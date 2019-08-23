Personalis: Potential Growth Champion Has Much To Prove

The company still seems to be well positioned in the long haul, yet it has to deliver on its promises in the coming quarters.

Personalis (PSNL) has been a stock which has gathered my interest since the company went public in the second half of June this year. I reviewed the prospects for the company in this article, titled "Personalis: Potential Personal Genomics Growth Champion". The business potential is certainly there and remains, yet the company has lots to prove after a very soft outlook for the second half of the year.

The Business, The Potential

Personalis is a cancer genomics business which has a goal to transform the development of next-generation therapies by providing a comprehensive set of molecular data on individual cancer treatment and immune response. Key in this personalised approach (hence the name of the company) is the NeXT Platform, which provides info on more than 20,000 human genes.

The insights provided by the NeXT Platform should create much better alternatives for patients, and the platform is well received by the market with nearly 50 pharmaceutical companies using the services. Successful application of the platform, the data and insights are much needed certainly in the longer run as survival rates of many cancer types are still far too low.

The application makes sense from a business point of view as Personalis will certainly serve long-term growth markets. Another appealing feature of the company was that it has been founded by John West in 2011, a key executive of Illumina (ILMN), as this company has become a very large success of course. This strong leadership, growth in long-term end markets, and a formidable client base, including Merck (MRK) and Pfizer (PFE), make for an interesting business case.

IPO & Valuation Talks

While the business model might make sense, the key is that the valuation makes sense as well in relation to the opportunity and current performance of the business. Strong demand for the shares resulted in the 6.7 million shares offered in June to be priced at $17 per share, a dollar above the high end of the offer range.

This gave the company a $484 million valuation with 28.5 million shares outstanding, as I pegged the pro-forma net cash position at around $135 million. This implies that the real value attached to the business came in at around $350 million.

The company generated just $9.4 million in sales in 2017, hence a few hundred millions in value attached to the business seem like a lot, certainly as it reported a $22 million operating loss that year. Sales quadrupled to $37.8 million in 2018 as losses narrowed to $13.8 million. These trends certainly look promising.

This furthermore meant that the company trades at 9 times sales, which seems reasonable given the opportunity and rapid pace of growth, although a key risk is that half of the sales were generated from the Veterans Affairs Million Veteran Program.

About 2019

At the time of the IPO, the first-quarter results were already known. The company grew sales from merely $4.2 million in the first quarter of 2018 to $14.1 million in the first quarter of 2019, with operating losses more or less flat at $5.4 million. The run rate of $60 million in sales for a mere 6 times sales multiple is what attracted me around the time of the IPO given the pace of growth. One concern is that the company remains very reliant on the VA MVP program, as this reliance actually increased from 49% for all of 2018 to 59% in the first quarter of 2019.

This reliance, the losses and the fact that shares rose quickly to $25 per share on their opening day are what made me a bit more cautious around the time of the IPO, although I noted that losses could easily be financed from cash holdings and of course gross IPO proceeds. At $25, I pegged the operating asset valuation at around 10 times annualised sales.

Second-Quarter Results

Personalis reported second-quarter revenues of $15.8 million, an 80% increase on an annual basis with revenues up $7 million in absolute dollar terms, as revenues are up $1.7 million on a sequential basis. Comforting to see, the reliance on the VA MVP program was reduced to 54%. It was further good to see operating losses narrow slightly to $4.1 million. While this marks a small reduction in losses on a sequential basis, losses are up slightly compared to the second quarter of 2018.

When the company released these results on the 13th of August, shares traded at $20, after peaking at $30 in the days following the IPO. In the meantime, shares actually hit $14 and change ahead of the second-quarter results and now trade at $19 per share for a market valuation of $541 million. Including net cash, the valuation comes in at $400 million, or 6.3 times annualised sales.

I have noticed that growth was slowing down quite rapidly on a sequential basis, and this seems to have implications for the second half of the year as well. The company sees full-year sales at $60-62 million. With sales totalling $29.9 million in the first half of the year already, that suggests sales of $30.1-32.1 million in the second half of the year. If this is reality, that implies essentially no growth on a sequential basis, which is a real concern, and this has been the reason why I have not been buying the dip.

What Now?

For me, Personalis is a wait and see story at this point in time. The lack of revenue growth in the second half of the year is very disappointing after revenues grew at percentages far in excess of 100% per annum.

While the situation looks dire, there might be a potential "escape" for investors. The best for investors is of course a deliberate strategy by the management to be conservative in its guidance, which is not uncommon for recent IPOs, although a little bit more guidance about the slower pace of growth being communicated during the road show would have been appreciated.

The other potential explanation is that sales of the VA MVP program are rapidly declining as a percentage of sales, and the regular commercial biopharmaceutical side of the business continuing to grow. That said, there is plenty of M&A interest at great multiples in this field, and it is simply too early to tell how the story will go, yet Personalis is off to a false start.

The key question remains, and that is, if the company is very competitive or not, something very hard to judge for an outsider who is no expert in the field. With blue-chip customers using the services and sales growing at a very impressive rate just a few quarters ago, and the outlook good, it is very disappointing to see growth come to a complete standstill so quickly.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.