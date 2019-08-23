Consolidated Edison's Exposure To PG&E Is Worrisome Given Its Rich Valuation

Image Source: Consolidated Edison - IR Presentation

By Callum Turcan

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) was in the news about a month ago as a brief power outage caused tens of thousands in Manhattan to lose power for a few hours. That didn't do much to halt the impressive performance in shares of ED, which are up 15% year-to-date and 52% over the past five years as of this writing. Consolidated Edison provides electric and gas utility services to customers in the US, with a heavy focus on the East Coast. Shares of ED yield 3.4% as of this writing, and Consolidated Edison has provided investors with a solid dividend growth story over the past several years. We aren't interested in ED at these levels as shares are trading well above the top end of our fair value range (derived through our rigorous enterprise cash flow analysis) after the recent US Fed-induced rally in high-yielding names. Additionally, Consolidated Edison has a significant amount of exposure to the embattled utility PG&E Corporation (PCG) due to its long-term arrangements with the company.

The PG&E Situation and How That Impacts Consolidated Edison

Many of you have likely heard about the troubles facing PG&E due largely to its role in various wildfires (its assets require better maintenance practices) in California over the past few years. Unfortunately for Consolidated Edison, PG&E's problems have clouded its own medium-term financial outlook given the financial arrangements between the two companies. Consolidated Edison sold electricity under long-term contracts to PG&E from its green power division via power purchase agreements ("PPAs"). Recently, that exposure grew significantly.

Consolidated Edison completed its $1.6 billion cash acquisition of a handful of green energy assets and projects from Sempra Energy (SRE) in December 2018. That deal saw Consolidated Edison acquire an economic interest in the 200 MW Great Valley Solar development and the 58 MW Copper Mountain Solar 1 development in California, both of which have PG&E listed as one of the counterparties as you can see in the graphic below (or the only counterparty in the case of the Copper Mountain Solar 1 development). These two solar projects are now operational according to Consolidated Edison. Please note that ED also increased its stake in existing green energy developments that were selling electricity to PG&E under PPAs, including the Copper Mountain 2, Copper Mountain 3, and Mesquite 1 Solar developments.

Image Shown: A look at some of the long-term deals between Consolidated Edison and PG&E as it concerns Consolidated Edison's green energy assets, particularly electricity generated by solar power plants. Image Source: Consolidated Edison - Second quarter 2019 10-Q SEC filing with additions from the author.

There are very serious concerns regarding whether the PPAs signed between Consolidated Edison and PG&E will hold up during its impending bankruptcy/restructuring process. PG&E filed for Chapter 11 on January 29, and the market is waiting to see how that plays out. We caution that a lot is up in the air right now as it concerns PG&E, and shares plunged on August 19 when news broke that a court ruled the utility must face a jury trial regarding the 2017 Tubbs fire (which impacted Sonoma and Napa counties in northern California), as that could add up to $15.0 billion in incremental fines to PG&E.

PG&E is completely uninvestable in our view given the enormous amount of uncertainty surrounding the name (a bet on PG&E is a bet that the state of California will be very lenient, something that's near impossible to model, and the downside risks could see shareholders completely wiped out).

As it relates to Consolidated Edison, it's clear that there will be some medium-term headwinds to its financials due to its exposure to PG&E, which was exacerbated by the green energy portfolio acquisition from Sempra Energy. If the PPAs are invalidated, then Consolidated Edison will need to find another long-term buyer (in the interim, electricity produced from those solar plants not secured by PPAs would likely be sold at market-based prices as those assets are within the realm of merchant power plants) or in the case of the Great Valley Solar development, see if the other counterparties would want to take over PG&E's commitment. Either way, its financial performance will take a hit as some of those contracts signed with PG&E have quite generous financial conditions for Consolidated Edison, as they were conceived back when solar developments were far more expensive.

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE), another utility that sold a lot of green energy to PG&E under PPAs, reported that some of the payments owed to NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP), a subsidiary of NextEra Energy, from PG&E were halted due to the Chapter 11 process. That has weighed negatively on its financial performance, but not on its stock price as shares of NEE continued to rally higher this year, shrugging off concerns that the PPAs will be invalidated. Here's a choice quote from NextEra Energy's management team during the utility's second-quarter 2019 earnings conference call:

The California Public Utilities Commission must approve PG&E's reorganization plan resolving the bankruptcy and confirm that the plan is consistent with California's climate goals pursuant to the state's renewable portfolio standard program and related procurement requirements. Separately, we note that a plan of reorganization recently put forward by a group of senior unsecured noteholders proposes, among other things, the continuation of PG&E's current renewables contracts without disruption or modification. These recent developments are incrementally positive in our view, and we remain confident that PG&E's bankruptcy will be resolved favorably as it relates to our projects contracts.

There's an ongoing struggle between whether the bankruptcy court judge or the US Federal Energy Regulatory Commission ("FERC") has jurisdiction over the PPAs, as PG&E seeks to invalidate those agreements in order to improve its future financial performance (furthermore, it's likely PG&E is specifically focused on canceling older PPAs signed at rates more favorable to firms like Consolidated Edison) while the parties on the other side of that agreement want to keep the arrangements as is. We will be monitoring this situation closely going forward.

Debt and Liquidity Overview

Utilities must retain access to capital markets to fund their growth trajectory while also maintaining investor payouts, as net operating cash flows (in almost all circumstances) fall short of covering capital expenditures and dividend payments at most publicly traded utilities in the US. That process involves issuing a combination of debt and equity to plug the perennial cash flow shortfall, leading to most utilities being highly levered.

As of the end of June 2019, Consolidated Edison had solid investment grade credit ratings from all three major rating agencies (Baa1/BBB+/BBB+) and those ratings had stable outlooks. That provides a level of support for Consolidated Edison's future refinancing activities, as its total debt load of $20.6 billion (inclusive of short-term debt) at the end of the second quarter likely won't be paid off with free cash flow and instead must be rolled over. Consolidated Edison's $0.8 billion cash pile at the end of the second quarter provides for a nice liquidity buffer, as does its revolving credit line. Back in December 2016, Consolidated Edison entered into an agreement for a revolving credit line with $2.25 billion of maximum credit capability that matures in December 2022. In the graphic down below, Consolidated Edison covers its financing plan for 2019.

Image Shown: How ED plans to bridge its cash flow shortfall in 2019. Image Source: Consolidated Edison - IR Presentation

Concluding Thoughts

As shares of ED have already moved significantly higher this year, we aren't interested in the name given its lofty valuation and its exposure to PG&E. We see the utility space being a major beneficiary of a lower interest rate environment as that makes refinancing activities significantly easier to pursue and pushes downward on the cost of debt (especially for quality utilities with investment grade credit ratings), usually saving utilities like Consolidated Edison a fair amount on interest expenses over time. However, that's already reflected in the company's stock price, and we see better high-yielding opportunities out there.

