'At The Market' Offering Was A Bad Move By Zosano

This article outlines why use of ATM financing is a bad move for the company.

On August 19, 2019, Zosano Pharma (ZSAN) entered into a sales agreement with BTIG pursuant to which Zosano may sell up to an aggregate of $15 million of shares.

In its most recent quarterly call, Zosano guided a quarterly burn rate of "low double digits of millions of dollars", and a cash position of $17.7 million as of June 30th.

Assuming $12 million in quarterly burn rate ($4 million a month), that gives the company enough cash for another two months (till middle of October).

The company has indicated for a long time, that it is in partnership negotiations. In Q4 of 2018, the CEO mentioned a partner should be signed up in Q1. In Q1 he said Q2, and then Q3. Whether a partner will come on board before middle of October to save the company from the cash crunch is unknown.

To be prudent, management had to start looking at financing options. When you're out of money, and you don't have a marketed product, your choices are limited.

One natural choice would have been to raise capital through a secondary offering. Instead, the company chose the ATM way, which appears as a bad move for the following reasons.

An ATM structure by definition is uncertain.

Neither investors, nor the management have any idea what price the dilution will take place at.

The number of shares needed to be sold to achieve the objective sum is unknown.

The impact of drip sales on the stock is unknown.

Investors in general don't like uncertainty, and especially so, when it comes to the subject of a company's lifeline: cash.

By choosing the ATM way, management did the stock and the stockholders a big disfavor. The proof is in the pudding: In the last two trading sessions since the announcement of the ATM, the stock has plunged 16%.

It is unknown to us whether the company has started utilizing the ATM or not. Several investors have reported that they sold their shares since the announcement, in fear of further erosion in the stock price, since the company is in need of cash, and will not have a choice but to use the ATM. A surprise news release, partnership, or other good news, is always a possibility, but many investors are not holding their breath on a partnership before Qtrypta is approved. That's end of 2020, and at the current burn rate, the company needs around $55 million (more than double the current market cap) in funding to get to Qtrypta approval decision.

Therefore, unless a savior partner walks in, the $15 million ATM raise will need to be followed by another $40 million of funding.

A much more conservative approach would have been to do a traditional raise, and remove the uncertainties listed above, bit the bullet, and let the stock absorb and recover. As it stands, the ATM is a drip sale, and feels like the Chinese Water Torture for investors. The lower the stock gets the more shares need to be issued. And the more shares issued, the lower the stock. So this could create a spiral situation that can significantly hurt the stock, far beyond a traditional secondary at a fixed price would.

Arguably, the company made another reckless move of starting Cluster Headache trial (a cash guzzler), at a time which it is almost out of money. Could it have taken a more conservative approach, like focusing on the Qtrypta NDA (due to be filed in Q4), and worked hard to find a partner to help conduct the Cluster Headache trial? Probably.

In conclusion, a secondary would have been a much better move than ATM. The full implications of the ATM are unknown, but do not look pretty.

