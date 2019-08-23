Cryoport Is A Wildly Overvalued No-Moat Business

The sell side and the bulls are assuming that CYRX will maintain a near monopoly on cryogenic shipping, but the barriers to entry are small and competition has already arrived.

The initial 3-year term of the contracts with Gilead and Novartis expire in 2020, and the company’s patents employed in shipping Kymriah and Yescarta will expire in 2021.

Company Overview and History

According to its filings, Cryoport (CYRX) “became public by a reverse merger with a ‘shell’ company in May 2005.” From the beginning, the company specialized in developing equipment for transporting biological materials at cryogenic temperatures, and it later entered the service and logistics side of that business. At the time it went public, the company had 3 patents related to cryogenic shipping, which were issued between 2000 and 2003.

In its 15 years as a public company, Cryoport has never once had a profitable year and has racked up a $146 million retained earnings deficit. During this time, the company has kept itself afloat through a long series of low quality and highly dilutive financing rounds, which included warrants and PIPE deals at below market prices. Because of the heavy dilution, the stock has twice undergone a reverse split: there was a 1-for-10 split in February 2010 and another 1-for-12 split in May of 2015. The chart below shows the number of shares outstanding, adjusted for splits, since February 2007, along with the retained earnings deficit since June 2007, which is as far back as my data source goes for this company.

Source: S&P Xpressfeed. The retained earnings deficit is from Compustat. Unfortunately, the full data set from 2005 is not available.

As is typical for a company that frequently needs to raise money (and pay banking fees/commissions), the sell side has been cheer-leading the stock by forecasting extremely high revenues just a few years into the future. As that future approaches, they of course lower their estimates. During the period for which I have data, the actual revenue has consistently been lower than the rosy earlier forecasts.

Source: Capital IQ Consensus Estimates, Compustat Revenues, both accessed through S&P Xpressfeed

In the chart above, the actual revenue for each fiscal year is in gray. The yellow bars represent the consensus revenue forecast for that fiscal year from 1 year earlier, the blue from 2 years earlier, and the green from 3 years earlier. For example, actual revenue in FY 2017 was $12 million. The sell side consensus revenue forecast for FY17 was $8.1 million in early 2016, $26.5 million in early 2015, and $43.3 million in early 2014.

In summary, CYRX is a reverse merger company with a 14-year history of no profits, frequent dilution, and hype from the sell side about a promised land just over the horizon that the company never manages to reach. Typically, stocks with these features make terrible investments, and indeed, between the reverse merger in May 2005 and the end of 2016, Cryoport delivered a -99.5% return to anyone who held the stock over the entire period.

Source: Barchart.com, total return calculation from S&P Xpressfeed

Management, of course, fared better than shareholders. CEO Jerrell Shelton joined the company in 2012 and CFO Robert Stefanovich joined in 2011. According to CapitalIQ calculations of total compensation, Shelton made a total $5.78 million and Stefanovich made $2.24 million between FY 2013 and 2017, while the total return to common shareholders over this period was -26.6%.

Both my professional experience and historical research have taught me to treat any company with a history like this with extreme cynicism. It is very rare for a company that has been public for over a decade with no profits and frequent dilution to transform itself into a respectable, free cash flow generating, and profitable business. Most of the time, they simply serve as vehicles to facilitate the transfer of wealth from common shareholders to insiders, investors in PIPE and warrant deals, investment bankers, and to a lesser extent, short sellers.

While the odds are against it, it is possible that Cryoport is one of those rare black swans that turns into a respectable business after an ignominious history of destroying capital. The remainder of this report will take that possibility seriously.

CYRX stock has risen sharply in the last 2 years

In 2017, a couple of things changed for Cryoport. One was that the current bubble in biotechnology began inflating in earnest, which resulted in both revenue growth due to the number of clinical trials requiring cryogenic shipping and EV/Sales multiple expansion for Cryoport. The other was the announcement that Cryoport would provide support for the commercial launch of Kymriah by Novartis (NVS) and Yescarta by Gilead (GILD), both of which require shipping at cryogenic temperatures. These developments led Cryoport to rise spectacularly in value.

Source: Barchart.com

The euphoria surrounding everything that is in any way linked to CAR-T or gene therapy has propelled the share price of CYRX to stratospheric levels. In the next section, I will explain why the valuation is far too high even if you are optimistic about the company.

The stock price is nuts

I would like to state a few things that all investors should know but many seem to forget in a bull market. First, any investment should be equal to the sum of the present value of future free cash flows. Second, over the lifetime of a company, net income and free cash flow should be equal. Investors are paid with profits, not sales and certainly not adjusted EBITDA. Third, rapid growth is possible when revenues are small, but no company can grow quickly forever.

Let’s start with what I consider to be an absurdly optimistic scenario for Cryoport. I’ll model what the income statement will look like in 2022, assuming the following:

• On the Q3 2019 earnings call, CFO Robert Stefanovich gave guidance on Yescarta and Kymriah Revenues: “we've given a range of $8 million to $10 million annualized revenue once those therapies are fully commercially launched.” I’ll assume that Cryoport gets $10 million from these two commercial therapies in 2022.

• The agreements with Novartis and Gilead end in July and September of 2020, respectively. I’ll assume that Cryoport is able to renew both contracts with no loss of revenue share or margin.

• The sell side consensus estimate for Zynteglo in 2020 is $25 million. I’ll assume that bluebird’s (NASDAQ:BLUE) 2022 revenues for Zynteglo are triple that number ($75 million) and that Cryoport gets revenues equal to 1.5% of this amount. Over the last 12 months, CYRX commercial revenue divided by the revenue of GILD/NVS for the two current commercial drugs has been 0.89%.

• Between 2015 and the last 12 months ended in the second quarter of 2019, the geometric average annual growth rate for Cryoport’s revenue has been a torrid 56% (2015 revenues were only $5.53 million). I’m going to assume that the next 2.5 years are even better and that Cryoport’s other revenues (excluding Yescarta, Kymriah, and Zynteglo) grow to $137 million in 2022, which implies a 62% annualized growth rate. This assumption implies that clinical trials continue exploding and/or several more gene therapies gain regulatory approval, and that Cryoport does not lose significant market share to competition.

• I assume that Cryoport hits its gross margin target of 60%. This target was given by CEO Jarell Shelton on the Q1 2019 earnings call.

• Over the last 12 months, Sales & Marketing/Revenue and R&D/Revenue have been 35% and 7%, respectively. I’ll assume that this stays constant in order to support the rapid growth rate.

• G&A expense continues at the current quarterly run rate of $13 million per year. This implies that G&A stays flat even as revenues quadruple, which is hardly realistic, but I’ll run with it for now. In reality, G&A expense in Q2 2019 was 22% higher than the same quarter a year earlier.

Those assumptions get me to the simplified income statement below for 2022. Note that my assumed total revenue is above the sell side consensus of $136 million, and I showed earlier that the sell side has a long history of being too optimistic about this company.

Source: My calculations

Though it does not come naturally to me, I will continue to try to be optimistic and generous. I will give CYRX a P/E ratio of 30 in 2022, which implies that earnings growth will continue to be strong. I’ll also very unrealistically assume that CYRX takes on no more debt and issues no more shares between now and 2022, even though the company has never generated GAAP profits or free cash flow and has a long history of diluting the equity with low-quality financings. With a 12% discount rate, that gets me to the following valuation. Except for the per share amounts, the dollar figures are in millions:

Source: My calculations

To be clear, this valuation scenario is completely wrong. The projections of revenue are extremely optimistic, the assumptions about cash flow and the lack of future financing are obviously unrealistic, and the terminal multiple is quite high compared with historical norms. Despite all this shameless fudging, I still arrive at a fair value that is less than a third of the current stock price.

I suspect that the enormous gulf between bulls and bears on this stock reflects a fundamental disagreement about what sort of company it is. I think that the bulls see Cryoport a ‘platform’ company in a growing segment of the healthcare market that has pricing power and a long growth runway, and the valuation reflects some extreme optimism about the distant future and eagerness to get in early regardless of the price. I see Cryoport a shipping and logistics business.

So far, I’ve assumed that everything goes right for Cryoport. In the next two sections, I’ll describe what could go wrong.

The commercial contracts expire in 2020 the patents expire in early 2021

To try to understand why anyone would be eager to pay so much for CYRX, I read the sell side research. As expected, it mostly consists of regurgitating the company’s talking points and then attaching some outrageous multiple to out-year sales or adjusted EBITDA. One of the very few coherent points of the bull case for CYRX is that switching cold chain service providers is either very costly or impossible, which should give Cryoport some pricing power. For example, Stephen Unger, CFA, wrote that

“In our view, commercial revenues represent the key opportunity for long-term investors, as it is extremely difficult to change a logistics provider after addition to approved patient treatment protocols” (Needham's initiation report, July 2019.)

Similarly, in SVBLEERINK’s Initiation report, dated July 2019, Puneet Souda and David Delahunt write:

According to management, Cryoport shipper is included in the Biologics License Application (BLA) for Yescarta (DLBCL). We see this more in line with inclusion of instruments or specific consumables within the drug manufacturing process, making it a highly sticky market position—leading to increasingly higher recurring revenue as indication expansion occurs and as new drug BLAs include Cryoport's cryogenic shipping solutions.

I have no insight into what Cryoport’s management may have told Souda and Delhunt in person, but Yescarta’s BLA is a public document. The word “Cryoport” does not appear at all the BLA. The sections that mention shipping are below:

The BWA mentions Cryobags, dewars, and aluminum cassettes, but not Cryoport . It is of course possible that Cryoport’s name was redacted, but I’m not sure why that would be the case - Cryoport has publicly disclosed that it is shipping Yescarta, so it hardly counts as a trade secret. Furthermore, Gilead was required by regulation to use Cryoport for shipping. I would expect them to have a long-term contract with the company since changing vendors would not be an option.

With that point in mind, let’s take a look at the company’s contracts with Novartis and Kite Pharmaceuticals (a Gilead subsidiary). Here are the disclosures about the deals with these companies from the Q3 2017 10-Q.

Novartis. In July 2017, we announced our engagement by Novartis for the commercial support of its cell therapy CTL019/CD19 (now named KymriahTM) for an initial three-year term, subject to certain termination and extension provisions. Kymriah is approved to treat relapsed or refractory pediatric and young adult patients with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). Under the agreement, Cryoport is providing cryogenic logistics solutions, which includes the employment of Cryoport Express® Shippers, SmartPak IITM Condition Monitoring Systems, the CryoportalTM Logistics Management Platform, and 24/7/365 logistics support. Kite Pharma/Gilead. In September 2017, we announced that Cryoport was chosen for the commercial support of Kite Pharma’s lead chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy, axicabtagene ciloleucel (now named YescartaTM), for the treatment of aggressive Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL). The initial three-year engagement, subject to certain termination and extension provisions, is structured to support Gilead’s Kite Pharma throughout the lifecycle of Yescarta. Under the terms of the agreement, Cryoport will provide logistics support throughout the United States in accordance with Gilead’s plans for patient adoption of Yescarta. In addition to supporting the commercial launch described above, Cryoport also continues to support Kite Pharma’s clinical stage therapies. Cryoport’s advanced cryogenic logistics solutions are designed to meet Kite Pharma’s expanding cryogenic logistics requirements, which includes the employment of Cryoport Express® Shippers, SmartPak IITM Condition Monitoring Systems, the CryoportalTM Logistics Management Platform, and 24/7/365 logistics support.

The initial term of the deals with Novartis and Kite/Gilead expire in July 2020 and September 2020, respectively, which suggests that both big pharma titans at least expect that they will have a choice of vendors at that point.

The 10-Q filing explicitly mentions Cryoport Express Shippers in the deals with Novartis and Gilead. In the 2016 10-KT, the Cryoport provided a table showing the expiration dates for its patent portfolio, but the patent expiration dates are absent from subsequent annual filings. The 2016 table shows that the patent for the Cryoport Shipper expires in January 2021, and the patent for the improved vapor plug expires in May 2021.

Source: CYRX 2016 10-KT filing

Source: US Patent Office

The 2017 10-K shows these same 3 patents and 3 more pending patents, 2 of which were issued after the agreements with Novartis and Gilead. The table is not included in subsequent filings.

Source: 2017 10-K

I think it is reasonable to assume that the 2 patents that will expire in 2021 are important to fulfilling the contracts for Yescarta and Kymriah, and that the applications for patents after the deals were struck are not. The importance of the January 15, 2015, patent application is unclear.

It is of course possible that Gilead and Novartis will renew their agreement with Cryoport, but I am skeptical that they will do so on terms that are very advantageous to Cryoport. If CYRX tries to drive a hard bargain, its customers have other options.

The competition is already here

To be bullish about CYRX stock, especially at the current price, you must believe that shipping biologic material at cryogenic temperatures is an excellent business that will offer good margins and a great deal of potential revenue growth over the long term. That assessment is questionable – if this is such a good line of business, why does Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) appear uninterested in entering the service part of the shipping market? However, if the bullish sentiment on the market for logistics for regenerative medicine is at all justified, you can be sure that Cryoport is going to attract competition, and in less than two years, the competition will be unimpeded by the company’s early patents. Gilead and Novartis of course understand this, which gives them leverage over CYRX when the initial term of the contracts expire.

Even before the patent expiry, many competitors have entered the market. The industry publication Gasworld writes that,

“Many other companies are also entering cryogenic shipping with dry shippers. Medipal Holdings, Mitsui Soko Holdings, Trust Express, Cryoport, and CryoSend are developing business.”

In fact, some simple research on Google shows that there are many devices available for purchase or rental that are suitable for transporting biologic materials at -150C. It’s even possible to by dry shippers made by Thermo Scientific on Amazon:

Source: Amazon.com

While there are a number of companies that operate in this space, BioLife Solutions (BLFS) is probably the company CYRX investors need to worry about the most. It recently exercised its option to purchase the portion of SAVSU that it didn’t already own. This now fully owned subsidiary of BLFS is aiming to take market share from Cryoport. SAVSU is launching a new product called the Evo dry shipper, which is intended for transporting material at cryogenic temperatures and can handle the temperature requirements explicitly stated in the Yescarta BLA. SAVSU also offers logistics and tracking software, and the company has partnered with Marken, which is owned by UPS (NYSE:UPS), and World Courier, which is owned by AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) and Quick International. On the second quarter 2019 earnings call, CEO Michael P. Rice described SAVSU in terms that should sound familiar to any investor in Cryoport:

SAVSU is establishing a critical and highly valued position as a best-in-class tools provider in the cell and gene therapy distribution ecosystem… A key product differentiator of the SAVSU platform that cell and gene therapy companies highly value is the integrated approach to providing enhanced in-transit protection of these high-value and potentially life-saving CAR T-cell and other therapies. Traditional shippers increased the risk of in-transit biologic payload damage from both mechanical shock and temperature excursions. Both of these events can result in a potential catastrophe for the patient and significant economic loss for the therapy developer. Several companies SAVSU is engaged with have experienced loss of useable shipments and the many innovations of the evo System that can reduce in-transit payload risk are driving an accelerated rate of product validations. Our outlook is bullish.

In their quest to expand SAVSU, BioLife will be able to leverage its existing relationships with research labs and the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. Indeed, SAVSU has already racked up some early successes. The BLFS 2019 Q2 10-Q filing reveals that,

SAVSU was selected by Novartis to supply advanced cold chain management technologies for ZOLGENSMA® (onasemnogene abeparvovec-xioi), a one-time-only gene therapy for the treatment of children less than two years old with spinal muscular atrophy (("SMA")). ZOLGENSMA was approved by the FDA on May 24, 2019. AveXis, developer of ZOLGENSMA and acquired by Novartis in April 2018 for $8.7 billion, qualified and adopted the SAVSU evo® system to enhance in-transit visibility and improve delivery quality of ZOLGENSMA.

To solidify its position, the subsidiary is also filing patents. The 10-Q filing also tells us that “SAVSU completed a significant expansion of its intellectual property portfolio related to protecting high value cell and gene therapies during storage and distribution.” CEO Michael Rice provided some additional detail on this in the 2018 Q3 earnings call:

Other patent pending innovations SAVSU is bringing to the market include accessories to better protect biologic payloads from damage during shipment and enhanced testing methods so users can be assured containers are ready for use. A key differentiator of SAVSU relative to other suppliers is their ability to customize their shipping container hardware configurations specific to each customer's payload requirements and temperature profiles. The new SAVSU corporate office will include a state-of-the-art robotic design and fabrication lab that will really showcase SAVSU's technical expertise and manufacturing capabilities to current and prospective customers and partners.

BioLife is clearly aiming to take a significant share of the cryogenic shipping market, and they have the intellectual property, relationships, and resources to be a formidable competitor. Given the already stretched valuation, the entry of BioLife with a competitive product suite provides another solid reason to be short CYRX.

One more open question is exactly how much of Cryoport’s business is related to shipping material at cryogenic temperatures, which is clearly a business with at least some barrier to entry, and how much can simply be shipped with dry ice. Management was asked about this on the last earnings call, and they conspicuously failed to answer the question:

Paul Richard Knight (Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Research Division) And continuing on that line of questioning, Mark, how much of the samples being shipped right now need to be shipped at cryogenic temperatures versus dry ice. Is dry ice 90% of the answer? Is dry ice only United States? Can you talk about what are the barriers to entry on cryogenic shipping, which is I know your strength? Mark W. Sawicki (Chief Commercial Officer of Cryoport, Inc) So when you take a look at the industry as a whole, there's a very easy rule of thumb. If it's a live organism, i.e., a cell-based material that has to be reconstituted in a living format, that particular treatment itself really needs to be shipped cryogenically. Any other temperature range will impact the efficacy of that particular product itself in the field. And that's why you see the vast majority of CAR-T's and cell therapies being shipped cryogenically. If it's a gene therapy, gene therapies themselves have more flexibility. They can be shipped cryogenically, and many of them are. Others are shipped on dry ice. It depends on the nature of that protocol and how they develop their stability protocols in support of that given product.

Shipping with dry ice is not particularly difficult, and whatever portion of Cryoport’s business is made up of dry ice shipping is likely to be very low margin and unlikely to command a strong valuation in the market.

Bulls argue that Cryoport’s other sustainable competitive advantage comes from the company’s logistics management software. Here, too, CYRX has a little bit less than meets the eye. I would be bullish about the software if CYRX was a startup filled with programmers who had worked on AWS or Microsoft’s Azure, but the most recent 10-K filing contains this rather interesting risk factor:

We are dependent on third parties for the continued development and maintenance of our Cryoportal™ software. Our proprietary Cryoportal™ is a logistics platform software used by our customers, business partners and client care team to automate the entry of orders, prepare customs documentation and facilitate status and location monitoring of shipped orders while in transit. The continued development of the Cryoportal™ platform is in part contracted to outside software development companies. If these companies become unable or unwilling to continue work on scheduled projects, and an alternative software development company cannot be secured, we may not be able to implement needed enhancements to the system. Failure to proceed with enhancements to the system would adversely affect our ability to generate new business and serve existing customers, resulting in a reduction in revenue.

The final barrier to entry that I will consider is relationships with suppliers, partners, and customers. BioLife has proven that it can strike deals with shipping partners and even Cryoport’s existing customers. In fact, BLFS already has the relationships because it sells into an adjacent market. Relationships would not be a barrier for TMO either if it decided to offer cryogenic shipping services.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) and UPS both have web pages describing their cryogenic shipping capabilities, and neither carrier mentions Cryoport or any other vendor by name. To me, this implies that they are willing to work with any company with a viable product, and Cryoport is replaceable.

Conclusion

In the extreme bull market of the last few years, any connection to CAR-T or gene therapy has been enough to cause small cap stocks to catch fire regardless of their history or the quality of the business. Cryoport is the epitome of this phenomenon – it is a more-than-decade-old, never-profitable, reverse-merger company that operates in a low-margin market subindustry without any sustainable competitive advantage. Cryoport’s history and the emerging competition should be enough to scare away any rational investor, but even if you believe in the bull case for CYRX, it is easy to see that the valuation has gotten stretched beyond reason. When fear and discipline inevitably return to this part of the stock market, Cryoport’s investors will end up losing most of their money.

Risks and Trading

My data shows that the rebate rate on CYRX is -1.5%, which I consider a reasonable cost given the opportunity. With over 12% of outstanding shares sold short, this appears to be a popular idea, but my data sources indicate that there is still supply available.

The largest short-term risks the short are

A disruption in the lending market that causes the rebate rate to become more negative and leads to short covering

Additional excitement and positive sentiment on this company due to announcements and news flow

A temporary acceleration in the revenue growth rate, which could lead to multiple expansion

CYRX is a momentum stock with an upward trending chart, and technical traders may bid it up further regardless of the fundamentals

Both my own research and published academic and industry research suggest that, in general, the lowest returning stocks are also the most volatile, and volatility cuts both ways. No matter what happens, I expect a bumpy ride

In the longer term, the primary risk to the short is that the bull market is extended and enthusiasm for buying growth and momentum stocks regardless of the valuation continues. I do not expect that to happen because fear appears to be trickling back into the market, but a massive stimulus package from the world’s central banks or a major fiscal expansion might be enough to keep the party going.

I would re-evaluate my short thesis if, after 2 years, Cryoport’s margins increase materially, the sales growth rate remains robust, the company is showing strong operating leverage, and there appears to be no sign that the competition is gaining market share. I consider this unlikely, and the stock seems to be overpriced in this scenario anyway.

In my view, the most likely outcome is that when the punch bowl runs dry and the hangover sets in, Cryoport stock will settle somewhere below $5, which is where it should be based on the fundamentals. I expect to cover somewhere around those levels.

I am/we are short CYRX.