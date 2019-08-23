Marathon Gold: Deserving Of A Re-Rating

It's been a busy year for Marathon Gold (OTCQX:MGDPF) between hiring their Director of Environmental & Stakeholder Engagement, James Powell, in January, and hiring new President and CEO Matt Manson on August 1st. Both of these appointments tuck in very nicely in the company's management team as Marathon begins to transition from explorer to developer. Not only has the company gained a wealth of experience in mine construction and operations management from Manson with his prior work building Quebec's first Diamond Mine under budget, but they've also added a leader in mining industry advocacy in Newfoundland with Powell. On the exploration front, the company is firing on all cylinders. They more than doubled the strike length of the high-grade zone at Leprechaun, and we've also seen grades increase slightly based on the balance on new drill results. My new estimation for the Leprechaun deposit is an increase in total ounces from 1.1 million ounces currently, to 1.55 million ounces total. If correct, this would bump the company's total gold resource at Valentine Lake to 4.65 million ounces (assuming no additions at Sprite or Marathon). While all of this is excellent news, the key is figuring out a proper valuation for a property like Marathon. In this article, I will discuss Marathon's current valuation compared to a very relevant peer, Atlantic Gold (OTCPK:SPVEF) which was bought out in May by Australian Producer, St. Barbara for a $540~ million US enterprise value. Ultimately, while the 60% rally in Marathon Gold this year has been impressive, it's still left the company's asset at a significant discount to what suits have paid for peers. Based on this, I believe the company remains an attractive buy on dips of 10% or larger dips and undervalued even above $0.96 US.

I have been writing on Marathon Gold since January 2017, and in the past three years, my tireless efforts to find a more attractive junior miner have been unsuccessful. While Atlantic Gold briefly took over the throne from Marathon after it moved from explorer to producer at exceptional all-in sustaining costs of $560/oz, its time spent on the throne was short-lived. This is because the company's six-month tenure in the #1 spot abruptly ended after the company was acquired for a 50% premium. I believe Marathon Gold currently holds the #1 spot among all juniors worldwide now that Atlantic Gold is out of the picture, and Marathon shareholders can take a lot from the Atlantic Gold acquisition.

Not only has the Atlantic Gold acquisition emboldened the thesis that East Coast producers in Canada are certainly in high demand by suitors, but it's also given us an idea of what other producers are willing to pay for them. As readers may know from my prior work, I prefer to be on the conservative side and aim to under-promise and over-deliver in my ideas. The excerpt below is from my 2017 article on Atlantic Gold discussing the company's fair valuation as they transitioned to a producer, and an expansion case if they could confirm all-in sustaining costs of below $600/oz US. While the company did not reach the expansion case, which I valued at a $2.50 US share price, they did consistently come in below $600/oz as a producer. My target price for this achievement was $1.80 - $2.00 US, and the company was bought out for $2.18 US, a modest premium to my target.

I am not pointing this out to brag about uncovering Atlantic Gold and getting that right; I am pointing it out ahead of time, so that readers don't doubt my bullishness when I post my Marathon Gold projections later in this article. I always aim to under-promise and over-deliver on my ideas, so my expectations and base cases are typically a little on the conservative side. So, let's give a little bit of background on Marathon Gold before looking at how the company stacks up vs. Atlantic Gold:

Marathon Gold's Valentine Lake Gold Project is currently home to a resource of 4.2 million ounces of gold, at an average grade of just over 1.80 grams per tonne gold. This places the company in the top 1% of all juniors as most juniors never break the 3-million ounce threshold. It also places them in the top 0.5% of juniors by my estimates, as most open-pit projects do not enjoy a grade as high as Marathon's. The below graph I've built helps to show this by comparing Marathon Gold to acquisitions of the past decade and current projects. As we can see, the only company that rivals Marathon's grades is Fronteer Gold's Long Canyon Project at 2.49 grams per tonne gold, and Newmont (NEM) paid a hefty $2.3 billion for the project. Long Canyon had it all between grades, size, and an exceptional jurisdiction in Nevada, and I would be shocked if another Fronteer Gold was uncovered anytime soon.

As we can see from the below chart, the average grade of the ten open-pit deposits is 1.40 grams per tonne gold, with Marathon's grade at 1.81 grams per tonne gold. The next closest peer is the Haile Project in South Carolina which was owned by Romarco Minerals before being acquired by OceanaGold (OTCPK:OCANF) for $620 million US, similar to the price tag Atlantic Gold got. It is important to note that this acquisition occurred at the depths of the gold bear market at near $1,100/oz and, therefore, likely would have been higher at today's gold price.

Back to Marathon Gold, the company's current 4.2 million ounce resource puts them in the world-class category for gold deposits per my standards. Ultimately, I believe that 4.7 million ounces to 5.4 million ounces is reasonable medium term at Valentine Lake (end of 2020), and 6.5 plus million ounces is attainable if we start seeing success in step-outs along their 20+ kilometer gold belt. For now, this is just speculation, and we can't base valuation on that upside scenario.

The company's updated Preliminary Economic Assessment in late 2018 showed very impressive economics, with all-in sustaining costs projected at $666/oz US. The After-Tax NPV (5%) for the Valentine Lake Project came in at $493 million US using a $1,250/oz gold price. The updated PEA in November also improved heap-leach recoveries from 53% to 59%, and the company believes they can get this number into the low 60% range with further studies. In addition, the mine life increased by two years from 10.2 years to 12.2 years, and pre-production capital came down slightly to $355 million from $380 million previously. These are all significant improvements, with the only negative being the slight increase in all-in sustaining costs to $666/oz from $595/oz. This is not a material issue as these all-in sustaining costs are already in the lowest 10% among the industry. The main reason for the drop in pre-production capital was from leasing the mining fleet vs. purchasing it outright. It's worth noting that the After-Tax NPV (5%) has improved to $554.4 million at $1,300/oz gold, and $615.6 million at $1,350/oz gold. I do not think it's worth entertaining gold prices higher than $1,350/oz gold despite the metal currently trading near $1,500/oz, as I prefer to be ultra-conservative. In addition, we are still three years away from the first ounce being produced if all goes to plan.

(Source: Company News Release)

(Source: Company News Release)

To summarize, Marathon Gold has one of the highest-grade open-pit deposits in the world and is sitting in an extremely attractive jurisdiction where the most recent $500+ million US acquisition occurred. This bodes very well for the company as it shows that producers have an appetite for low-cost Canadian projects. While this was already well known for anyone covering the sector closely, it's always nice to get a dose of confirmation that's current. Ultimately, I expect the Valentine Lake Project to be bought out before it heads into production if it remains near this valuation. For the current price tag of $160 million market cap based on 159 million shares outstanding, there is not a more undervalued junior out there that owns a world-class project.

So, without further ado, let's take a look at how Marathon Gold stacks up vs. the Atlantic Gold acquisition in May. I have built the below table to compare the two assets first and then have applied discounts to Marathon Gold based on differences to Atlantic Gold below.

Looking at the below table, Marathon Gold and Atlantic Gold get the same grading for a location as they're both projects in Atlantic Canada and neighbors on the East Coast. When it comes to grade, Marathon Gold has Atlantic Gold beat with a grade of 1.81 grams per tonne gold average vs. Atlantic Gold's 1.20 grams per tonne gold. The two areas, however, where Atlantic Gold has Marathon beat is in all-in sustaining costs and strip ratio. Marathon Gold's current strip ratio is quite high for open-pit projects at 5.90 vs. Atlantic Gold's strip ratio of 3.00. While Marathon Gold has discussed the potential to bring this down with further drilling, we will need to see how the current drilling affects the coming Pre-Feasibility Study. I am confident the company can bring this down to the 5.50 level or lower, but we can't rely on that until it's in the study.

Finally, moving to ounces, Marathon Gold has Atlantic Gold significantly beat with 4.2 million ounces vs. 2.5 million ounces. This is what contributes to their significantly higher After-Tax NPV (5%) of $554 million using a $1,300/oz gold price vs. Atlantic Gold's $338 million After-Tax NPV (5%). Moving to the final column on the right, we can see that Atlantic Gold was bought out for roughly $540 million US after including their net debt in the transaction. Marathon Gold's current enterprise value is $146 million, less than one-third of what St. Barbara paid for Atlantic Gold. This leaves Marathon Gold with an enterprise value per ounce of $34 vs. the $216/oz paid for Atlantic Gold. Clearly, there is a massive discrepancy in these numbers, and there's no way they should be this far apart. However, if we are conservative and give Atlantic Gold premium where it's due, we can see some reasons for the discrepancy.

(Source: Author's Chart)

The below table I've built has placed discounts on Marathon Gold vs. Atlantic Gold and is 'back of napkin' for what I feel are conservative and fair differences between the two projects. In the first place, I have placed a 55% discount on Marathon Gold as it is an explorer and not a producer. Given that Atlantic Gold went to all the work of raising money, building the mine and proving that they could meet all projected economics from their studies, Atlantic Gold was exponentially more de-risked vs. Marathon Gold. I've also provided a 10% discount to Marathon Gold based on its much higher strip ratio. While this could quickly come down in the Pre-Feasibility Study, Marathon does have a lot more waste to contend with vs. Atlantic Gold, which had exceptional strip ratios. Finally, I've placed an additional 10% discount on Marathon Gold for higher all-in sustaining costs. While Marathon Gold's all-in sustaining costs are projected at $666/oz, Atlantic Gold was consistently producing at under $560/oz, giving them better margins. Lastly, and to be fair, I have given Marathon Gold a 5% premium for the higher gold price we're dealing with. Atlantic Gold was acquired while the gold price was at $1,300/oz, and Marathon is currently working with a gold price near $1,500/oz. For this reason, I believe the company deserves a slight premium.

My calculations after each discount and premium are added shown in the below table, and they reveal what Marathon's fair value is. If Marathon Gold can improve its strip ratio closer to Atlantic's and decrease its all-in sustaining costs, fair value is $2.55 US or a $408.2 million market capitalization. I do not believe they will have an easy time doing this, as a drop from a strip ratio of 5.90 to 3.00 is dramatic and not easy to achieve. However, a slight decrease in all-in sustaining costs based on higher-grade intercepts is undoubtedly possible.

(Source: Author's Chart)

After subtracting the cumulative discounts and adding in the final premium for the gold price, we are left with a fair value for Marathon Gold today of $272.2 million or $1.70 US per share. I am ultra-conservative in my numbers as a reminder, as I stated earlier in the article. If Marathon Gold can bring its all-in sustaining costs down towards $560/oz, this valuation improves to $362.9 million or $2.27 per share. Finally, if Marathon brings this to production themselves but stays at the same strip ratio and all-in sustaining costs, the company would command a valuation of over $150/oz on an enterprise value per ounce basis. I do not believe Marathon Gold will see this through to production if the gold price stays strong. In fact, I'd be surprised if they did not get snapped up by Q3 2020 latest.

To summarize, Marathon Gold, despite its recent rally, is currently close to 70% undervalued at the current share price of $1.00 US. I believe the company to be the most attractive open-pit producer in the space currently, and its low valuation makes it a likely target for producers looking to beef up their production profiles. For just over $550 million US (current market cap + project capital), they could own Marathon Gold and have a producing mine of 200,000 plus ounces per year by late 2022 or early 2023. For this reason, I continue to see the company as a Hold and believe any 10-15% dips in the share price are buying opportunities.

