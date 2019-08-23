Home Depot: This Is Where You Want To Be

Investors were rewarded by new all-time highs after earnings, which could continue until the point when economic slowing hits the company's sales.

The company's growth initiatives are continuing to pay off as the company is able to withstand macroeconomic pressures.

Home Depot easily beat earnings in its second quarter as comps growth turned out to be a tailwind once again.

Over the past couple of months, I have written a few bearish articles covering large retailers like Walgreens (WBA), Macy's (M), and many more. The problems were always similar. Peaking sales on top of already slowing margins and fragile plans to turn things around. The number one question that flooded my email inbox was 'I'm bullish on retail, where do I put my money'. Well, in this article, I am going to answer that question by once again telling you how well Home Depot (HD) is doing.

Source: The Home Depot

Don't Bet Against Home Depot

My last article covering Home Depot was called 'Nearly Impossible To Bet Against Home Depot', which I used to tell you why this company is able to boost its sales even in growth-slowing environments.

The company just revealed its second quarter earnings, which provides a good moment to reiterate the bullish call.

Let's start with adjusted EPS. Home Depot's adjusted bottom line result improved by 4% to $3.17, which is $0.10 above expectations but one of the slowest growth rates of the current economic cycle after the company's EPS growth already slowed to 9% in the first quarter.

Source: Estimize

With that said, growth was provided by a strong top line. Total sales improved by 1% to $30.84 billion, which is roughly $100 million below expectations. Nonetheless, total comps growth came in at 3% in the second quarter with a steady acceleration trend throughout the quarter. May comps were up just 0.2% followed by 4.1% growth in June and 4.6% in July. US comps were up 3.1%, with 4.7% comps growth in July. Total comps were slightly lower than US comps as a result of the stronger dollar.

The company's sales were up in 17 out of 19 regions as the Gulf and Florida regions were unable to beat last year's quarters due to the hurricanes back then. Mexico's comps saw high single-digit growth, while Canada's comps were up by low single digits.

Comps growth was supported by both higher average tickets and the number of transactions. Total average ticket increased by 2% while transactions were up 1%. Lumber prices remained depressed during the second quarter and negatively impacted average ticket growth by approximately 110 basis points. The company mentioned a 50% price drop of 4x8 OSB to $8 in the first quarter. This has further declined to roughly $7.60.

Anyhow, growth was supported by above-average comps growth in segments like appliances tools, décor, storage, indoor garden, and building-related materials (among others). Other segments (ex lumber) were still up but had below-average growth rates. Lumber was down.

The graph below shows both the lumber price (black line) and the ISM manufacturing index, which displays economic expectations. My main goal is not to show you that there is a correlation but to explain why total sales growth has gone down this year after stunning double-digit growth in years like 2017 and 2018. Note that this pressure is going to increase as long as the ISM index does not start to rebound anytime soon.

Source: TradingView

Well, let's quickly go back to the good news. Growth in the Pro segment outperformed DIY growth, thanks to the company's growth initiatives. One of these initiatives is the My View system, which allows Pro sales associates to access customer data information to proactively work with Pro customers and to find a way to better serve customer needs. This service will further be enhanced through services like tool rental, delivery and the new B2B online experience.

And speaking of growth initiatives, the company has a whole set of measures to further enhance online and in-store sales. One of these measures is aiming to enhance the 'buy online, pick up in store' experience as 50% of all online orders were picked up in stores during the second quarter. Home Depot is eager to smoothen this pickup experience and to decrease the total time it takes customers to get in and out of stores.

One way to increase picking up online orders in stores is by installing automated pickup lockers. The 1,100 stores with pickup lockers saw a 250 basis point increase in checkout scores versus those without. Adding to that, and with regard to customer satisfaction, 87% of customers gave Home Depot a 5/5 score. High satisfaction is also one of the reasons why online sales continue to boom. Q2 online sales were up 20% as Home Depot continues to leverage its digital platform.

And speaking of tech, another way of increasing labor productivity is by installing digital appliance labels and by using online data to support in-store information display for customers.

Moving over to margins. Gross margins came in at 33.8%, which is a minor decrease of 19 basis points from last year. Product mix and higher supply chain startup costs with the One Home Depot supply chain initiatives pressured margins. Operating expenses were roughly unchanged at 18% of total sales as strategic investments were able to keep expenses low.

Note that the company is achieving these results while coincident indicators like building materials, garden equipment and supplies have gone to almost 3% contraction in July. Home Depot's comps actually accelerated in this period(!). On a side note, not how well the indicator below is following leading indicators like the ISM index. Growth slowing has hit 'hard' economic data, but Home Depot is still standing strong.

So far, the only weakness we see is that sales growth has peaked for the first time since 2006. Nonetheless, net income has been strong as margins have only gone down slightly after peaking in 2018. Home Depot slightly lowered its full-year sales growth guidance as a result of low lumber prices and ongoing tariffs and expects 4% comps growth in 2019. The good news is that EPS expectations have been reaffirmed at $10.03.

The stock price was up after earnings and is currently almost 30% higher since the start of the year after breaking the key resistance I highlighted in my previous article.

Source: FINVIZ

Takeaway

Home Depot did exactly what I expected. The company did not care about ongoing economic weakness and delivered another quarter of strong comps growth, margins, and progress regarding its growth initiatives.

The stock, which is trading at roughly 20x next year's earnings, easily broke major resistance and is currently trading at a new all-time high. Almost needless to say, next time someone asks me what the best retailer is, I am once again going to say Home Depot. I don't care if a retailer is selling PlayStation games, shoes, apparel, beauty care or 4x8 OSB. Home Depot has proven that it takes much more than weakness to keep this stock down.

That being said, I don't think we are currently at a point that warrants large (new) investments for long-term investors. As long as the economy keeps slowing, I think the risks are rising that Home Depot will see some more pressure on comps. This is the reason why I am waiting for a larger dip before I start buying this stock long term. If you are long already, I think you should stay long.

As I said, there are not a lot of stocks that perform as well as Home Depot, and I don't think this is going to change anytime soon. Home Depot continues to be the way to go!

Stay tuned!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.