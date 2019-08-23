Bond Bubble Protection For TLT

Although my site is currently bullish on TLT, I note an additional risk longs may want to keep an eye on.

A U.S. Treasury bond (image via Howling Pixel). A couple of differences between the one pictured above and the ones held by TLT: This looks like it was a 15-year bond - TLT holds bonds with maturities of 20 years or greater. Also, TLT doesn't have any bonds with double-digit coupons today. 1979 was different era.

Are Treasury Bond Bulls Being "Led To Slaughter"?

That was the evocative phrase used by KCI Research Ltd., operator of the Contrarian service in Seeking Alpha's Marketplace, in their bear case for long Treasury bonds and the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) which holds them. KCI Research's article is worth reading in full, but, in a nutshell, they see the seeds of inflation which they anticipate will put downward pressure on Treasury bond prices.

My own site is currently bullish on TLT, but in addition to the inflation risk KCI Research mentions, there is something else bond investors may want to keep an eye on, although it may be a long shot at the moment. That's the legislation introduced in the U.S. Senate last month by Senator Tammy Baldwin, Democrat of Wisconsin, and Josh Hawley, Republican of Missouri (Senator Hawley's name may be familiar to some readers for his aggressive stance on Silicon Valley giants such as Alphabet (GOOG), (GOOGL), which I've written about previously). The article shared by Ian Fletcher in his tweet below goes into detail on the purpose of the legislation.

In a nutshell, though, the idea is this: ordinarily, currency values would adjust with trade flows, so that a country with a large trade deficit, such as the United States, would see its currency decline, which would make its exports more competitive, which should shrink its trade deficit. Instead, in the case of the United States, its currency value is impacted by capital flows. Investors fleeing low and, in some cases, negative yields overseas put their money into U.S. Treasuries strengthening the dollar. So, even with the tariffs imposed by President Trump, America still has large trade deficits, because the dollar is overvalued relative to the currencies of its trading partners. The Baldwin-Hawley bill would aim to bring the value of the dollar down by 27% over five years. Presumably, foreign Treasury bond buyers would demand much higher yields in that scenario to compensate them for the decline of the dollar, leading to a decline in U.S. Treasury bond prices and a corresponding decline in TLT prices.

With that legislative long shot added to the balance of TLT risks, let's look at a few ways cautious TLT bulls can stay long while limiting their risk.

Different Kinds Of Downside Protection For TLT

Up to recently when I've posted hedges for securities, I've used expiration dates approximately six months out. That's been my system's default for years, partly out of convenience for investors and partly for the reason Riskalyze CEO Aaron Klein explained here:

Investors seem to be better able to conceptualize risk over six-month periods than longer ones. That's still our default, but we've added a new feature that lets users select their own expiration dates.

This raises an interesting question: What's the cheaper way to hedge if you adjust for the different times to expiration? To enable an apples-to-apples comparison, I've highlighted the annualized cost of each TLT hedge below, two of which expire in December of this year and two of which expire in March of 2020. Each of these hedges is designed for an investor unwilling to risk a decline of more than 9% in his TLT shares.

Uncapped Upside, Expires in December 2019

These were the optimal, or least expensive, puts, as of Thursday's close, to hedge 1,000 shares of TLT against a >9% decline by late December.

The cost here was $740 or 0.52% of position value (the cost of the puts in all of these examples was calculated conservatively, using the ask price - in practice, you can often buy puts at some price between the bid and ask). That works out to 1.58% of position value annualized.

Uncapped Upside, Expires in March 2020

This hedge uses the same parameters as above, except the expiration date is in March of 2020.

The annualized cost is higher here, as you can see: 1.95% of position value.

Capped Upside, Expires In December 2019

This was the optimal, or least expensive, collar to hedge 1,000 shares of TLT against a >9% decline by late December if you were willing to cap your possible upside at 9% by then. The income generated from the short calls for this collar and the next one was calculated conservatively, assuming you sold them at the bid.

Here, the net cost was negative, meaning you would have collected a net credit of $320, or 0.22% of position value, when opening this hedge. That worked out to an annualized cost of -0.68%.

Uncapped Upside, Expires in March 2020

This optimal collar uses the same parameters as the one above, except it expires in March of 2020.

Here, you would have collected a net cost of $0, or 0% of position value when opening the hedge, which, of course, worked out to an annualized cost of 0% of position value annualized.

Wrapping Up

For readers wondering why I gave TLT a bullish rating again here, it's because, in addition to passing my site's two preliminary screens, my site estimates a potential return for it slightly higher than that of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) over the next six months. Of the 1,458 securities that passed my site's preliminary screens on Thursday, TLT was ranked #236, as you can see below.

Screen capture via Portfolio Armor's admin panel.

In the event TLT declines significantly instead, one of the hedges above may come in handy.

