for more details on the matter:

Source: Prospectus

We can conclude that OneWater Marine is paying between 0.5x and 1.5x inventory. The company pays a bit less depending on the total amount of debt that needs to be assumed. In our opinion, this information is valuable. It helps understand the valuation of OneWater Marine. Besides, also note that the company acquires competitors at close to 4x EBITDA.

"We have typically acquired dealer groups for less than 4.0x EBITDA on a trailing twelve months basis and believe that we will be able to continue to make attractive acquisitions within this range." Source: Prospectus

Balance Sheet: Debt Could Represent A Serious Risk

As of March 31, 2019, the company reports an asset/liability ratio of 1.23x, which does not mean that it is financially stable. With this in mind, it is also important that readers understand certain of OneWater's assets. OneWater Marine reports $159 million in goodwill and identifiable intangible assets. Market participants may not appreciate these assets as accountants have many times issues in assessing their valuation. Besides, they may get impaired.

Also, the company reports $16 million in cash and $263 million in notes payables, $62 million in long-term debt, and warrant liabilities worth $59 million. It means that the company may soon need a significant amount of cash to pay its debt. See below for more details in the images below:

Source: Prospectus

Source: Prospectus

What matters the most on this name is not the balance sheet but the table of contractual obligations. Readers can see it in the image below. Notice that the company needs $171 million in less than one year. Besides, it will have to pay $35 million in one to three years, $42 million in four to five years, and $36 million in more than five years. The company needs additional financing to make the payments.

Source: Prospectus

Use Of Proceeds

OneWater Marine expects to use the proceeds to acquire units from existing investors and pay the debt. It is not ideal. Read the lines below for further details on the matter:

"We intend to contribute the net proceeds of this offering received by us to OneWater LLC in exchange for OneWater LLC Units. OneWater LLC will use the net proceeds to redeem the Opco Preferred Units held by Goldman and Beekman, to repay the GS/BIP Credit Facility and for general corporate purposes." Source: Prospectus

Competitors And Valuation

The company competes with other boat dealers and large operators like MarineMax (HZO), MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (MCFT), Malibu Boats, Inc. (MBUU), Marine Products Corporation (MPX), and Bass Pro Shops. The industry is very fragmented, and there are not many public companies operating in these sectors. It is not ideal for assessing the valuation of OneWater. As shown in the image below, Owler notes several competitors of OneWater Marine. They all seem to be private companies:

Source: Owler

As shown in the image below, most competitors report an EV/EBITDA ratio of 8x-9x, EBITDA margin of 6% to 16%, and Debt/EBITDA of 0x to 3.4x.

Source: YCharts

Source: YCharts

Source: YCharts

The company's Adjusted EBITDA was equal to $40.8 million in the year ended September 30, 2018, and the Adjusted EBITDA margin was 14%. One year before, the Adjusted EBITDA was equal to $17.6 million. It means that EBITDA increased by 131% y/y. The table below offers further information on the matter:

Source: Prospectus

OneWater Marine expects to acquire companies that would bring $100 million to $200 million in sales over the next 24 months. In 2018, the company had revenue of $602 million, so revenue could increase by 33% in the next 24 months. With this in mind, let's assume 60% EBITDA growth. Using this figure, Forward EBITDA of $65 million is conservative.

Competitors trade at 8x-9x. However, OneWater Marine appears to have more leverage than most of them. In our view, investors would be comfortable paying 6x-8x EBITDA. With EBITDA of $65 million, OneWater Marine will most likely have an enterprise value of $390-520 million. In our view, if the company continues to report decent EBITDA growth, an enterprise value of $390 million would represent a buying opportunity.

Goldman Sachs Is Among The Shareholders

OneWater Marine could sell shares to well-known institutional investors. It is ideal. As a result, many other institutional investors will be willing to assess the valuation of OneWater Marine. See more details on the matter and notice that Goldman Sachs is a shareholder:

Source: Prospectus

Conclusion

In 2018, OneWater Marine grew Adjusted EBITDA at 131% y/y by acquiring a significant amount of boat dealers. As a result, many investors will be interested in the new IPO. With that, the company expects to reduce the number of new acquisitions in the near future, which investors may not appreciate. In our view, with 60% EBITDA growth and forward EBITDA of $65 million, the company will most likely have an enterprise value of $390-520 million. Taking into account these figures and an enterprise value of $390 million, OneWater Marine is a buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.