The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated: Pass, Nibble, Or Bite

Engineered Income Investing: Exclusive Premium Research: Update

Everybody likes dessert, even more so when it's on sale. But that does not answer whether it is good or bad for you or if it fits your diet.

Shares of Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) are trading at a deep bargain to fair value by all traditional financial ratio based metrics and even by technical and momentum views. Let's explore whether CAKE fits your diet today.

Company: Cheesecake Factory

Current Price: $37.70

Dividend: $1.44 (3.49%) ex-div: ~ 11/13/19

F.V. by YDP: $76.19 (1.89% historical yld)

F.V. by P/E: $47.00

F.V. by P/S: $62.10

F.V. by P/OpCashFlow: $59.30

F.V. by cluster of all 5 well-correlated metrics is estimated at ~ $58.00

Summary & Current Outlook:

Continuing as reported last February, CAKE is facing headwinds, some of which are common to the entire casual family dining segment and some more unique to CAKE. At the macro level, the industry is in decline as millennials and health-conscious eaters bypass this big plate, upper cost chef. Harsh weather for 2019 is expected to negatively impact store visits. Cheesecake is largely located in retail malls, which themselves are in steep decline for foot traffic and visits. Wages are under pressure from minimum wage law trends and a low unemployment rate. The large and complex menu of CAKE is one of its signatures but leads to more food waste (a critical control element for restaurant profitability) along with slower selection and lower table turnovers daily.

On the positive side, CAKE is focusing on investments in its existing RockSugar and FlowerChild fast-casual Asian chains by adding its own new Social Monk Asian Kitchen fast casual restaurants. This shift to match changing demands of diners confirms the management savvy of the CAKE team in recognizing and reacting to the environment. In addition, the wage pressure is being offset by a transition to robotics and automated order and cashiering systems, which will ultimately eliminate many jobs and reduce total labor costs. A trend toward adoption of restaurant delivery services via third-party, such as Uber Eats, will increase service footprints while reducing store size needs. The overall demographic shift to less home cooking, coupled with both in-store and fast on demand delivered prepared food also is a very favorable trend for this industry sector going forward, reducing costs and expanding customers served per store at the same time as total market increases and frequency of demand per customer also increases.

Continuing rising revenues along with rising cash flows confirm these favorable demographic trends and the benefits of the directly to CAKE.

The $1.41 million of combined dividends and capex are fully covered by cash flow.

Cash payout ratios are managed well and steadily kept below 40%. Earnings payout ratio also is easily sustainable at 55% with substantial room for increase even at existing cash flow rates. As the cash flow and payout charts document, the dividend is sustainable and very safe, with plenty of room for any cyclic downturns in the economy.

Fair Value Analysis & Appraisal:

Current YDP fair value is $76.19. However, YDP values have not been well correlated with share price trends since mid-2017, instead representing the higher end of the trading range or more even.

Traditional financial metrics for P/S, P/OpCashFlow, and P/E do show very good correlation with values clustering in the $60.00 range. The multiple metrics clustering within a generally close pattern for the past 30+ months set a high confidence level in this value range. At the same time, it is clear that trading prices have been deeply lower for the past 9 months and thus fair value targets may not be visited again for quite some time.

Technical Chart Notes:

A look at the market price chart along with the revenues and cash flows shown on the GuruFocus chart above document the weak technical pattern of share prices for the past year and continuing at present. Some comfort can be taken from the shares remaining above the key $42.00 support level except for a brief dip during the past week market plunge and rebound. Shares recently failed to hold at the $42.00 support level and dropped sharply to the $36.00 level, from which they are just now rebounding. Former $42 support is now seen as probably significant upside resistant in any continuing rebound. The current multi-year low levels defy logic in the present status and outlook for company performance and are, therefore, regarded as a very attractive potential entry point.

Actionable Ideas & Covered Option Opportunities:

High confidence valuations place CAKE current $37.70 market price far below the $58.00 appraisal range. This is counterbalanced by the yearlong technical weakness remaining below fair value and declining even further from it even in the fact of favorable company financial results. Therefore, a conservative approach is wise. With an eye at very deep long-term support at $32.00 and the newly established $42 prior support level that is now being tested as resistance by the rising share price, short-term cash secured puts focused on these price points are prudent. Consider writing the short-term 29-day cash secured puts for 9/20/19 $35.00 strike @ $0.35 premium for a 12.71% annualized yield rate. At the same time, the potential net $34.65 entry point if shares are presented is not only a deep bargain to the $58.00 fair value but also $3.05 (8.1%) below current market price.

Alternatively, consider the bit longer 57-day cash secured puts using the 9/20/19 $35.00 @ $0.65 premium, for a 12.12% annualized yield rate, trading off a greater total cash return for the higher computed yield and the very short holding window. Again, downside protection to break-even net entry price if presented is 8.1% below current market.

Those comfortable with a current entry point at the $37.70 may wish to consider doing using a buy-write strategy with a market purchase leg at $37.70 and concurrent write of the 57-day covered calls using the 10/18/19 $40.00 strike @ $0.80 premium for a net debit cost of $36.90 (a 2.17% discount from retail market). This premium provides a 13.88% annualized yield rate on the net debit cash. When combined with the 3.82% dividend yield, the total annualized rate is 15.70%. An additional $2.30 (6.1%) intrinsic gain will also be realized if shares are called away under the contracts.

Those with a focus on pure value and growth should consider a market buy and use a trailing stop loss to ride the shares up towards and beyond fair value, generating an automated self-liquidating order only upon a significant pullback that still retains a strong profit from the rising price leg.

I am not a licensed securities dealer nor a certified financial advisor. The views here are solely my own and should not be considered or used for investment advice. As always, individuals should determine the suitability for their own situation and perform their own due diligence before making any investment.

Seeking value-based ideas generating superior income yields while reducing market risk? EII gives you the tools and experienced team to work with, along with access to Seeking Alpha's prestigious Outstanding Performance Award-Winning author. ultralar: ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ (I love it) "I have been part of EII since Dec 2018. I started with a monthly subscription, but now in Apr 2019 I just switched to an annual subscription. Richard's advice has been educational and valuable. Using his advice, I have made over ten times the cost of the annual subscription in these four months. I am very happy"

Disclosure: I am/we are long CAKE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.