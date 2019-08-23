10x Genomics Files For A U.S. IPO

TXG has grown rapidly and the industry it operates in is forecasted to grow at an impressive rate into the future.

10x Genomics has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO, although the final figure may differ.

Quick Take

10x Genomics (TXG) has filed to raise gross proceeds of $100 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm provides instruments, consumables and software for gene sequencing.

TXG is growing quickly in an industry with a bright future. When we learn more details from management, I’ll provide a final opinion.

Company & Technology

Pleasanton, California-based 10x Genomics was founded in 2012 to develop and commercialize instruments, consumables and software for genetic sequencing.

Management is headed by Co-Founder, CEO and Director Serge Saxonov, who was previously VP Applications at QuantaLife.

10x Genomics has developed the Chromium platform for high-throughput analysis of individual bio components, the Visium platform for identification of bio components' location and arrangement with respect to each other [spatial analysis], molecular assays utilizing the former two to provide sensitive and solid biochemistries that convert minute amounts of biological analytes into signals, as well as software for processing of large sets of raw data into user-friendly and easy to explore results.

Below is a brief overview video of the company:

Source: 10x Genomics

Management claims that as of its first product launch in mid-2015 through June 30 this year, the company has sold 1,284 instruments to researchers globally, among which 93 of the top 100 global research institutions by publications, and 13 of the top 15 pharmaceutical companies by 2018 revenue globally.

Additionally, they claim that the progress in the life sciences industry has stagnated as it requires the ability to measure and experiment on biological systems at fundamental resolutions and massive scales, which are inaccessible with existing technologies.

Management also asserts that 10x Genomics’ technologies overcome these limitations of gene sequencing, consequently unlocking fundamental biological insights essential for advancing human health.

Below is an overview graphic of the company’s revenue growth since 2017 and key achievements for 2018:

Source: Company registration statement

Investors in TXG included Wells Fargo, Fidelity, Meritech Capital Partners, SoftBank, Paladin Capital Group, and Foresite Capital among others. Source: Crunchbase

Customer Acquisition

The firm primarily hires highly-trained sales personnel with the required scientific background and the ability to understand TGX’s systems at a technical level to effectively identify and execute sales with potential customers.

As of June 30th, 2019, 10x Genomics has 78 commissionable sales representatives, a 144% increase of personnel since January 1st, 2018.

The company’s sales reps target primarily ‘principal investigators, research scientists, department heads, research laboratory directors and core facility directors at leading academic institutions, biopharmaceutical companies and publicly and privately-funded research health institutions who control the buying decision.’

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue have been dropping as revenue has increased, per the table below:

Sales & Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage To June 30, 2019 54.4% 2018 60.1% 2017 65.7%

Source: Company registration statement

The sales & marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of sales & marketing spend, was 0.8x in the most recent period, as shown in the table below:

Sales & Marketing Efficiency Rate Period Multiple To June 30, 2019 0.8 2018 0.9

Source: Company registration statement

Market & Competition

According to a 2017 market research report by Allied Market Research, the global DNA sequencing market was valued at $6.24 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $25.47 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 19% between 2018 and 2025.

DNA sequencing is used for various life sciences applications, such as biomarker discovery, oncology studies, personalized medicine, and forensics, among others.

The main factors driving forecasted market growth are a surge in sequencing applications, technological advancements, an increasing number of genome mapping programs worldwide, and an increase in research and development expenditure.

The Asia-Pacific region holds an high-growth potential due to increase in awareness among the general population about gene sequencing and rise in DNA sequencing applications in the region, and is anticipated to exhibit fast-paced growth in terms of development and use of DNA sequencing technologies.

Major competitors that provide or are developing gene sequencing tools and/or software include:

Becton Dickinson (BDX)

Bio-Rad (BIO)

Nanostring Technologies (NSTG)

Source: Sentieo

Financial Performance

TXG’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Increasing topline revenue although at a lower rate of growth

Growing gross profit but reduced gross margin

Decreased operating losses

A swing to positive cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior To June 30, 2019 $ 109,397,000 84.9% 2018 $ 146,313,000 105.8% 2017 $ 71,085,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior To June 30, 2019 $ 80,426,000 58.8% 2018 $ 117,652,000 94.4% 2017 $ 60,525,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin To June 30, 2019 73.52% 2018 80.41% 2017 85.14% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin To June 30, 2019 $ (13,397,000) -12.2% 2018 $ (110,764,000) -75.7% 2017 $ (18,375,000) -25.8% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) To June 30, 2019 $ (14,514,000) 2018 $ (112,485,000) 2017 $ (18,762,000) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations To June 30, 2019 $ 13,401,000 2018 $ (76,409,000) 2017 $ (10,699,000)

Source: Company registration statement

As of June 30, 2019, the company had $56 million in cash and $140.3 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended June 30, 2019, was a negative ($68.7 million).

IPO Details

TXG intends to raise $100.0 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its Class A common stock.

Class A shareholders will receive one vote per share and Class B shareholders will have ten votes per share.

Multiple classes of stock are a way for existing management or investors to retain voting control of the company even after losing an economic majority. The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock into its index.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.

Per the firm’s latest filing, it plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, including working capital, operating expenses and capital expenditures. Additionally, we may use a portion of the net proceeds we receive from this offering to acquire businesses, products or technologies.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not yet available.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs, Cowen, and BofA Merrill Lynch.

Commentary

TXG is attempting to attract public investment capital at a choppy time in the IPO market due to overall stock market volatility.

The firm’s financials show a company that is growing quickly and appearing to make a turn toward profitability, although it is still some distance from breakeven across operating and net metrics.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue are dropping. The company’s sales & marketing efficiency dropped only slightly, from 0.9x to 0.8x, which means the company is getting slightly less capital efficient as its grows its revenue base.

The market opportunity for genetic sequencing technologies, providing the ‘picks and shovels’ to researchers, is bright, with high forecasted growth estimates over the medium term.

TXG is producing impressive results but the IPO valuation will be key in determining the desirability of the stock as an investment, especially given volatile public markets.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

