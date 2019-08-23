Buy The Dip In UnitedHealth

Despite raising its outlook on July 18, shares of UnitedHealth (UNH) fell to $232.94 recently. The stock failed to break out above $250 throughout this month. Should investors ignore the JPMorgan hospital survey that suggests a weak third-quarter ahead? Or might investors trust that UnitedHealth meets its strong forecast in the upcoming quarterly report?

In July, JPMorgan conducted a hospital survey that indicated persistently high medical services usage. This could increase the medical loss ratios for companies like UnitedHealth, Anthem (ANTM), or Humana (HUM). This survey is running contrary to UNH's 2019 guidance, which is higher than its previous outlook. It expects 2019 GAAP EPS as high as $14.15 and GAAP net income as high as $13.75 billion. And, although this would value UNH stock at 16.5 times 2019 earnings, it deserves the premium.

UnitedHealth reports record profits year over year, helped by raising premiums in that time. EPS will grow as steady as its revenue growth:

Source: Simplywall.st

The industry runs the risk of the government clamping down on the rising premiums. Policyholders may complain about the ever-increasing rates, pressuring the government to limit price hikes. UNH argues that it helped consumers save money. On the conference call, it said that the strong value of PBMs helped consumers save around $2,000 per year, per consumer. UnitedHealth applies rebates at the point of sale for consumers and protects them as best as possible on list price increases.

UNH shares (blue line) fall in the last month:

Data by YCharts

Strong Performance Ahead

UnitedHealth's guidance raise reflects management's overall confidence in the platform of the business. At OptumHealth, its care platform, called OptumCare, is building a value-based physician-led and patient-focused healthcare system. After completing the acquisition of DaVita Medical Group for $4 billion, UNH will integrate it with its value-based practices. It will find synergies, cutting costs, and increasing operating efficiency. It forecasts seeing some meaningful contributions from the platform next year in 2020.

Rising national health expenditures are an ongoing concern, but UNH believes it is contributing positively to lowering the nation's healthcare burden. As national healthcare costs fall, UnitedHealth will continue to keep costs falling. It will achieve that by driving efficiency in the way it uses the nation's healthcare resources. And it will do so without hurting the patient experience. UNH has the backend platform to increase engagement with people as it manages their health conditions more proactively. Most importantly, it is giving its physicians the work environment and support needed for them to deliver high-quality outcomes for their patients. OptumCare and UnitedHealthcare give the environment that complements the physician care.

Dividend Income

UnitedHealth's stock will pay a $1.08 per share quarterly dividend for shareholders of record Sept. 16. At a dividend yield of 1.85%, investors could use a Dividends: Stable Growth model to arrive at a fair value of $256 for the stock (per finbox.io). The 10 analysts who cover UnitedHealth are even more bullish. The average price target is $303 (per TipRanks):

Only one analyst rated UNH stock a "hold" in the last month, while everyone else ranked the stock a "buy."

Your Takeaway

UnitedHealth has plenty of upside revenue growth ahead and a stable dividend. Management balanced the growth prospects against the risk-taking in OptumCare and continues to expect growth there. It has businesses that serve federal employees, military veterans, and financial institutions. The stock's monthly rapid drop is unusual, but it also creates an opportunity. Investors who missed the entry point at $220 in mid-April saw the stock climb to above $260 by July. The stock market volatility in the last week may have pulled UNH shares lower. At this level, investors should consider buying it here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in UNH over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.