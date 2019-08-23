Chowder's 'Lost Works' - Part II: Older Folks Portfolio

One of our late members, Joni, created an archive of her favorite "Chowderisms", with the hope of sharing it with fellow dividend growth investors.

Project Background

Chowder's 'Lost Works' was an effort made by the late Joni Repasch to archive the investment insights from one of Seeking Alpha's most prolific dividend growth commentators, Chowder.

Joni, along with fellow Seeking Alpha member Gabby1945, categorized two-years' worth of Chowder's since-deleted Instablogs and commentary into three separate mini-books that were to be shared with novice investors interested in learning more about investing and the stock market.

Following Joni's passing in 2018, Chowder introduced me to the project and asked that I share her story and her work with the readers of Seeking Alpha. Part I of this project was published in June, providing Chowder's insight on managing a portfolio and bringing his words of wisdom to a new audience of young investors.

The next part in the series is geared toward the older generation who are at or near retirement.

Image by mohamed Hassan from Pixabay

The Investing Journey

Saving for retirement is one of the longest endeavors that we take on in life, as most people spend forty-plus years working and saving with the hope of eventually enjoying a comfortable retirement.

I'm still a couple decades away from reaching that point, but I imagine it is an exhilarating experience knowing that you don't have to get up every day and go to work anymore. My closest comparison is probably when I graduated college and knew that I'd never have to sit through another lecture or take another finals exam. That pales in comparison to never having to work again, but it's the closest personal experience I can think of.

However, I imagine that switching one's mentality from saving investments to spending them could be a difficult transition for those entering retirement. It can be difficult to know when enough is enough, and the often volatile nature of the stock market can make those choices even more difficult to make.

This is a huge reason why I've embraced the dividend growth investing "DGI" strategy. By focusing on the ever-growing portfolio income rather than the volatile portfolio value, it takes the uneasiness of watching the market's every move out of the equation.

Older Folks Portfolio

Much of the content for today's article comes from Chowder's since deleted Instablog post "Older Folks Portfolio", which followed the portfolio of a 71-year old retiree. The portfolio was in a taxable account with no RMD concerns. The individual wanted this as a Legacy Portfolio to provide income for his wife in the event he passed first, and then when she passes away, the portfolio will go to their daughter. The primary objective? To build an income stream that is reliable, predictable, and increasing.

Before I begin sharing my favorite quotes, here is the link to the document.

Chowder's approach with this portfolio is different in that he is focused on income and safety more than growth. This makes sense, as younger investors are focused on building their nest egg, while retirees are focused on living off of it.

Chowder's comment on the owner's objective further drives this point home (bold by me):

The only concern the portfolio owner had was to simply own good companies. He is not concerned with beating or matching benchmarks, he's not concerned about market draw downs, he has already been through the Great Recession with me and saw his income rise while the portfolio value dropped, but he was impressed with how the portfolio rebounded as a result of owning good companies. He's sold on the process. He owns 30 companies, not looking to own anymore...He has over 70% of this portfolio in the Defensive sector, he doesn't like taking risks so I try to keep it as conservative as possible.

Peace of mind is a powerful thing, especially as we get older. This investor already had his savings built, and at this point, his only concern was to own high-quality companies that provided him with a reliable income stream. Future capital gains weren't much of a consideration for the portfolio, preserving what he already had was the focus.

Dividends Are Ballast For A Portfolio

In another comment, Chowder explains a side benefit of owning dividend-paying defensive companies:

A word about dividends that I think are sometimes overlooked. When the market is correcting, and taking share prices lower, which includes your portfolio values, the dividends coming into your account every month add ballast and actually prevent your portfolio value from dropping as low as the market does. The more dividends you have coming in every month, the more ballast that is being added to your account. Another point about dividends. When I provide dividend growth numbers in double digits each year, the first question a lot of people ask is, how much cash did you add to help create that growth? In my case most of the cash going into the account is from dividends, and those dividends are being used to buy even more shares of dividend paying companies.

I'm beginning to see this benefit in my own portfolio, even though it isn't all that large yet. I'm now to a point where the portfolio is producing ~$200 a month in dividends, which is roughly two-thirds of the $300 per month in cash contributions that were being deposited during my previous employment. This makes the account self-funding, as dividend reinvestment continues to add more and more shares to my holdings. This really adds up over time, as my portfolio has now produced over $10,000 in dividends in the six-and-a-half years since it was created.

My goal for that portfolio is for it to produce ~$25,000 per year in dividends at my retirement. I believe this is an attainable goal and is something that I can continually track progress on to make sure I stay on schedule.

Having a portfolio value as a target is more uncertain, as the constant fear of a recession leads to worry that capital gains can be wiped out.

Chowder discussed this in a comment as well:

I've had people I help to change their mindset to this concept of tracking income only and ignoring portfolio value and they are amazed at the growth rate of income and the peace of mind in seeing that the income continues to grow even during market corrections. The market doesn't take shares or income away, only perceived values. Perceived values don't pay the bills, real cash (dividends) do. I focus on what is important and what is important are those dividends paying for us to be here at the beach this week.

Chowder On Utilities

Anyone who has followed Chowder for a length of time is well aware of his love for utility stocks. If I remember correctly, it was the long-term performance of Dominion Energy (D) in his portfolio that first turned him on to the sector.

Here is his explanation on why it is his favorite sector:

I love utilities because most of them have a monopoly, a service we all must use, many are regulated and that allows a very secure dividend. But for those of you who worry about price action, here's a stat that should ease your mind. In the last 35 years, only four times when the utility sector showed a loss in the first quarter, has the sector finished with deeper losses for the year. One of those years was the beginning of the Great Recession and you'd have to go all the way back to the Enron years for the next one. I'm not saying the utility sector won't fall further, I haven't got a clue, but I own utilities for their reasonably safe dividend and dividend growth, and that isn't being challenged. History shows that being patient with high quality utilities has rewarded investors handsomely. Those of you with access to FAST Graphs, check out 20 year performance numbers for the utilities you own, those Enron years and the Great Recession will be included in the performance and you'll see for yourself how resilient utilities are as a long term investment. We own several utilities and every one of them is a full position or overweight, we don't argue with success, we ride its coattails. Utilities ... git some!

For those who don't have FAST Graphs, here is Dominion's long-term performance chart. There are a few bumps in price over the years, but the dividends just keep steadily increasing.

I'd never owned any utilities prior to becoming a Chowder follower, but they now make up nine percent of my portfolio and have produced nice capital gains along with steadily increasing income. It's no coincidence that Dominion is my largest utility position. If it's good enough for Chowder, it's good enough for me!

Utility stocks have also become one of my favorites to follow, as I've now written multiple articles about companies in the sector. For some more background on why utilities are an excellent investment, check out this article I wrote last year, Regulated Utilities: The Market's Legal Monopoly.

Utilities are generally richly valued in this market, as low interest rates have driven income-seeking investors into the sector. This is understandable, as they are generally considered recession-resistant, and are also unaffected by the trade war with China. But despite the rich valuation, they are still attractive, as many continue to offer 3%+ yields and consistent 4-7% annual dividend growth, making them excellent members of an income portfolio.

Income Takes Priority At Retirement

The final Chowder comment I will highlight contains his thoughts on managing a portfolio to meet the retiree's income needs, harvesting capital gains, and focusing on current income rather than future growth.

Close to retirement? ... If so, you should have an idea of what your income needs are going to be, and you may want to include your SS as part of your monthly cash inflows. I have worked with quite a few people in setting them up for retirement, and although their portfolios had some companies with very handsome capital gains, some of those companies just weren't generating enough cash to live off of. Companies like BA, V, and even in some cases, trimming JNJ or something similar, and doubling up on companies like T and O was necessary to generate the income they needed coming in every month during retirement. Monthly cash flows are job #1, and nobody knows that better than those in retirement. While others chase market return or are willing to invest in the more sexier growth oriented companies, you may need to ignore such chatter and thoughts until your monthly income objective is achieved. For those close to retirement, I'm not even considering adding to companies that yield less than 3%, even if that means companies I consider to be full positions are to be taken up in value. A full position is a limitation you decide to choose, but if you are selecting good companies, and the value of those companies continue to rise over longer time frames, then you have no choice but to raise the value of a full position. With the market having more down days than up days, it can be nerve racking to see your portfolio value declining, but consider this, your income flows from dividends are still rising, and with share prices dropping, you are able to get higher yields at better values than you could a year ago. It's that income you need in retirement so you must learn to ignore share prices and focus on the safety and growth of your income flows. Establish your income objective, make adjustments to secure it, and once that is achieved you can then invest in the lower yielding, higher expected growth companies. As a retired person, believe it or not, it is more scary to me to sell shares and lock in profits as opposed to watching share prices drop. When I sell shares I'm selling an income source and those shares are gone, no longer able to contribute to the monthly cash flows. I'll sell shares to take advantage of situations if need be, but I would prefer to sit tight, ignore what most others are doing, and simply watch our income flows grow quarter over quarter. Our SS certainly didn't provide much of a pay raise this year over last but our portfolio generated a double digit increase in income, and as a retired person ya gotta love that.

Chowder has always been consistent in his teaching that investors should set clear goals for what they are trying to accomplish with their portfolio. Those at retirement age should focus on their current income needs over future growth. That means realizing capital gains that have been earned over the years, and turning those into higher cash flows for income needs.

He suggests taking into account social security, pension, and other income to determine how much extra needs to be produced by your stock portfolio, then determining what moves to make to meet those income needs. Once those income needs are met, the investor can then look into higher growth companies again if they wish.

This makes sense to me as a really attractive alternative to the idea of selling a percentage of shares every year to generate income. I love the idea of passive income that continues to grow over time over the thought of selling a portion of a fluctuating portfolio value to generate a similar income.

Remembering Joni and An Update On Gabby

Sunday, August 18th marked the one-year anniversary of Joni's passing, so I think it's fitting that this article is coming out as another reminder of her legacy. She was a selfless and giving person, always offering to help others, share her ideas, and welcome new members to the community. I never had the privilege of meeting her in person, but my limited interactions with her on Seeking Alpha were enough to leave a mark on me, and for that, I'm ever grateful.

Unfortunately, the other driving force for this project, Gabby, is also suffering from poor health and has not been active on Seeking Alpha since March. He made a post on one of the Instablog threads a couple weeks ago sharing his situation, but unfortunately, the comment was deleted, and I wasn't smart enough to save it for reference. He hasn't posted since, but I am hoping he is still on the mend. Send your thoughts and prayers his way if you are into that sort of thing, I'm sure they can't hurt!

Wrapping It Up

Dividend growth investing is a rewarding strategy for both young and old, but there can be subtle differences in how portfolios are managed for each.

Part I of the series focused on the younger investor, who should focus on regular contributions and building share count as early as possible. The young should find high quality companies with long growth runways and keep dollar cost averaging into them over time regardless of valuation or market conditions.

Today's article focuses on the older investor who is now or soon to be ready to retire. That person should be placing a stronger emphasis on income over growth, and making sure that their investments are meeting their goal of an income stream that is reliable, predictable, and increasing. This may mean harvesting capital gains from speculative positions and swapping into higher quality, higher yielding dividend stocks.

I hope to get Part III of the series out in September, which will cover Chowder's thoughts on market psychology, condition of the market, and building and managing a portfolio. I think that will be another interesting topic for people and should provide good info for both young and old.

Finally, I'd like to give a quick shoutout to Chowder for giving me the opportunity to share his work with you all. I hope nothing was lost in translation, and that I presented his opinions well. He's had a huge impact on my (and my family's) future as an investor, and for that, I'll be forever grateful.

Best wishes to all, and Happy Investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long D. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer by trade and am not a professional investment adviser or financial analyst. This article is not an endorsement for the stocks mentioned. Please perform your own due diligence before you decide to trade any securities or other products.