Qualys: Attractive Company In Even More Attractive Industry

A current forward PE of ~40 makes Qualys one of the cheaper fast-growing tech companies on the market today.

With high gross margins and a revenue growth CAGR of 20.8% since 2013 and ramped up R&D spending, Qualys is well positioned to continue capitalizing on industry growth going forward.

Qualys provides subscription-based cloud security services, an industry expected to continue growing at a CAGR of over 20%.

Background

Qualys, Inc. (QLYS) is currently trading at $84.73, down from recent highs around $92 per share and a five-year high around $97 in 2017. This recent pullback has created an attractive opportunity for a company that has continued its strong growth in an industry full of catalysts.

Qualys is a leading provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions, based in Forester City, California. Currently, the company has over 10,300 customers, including a majority of Forbes Global 100 companies.

Qualys has numerous strategic partnerships with major managed service providers including Dell, Fujitsu, IBM, Symantec, and Verizon, among others.

Qualys operates a subscription-based service, meaning no additional infrastructure is required for companies to utilize their services.

Industry Tailwinds

According to Allied Market Research, the cloud security industry is expected to grow to $8.9 billion by the end of 2020, representing a CAGR of 23.5% from 2015. This makes the cloud security industry one of the fastest growing market segments in the technology sector.

This growth has been driven by two major components; the increased reliance of small to medium sized companies to migrate their workloads to the cloud, and the increased threat of cyber attacks as more privileged information is migrated.

According to a survey of small to medium sized companies by Spiceworks, small businesses expect to run 53% of their total workloads in public clouds by 2021.

One of the biggest concerns for the decision makers surveyed about migrating data to the cloud was security concerns. Only 35% of those surveyed felt cloud service providers offered better security services than they currently had with on-site servers. Along the same line, 79% of respondents stated a security issue would likely cause them to shift operations back from the cloud to on-site servers.

Source: SpiceWorks

This is further shown by the chart above, detailing where all businesses indicated their top area of need was maintaining data security.

These trends will continue to benefit Qualys and the percentage of total workload in the cloud continues to increase, as they offer a variety of cloud security services.

Growth

Source: 10-K

Over the past five years, Qualys has not only experienced remarkable growth, but also consistent growth.

Since FY13, the company has grown revenue from ~$108 million to ~$279 million in FY18, for a CAGR of 20.8%. More impressively, the company has grown revenue YoY over 20% every year except from FY16-17, when growth was 16.6%. For the most recent full year, revenue grew 20.8% from 2017 to 2018.

The company has also maintained gross margins that have averaged nearly 78% during this time. This had led to pretax income growth at a CAGR of 93.6% since 2013, from $2.04 million to $55.5 million in 2018. From FY17-18, pretax income grew nearly 41%, from $39.4 million to $55.5 million. This has translated to diluted EPS growth of 35.6% YoY, from $1.01/share in FY17 to $1.37/share in FY18.

This is despite the company's vastly increased R&D spending, from ~$21.7 million in FY13 to $53.3 million in 2018. This has allowed Qualys to continue developing new cloud offerings that has so far continued to fuel growth.

Source: 10-Q

For the first six months of FY19, growth has continued at a similar pace, with revenue up nearly 16% over 2018. Gross margins remained solid at 77.2%, compared to 75.8% last year.

Pretax income grew 60.3%, from $21.4 million for the first six months of 2018 to $34.3 million in 2019, leading to diluted EPS growth of 54.3%, from $0.46 to $0.71.

Balance Sheet/Valuation

Source: 10-Q

Given the asset-light nature of Qualys business model, their balance sheet has always been in good shape. With ~$91 million in cash and $381 million in current assets compared to $262 million in total liabilities, the company faces no near-term threat to their operations.

From a valuation perspective, the company is currently trading at 40.4 times FWD EPS estimates of 2.06/share.

Source: SeekingAlpha

This is low compared to where the company traded at for much of 2017-18, when the PE ratio reached triple digits.

A forward PE of ~40 for a company that has consistently grown revenue at a CAGR of 20% and is on pace to continue growing at a similar rate makes QLYS one of the more reasonably priced technology growth stocks at current levels.

Conclusion

The current price of QLYS offers an attractive opportunity to take a position in a company that has continued strong and consistent growth over the last five years. With a forward PE of only ~40 and the cloud security industry projected to grow at a CAGR of over 20% going forward, QLYS is well positioned to continue maintaining high levels of growth for the foreseeable future. Additionally, the high gross margins and asset-light nature of QLYS' business has allowed for the company to continue increasing R&D spending, which should in turn continue to drive growth.

