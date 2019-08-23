Zuora Provides Companies With SaaS Capabilities

Zuora IPO'ed in 2018. The stock peaked at close to $36 and has subsequently dropped to under $15.

Zuora, Inc.'s (NYSE:ZUO) stock has been taking it on the chin for a little over a year now, falling from nearly $35 to a recent $14.29. The latest debacle came as a result of reduced guidance from the latest earnings call in May when the FY20 revenue guidance was cut from $289-293.5 million to $268-278 million.

Zuora is a leader in digital transformation enablement by providing companies with the tools to transform into a SaaS business model and build a subscriber base. Zuora's management believes that we are in the early stages of the "Subscription Economy", a global shift away from one-time product sales to recurring subscriptions.

Despite the huge market potential, Zuora has managed to slip up in two areas: poor sales execution and software integration. These problems and other headwinds have resulted in reduced guidance for this year. Even so, the company still has some pretty good revenue growth ahead of it.

Despite the fact that the stock price is undervalued relative to its peers, I am giving Zuora a neutral rating, primarily due to poor fundamentals and the headwinds that will persist throughout this year.

Stock Valuation

I determine stock valuation on a relative basis by comparing sales multiples and sales growth to the company's peers. I believe that high-growth companies should be more highly valued than slow-growth companies. After all, growth is a prime factor in valuation models such as DCF. Higher future growth results in higher valuation and, therefore, higher EV/sales multiple.

To illustrate this point, I created a scatter plot of enterprise value/forward sales versus estimated YoY sales growth for the 82 stocks in my digital transformation stock universe.

The sales multiple in the vertical direction is calculated using the EV and "next year's sales estimate" mean value based on all analysts from the Portfolio123 database. The estimated YoY sales growth is calculated using "current year's sales estimate" and "next year's sales estimate," also provided by Portfolio123.

As can be seen from this scatter plot, Zuora is below the trend line, suggesting that its forward sales multiple is lower than its peers', given its estimated future revenue growth rate. My interpretation is that Zuora is undervalued relative to the average stock in my digital transformation universe.

Company Fundamentals

High-growth companies generally sacrifice profits for growth, and traditional value factors such as P/E ratio are not meaningful. Therefore, I focus on other metrics such as the "Rule of 40," free cash flow margin, and cash burn to evaluate software companies.

The Rule Of 40

The Rule of 40 is a metric used by software companies to help them achieve a balance between growth and profitability. The Rule of 40 is interpreted as follows: If a company's growth rate plus profit adds up to 40% or more, then the company has balanced growth and profit and is financially healthy.

There are several different ways of calculating the Rule of 40:

Growth - The standard growth metric is to use the Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) growth rate. For my Rule of 40 calculation, I use percentage sales growth TTM. There are three reasons for this: (1) ARR is not always available, (2) most SaaS companies grow not only organically but also by acquisition, and (3) many companies are in the middle of a transformation to SaaS and have a significant amount of product sales.

Profit - I have seen many variants for the profit metric. Some analysts use EBITDA margin, others use operational cash flow margin or free cash flow margin. I use the free cash flow margin, as I believe that is the most meaningful factor from an investor's perspective.

Revenue Growth

Zuora’s revenue grew by 31.6% for the most recent 12 months, down from 56% in 2018. Note that this chart does not consider changes to accounting, in particular, ASC 606.

Free Cash Flow Margin

Zuora had a free cash flow margin of -12.6% for the most recent 12-month period.

Rule Of 40 Applied To Zuora

Zuora's YoY revenue growth was 31.6%, while free cash flow margin for the trailing 12 months was -12.6%. Therefore:

Revenue Growth + FCF margin = 31.6% - 12.6% = 19%

Since the Rule of 40 calculation comes out significantly less than 40%, I conclude that the company has work to do to bring growth and profitability into balance. This company is not financially healthy.

SG&A Expense

As an investor, one wants to make sure that if a company doesn't score well on the Rule of 40, it is at least not burning cash. Unfortunately, the company is in fact burning cash, but the good news is that it is not as extreme as some companies I have analyzed.

In the case of Zuora, the SG&A expense is 82% of the total revenues. This means that Zuora is spending almost as much on SG&A as it is on revenue intake.

Another way to look at cash burn is to create a scatter plot that shows the operating margin/EV versus forward sales growth for SaaS stocks. The operating margin for my purposes is calculated as follows:

Operating Margin = Gross Margin TTM - SG&A Expense Margin TTM

The operating margin is well below the trend line, suggesting that cash burn is much greater than its peers. While the SG&A expense is not extreme, the gross margin TTM is only 54%. This is due to the unprofitable professional services segment. According to the company management:

Professional services revenue consists of fees for services related to helping our customers deploy, configure, and optimize the use of our solutions. These services include system integration, data migration, process enhancement, and training. Professional services projects generally take three to twelve months to complete. Once the contract is signed, we generally invoice for professional services on a time and materials basis, although we occasionally engage in fixed-price service engagements and invoice for those based upon agreed milestone payments. We recognize revenue as services are performed for time and materials engagements and on a proportional performance method as the services are performed for fixed fee engagements.

The professional services account for 25% of total revenue, which I find to be particularly large especially since it is in support of the customers' subscription services. In general, the most successful SaaS companies minimize friction during customer onboarding, and I view the high level of non-recurring as an inhibitor of higher growth.

Company Issues

At the heart of Zuora’s troubles are two issues: delays in software integration of the two flagship products, billings and RevPro, and poor sales execution. These two issues have resulted in executive management changes.

Billings/RevPro integration – Zuora acquired Leeyo almost two years ago, and although RevPro has been sold as a standalone product since then, it was supposed to have been integrated with Zuora’s billing product for cross-selling purposes. But apparently, there were technical issues that have delayed the release of the combined product.

Zuora's management has indicated that it was focused on ASC 606 and didn’t “really start heavy work on the integration until early last summer.” This sounds like an excuse to me, an excuse for underestimating the time to integrate the two products. Management claims that the project will be completed by the end of Q3, two quarters from now.

Being an engineer myself with a fair amount of software experience, my guess is that the struggles that it has had will likely not be wrapped up in the next six months. Even if it is successful, cross-selling between applications won’t pick up until sometime after that.

Investors should be aware of the related legal action against the company that is in the works.

Poor sales execution – Zuora has been expanding its strategic sales team but has experienced low productivity from the new sales representatives. The company has now restructured the sales force:

… we have realigned our sales force focused on strategic accounts and added personnel to improve our sales process for strategic accounts. In addition, we announced a change to the leadership of our sales organization, with our President transitioning from his current role leading our sales organization. We are currently searching for a replacement...

The restructuring was announced after the end of the last quarter, and the company is not expecting improvements for at least a few more quarters to come.

Other Headwinds This Year

There are two other issues that may impact Zuora’s share price this year. The first is that there was high early renewal activity in Q1 that will likely reduce billings growth in Q2. The second is that Zuora is moving to a new headquarters this year and related costs will occur in the second half of the year.

Summary

Zuora provides subscription management tools that allow companies to shift from product-based sales to XaaS-based business models. The company IPO'ed in 2018 and the stock peaked at almost $36 shortly thereafter. Since then, the stock has declined to a recent $14.29.

In the latest quarter earnings call, the company's management reduced guidance for the remainder of the year. There were several reasons cited, including poor sales execution, delayed integration of major software applications, early recognition of billings and moving to a new headquarters. With the price decline, the stock is quite undervalued relative to its peers.

However, the company fails the Rule of 40 and has significantly less gross margin than other SaaS companies, primarily due to the high level of professional services required to onboard customers. For these reasons, I am giving Zuora a neutral rating.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.