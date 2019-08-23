Certain stocks suffer more than others during a trade war and cyclical situation where recession fears are a primary component in the market. Add to that sector-specific pressures and downsides, excess inventories and other factors, and you have the situation of Thor Industries (NYSE:THO), my current RV holding. Over the past, I've published a small number of articles on the company, detailing its strengths and risks - and given the current pricing pressure we're seeing, I thought today is a grand time to write a small update on the company here.

It should come as a little surprise to those following me or my previous article that I see a tremendous opportunity (mingled with short-term risk here), and that this characterizes my current sentiment for the company.

Let's see what's been going on inside Thor for the past few months.

The potential downside has increased...

I'm a Thor shareholder with a sizeable chunk of cash in the company - a position which currently is somewhat in the red due to recent undervaluation. Despite the pressured share price and valuation we could point to previously, a number of factors have resulted in even further pressure on the already devalued stock.

It's nothing limited to Thor - many cyclicals are suffering, especially when looking at automotive/vehicle stocks, most of my current holdings here are somewhat red.

In the case of Thor, there are a few reasons as to why things are continuing to look glum and why one could argue that short-term uncertainty has increased somewhat since the last article.

First, the tariff threat and trade wars have continued. With Thor's new international profile since the EHG M&A, the company is more susceptible than before to such considerations.

Secondly, recession fears have continued, culminating in the yield curve inversion as well as general uncertainty.

Third, sector-specific, the fall of Camping World affected the entire RV sector including LCI Industries (LCII), Winnebago (WGO), and others.

Fourth, continued questioning of the timing of the EHG-M&A, which probably could have come at a better time, all things considered and has come at a time when the money could have been used to perform a huge share buyback instead.

A small EPS miss of 0.01 as well as a small revenue miss of $90M (But +11.6 on a Y/Y comparison) during 3Q19.

Continued dealer rationalization, causing a double-digit decline in vehicle shipments.

All of these factors and more are resulting in valuations in share price as low as we've seen in 5 years for the company.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

So, because of these factors (among other things), company valuation is depressed at this time. In fact, we may see even more weakness going forward if these short-term worries continue.

For many investors, this makes it hard to see the forest for the trees, so to speak. You look at your position and wonder if you've done the right investment decision. While I don't provide concrete investment advice as such, I would like to offer up some counterpoints for why one could consider a recovery for the stock likely not only in the near future but long term.

...But upside remains fundamentally strong, despite headwinds.

While there are some understandable reasons for why Thor Industries is suffering at this time, there are positives beyond the fundamentals mentioned in my original article.

The company has already paid off the ABL related to the EHG-M&A, amounting to $100M.

EHG's contribution in the bottom line is not yet fully included in the numbers due to gross margin adjustments - improvements are seen, and the company expects a more stable environment during the end of the fiscal, so this will improve.

3Q19 results were impacted by one-time, M&A-related items including step-ups in inventory values, M&A-related costs (bank fees, advisory, etc.), general accounting adjustments, and more ongoing incremental costs (amortization, interest, etc.) which are likely to shrink and/or disappear going forward.

The company is going through what may be considered integration and inclusion of EHG - results during these initial quarters, especially when the company is using large amounts of FCF to pay down the debt incurred, shouldn't reflect long-term expectations for the company. Thor's focus is debt repayment and RoE/RoIC - once this is achieved, results will look even more favorable (Source: Thor 3Q19 press release)

In addition to the positives seen here, we should also consider the fundamental positives of Thor Industries, which aren't exactly small or insignificant.

The RV growth over the last 20-30 years, both in NA and EU, has been impressive. In the EU especially, registrations and sales are up during 2019 (Source: CIVD), with only the UK showing negative trends due to Brexit fears.

Thor Industries is the leading player in the RV market, representing nearly a 50% market share in trailers and ~40% in motorhomes. Only Forest River (no symbol) comes close at 33%.

Dealer diversification is impressive - thousands, with only one dealer standing out as being very large and important to sales.

The company is doing worse than 2018, but as I mentioned during my initial article, "Heed the Thunder, here comes Thor" 2018 was a record fiscal due to positive dealer/order variances, which now are coming to take their toll.

Combine the company's long-term operational excellence with their now-large EU/international exposure and you get one of the most important, in terms of market share, RV companies on the planet.

None of the challenges faced by the company were unforeseen by Thor - in fact, the company went out of their way to guide conservatively for fiscal 2019 during most quarterlies since 1Q19.

With that, let's update with regards to some risks we can see here.

The risks are well-known...

Risks in this stock and sector aren't exactly opaque. We have a cyclical company in a market vulnerable not only to recessions, trade, and tariffs but also to climate and season. Thor suffers from seasonal sales and these past few quarters have been heavily affected by the combination of:

Dealer Inventory Rationalization following a record year.

Tariff/Trade volatility

Market volatility

The EHG deal

When combining these factors, it's no wonder that the company is experiencing pressure. Add to that the factors such as Camping World dropping like a stone, and one must wonder if the company has really fallen enough to represent what's going on.

The risks are that a combination of these factors, or factors individually, continue to affect the valuation. In addition, a potential investor must consider the fundamental business, which is susceptible not only to the economic climate but a whole other host of factors currently wreaking havoc in the company's share price.

There's also the small matter of the company acting as though it was a corner-based mom & pop-dealership, in that they don't do earnings calls (which means no shareholder questions), report JV status and other considerations - which could not only provide clarity to analysts and investors but increase the confidence in the company's own forecasts. This is amateurish, and something the company needs to address.

Because of this, and the company's current tendency (including 3Q19), I believe what we're talking about isn't simply inventory rationalization but a potential overall demand decline related to the economic climate we're facing now and going forward. As a result of this, Thor shouldn't be trading at high valuations until this changes - and this change could take years.

...yet Valuation is more appealing than ever.

Because a recovery could (and I consider it likely that it will) take years, it's crucial that you don't purchase Thor Industries at a premium valuation.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

I've previously spoken about Thor's incredible valuation at this time when looking at key metrics - such as price/earnings. In terms of P/E, the company did not even trade at these levels during the last recession. During the past 10 years, the company has averaged earnings growth of about 13.5% per year, though this includes the record year of 2018. However, earnings grew impressively during 2017, 2016, and 2013 as well. The company has, historically speaking, managed to grow earnings very well.

There's no doubt the market is expecting 2019 to be a dud. Expectations for earnings forecast an EPS of 5.17, representing a 37% drop in earnings.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

However, following this poor year, analysts expect the company's sales to once again pick up as inventory levels normalize. Even forecasting at the most conservative levels available when looking at historical discount levels of a normal P/E of 14.21, the company could trade sideways and even drop to a P/E ratio of 7.11 until 2021. Thanks to the generous dividend policy and current valuation, this would still bring near-acceptable returns of 7.5% per year - and this is if Thor were to trade at prices of $40-48 over the next few years.

If we use somewhat more realistic predictions, then returns when the company trades back at 12-15 P/E could approach between 30% and 50% per year until 2021, and that's just from a return to the historical norm - not an overvaluation in relation to its earnings. Keep in mind, we're not talking about a company that's "broken", but one of the biggest RV companies in the world that are experiencing some cyclicality.

Assuming only modest CAGR over the next few years and going by the earnings growth rate of 8.58% (which is well below historical trends), if we go by historical CAGR, an investment here into the company would yield excellent returns no matter how you slice it - beyond, of course, a complete long-term share price collapse. Potential CAGR over the next 4-5 years approaches 19-30%, depending on what you expect in terms of forward P/E valuations (9-14).

To naysayers and skeptics, I'd also like to point out that Thor Industries has outperformed the S&P 500 by a generous margin over the past 20 years.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

An investment of $10,000 wouldn't just have outperformed the S&P 500 by twice the result in terms of capital appreciation but also by almost 7 times the dividend paid out to shareholders. While volatile in character, the long-term dividend history of the company has more than made up for its volatility and tendency to cut in times of trouble. It would, of course, be preferable to have a more predictable dividend minus the cuts.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

To that effect, it's easy to see that the current dividend, even in the event of long-term headwinds, is more than covered by company free cash flow. The obvious undervaluation extends to several key metrics - comparing price in terms of EBITDA, price/earnings, cash flow, as well as the increasingly popular EV/EBITDA.

Given the current headwinds in the industry, this is not exactly surprising - though I still argue that the degree is rather interesting - but one must also remember that Thor isn't exactly A-rated, and as I mentioned during the previous section, suffers from what one might characterize as small-company-troubles.

Thor is a world-leading manufacturer and supplier of RVs. It needs to start acting like it.

Nonetheless, valuation metrics and fundamental strength continue to form the base of my thesis here.

Thesis

Thor Industries is, has been, and remains an undervalued, fundamentally strong company. It operates in a cyclical, recession-susceptible market, which has caused the current market reaction - but I don't consider the stock uninteresting due to this - I instead consider it even more interesting, given its current extremely low valuation.

Does this mean the stock can't fall further? Of course, it can.

I believe this to be a stock to buy and hold forever, for several reasons. The foremost among these, however, is that it will be impossible to predict when the recovery in the company and its share price will occur. I've no doubt it will, and I've no doubt the company's finances and cash flow will hold up until then (including the dividend), but investors interested in Thor Industries need to exercise patience when doing their due diligence and investments. It may happen in 2020, as analysts predict, but it also may take one or several more years.

At this point in time, however, an investment in Thor yields ~3.5% worth of well-covered, annual dividend payouts. This has not been the case for several years, and at that point, the company dividend was not well-covered by cash flow. The situation is different now, and once EHG gets into position and start contributing fully to the bottom line, I expect this to be a stock that you not only want to own but that you also regret not buying at this stage. This point in time presents the best entry to partake of Thor Industries excellent earnings growth over the next 5 years, 10 years, 20 years, or 50 years.

My own position in Thor is nearly maxed out in terms of portfolio allocation - but I will add more this week. What I will buy as of the time of writing of this article, however, is stock for my corporate portfolio (I invest both privately and in the name of one of the limited companies I run), which, as of yet, has no position in Thor Industries.

I consider this to be one of the best opportunities on the market today - and while it may take more time for the company to recover than we hope, in the end, I believe in the long-term positive returns in this company.

Thank you for reading.

Recommendation

As of valuations of below ~10 P/E, I consider Thor Industries a "STRONG BUY". I've initiated a position in my corporate portfolio, and I believe like-minded investors who share the view should consider going long or adding at this time.