The Joel Greenblatt Mantra (Podcast)

We start with Chapters 1 and 2, which set the mindset for the ideas to come.

by Daniel Shvartsman

Listen to or subscribe to Behind the Idea on these podcast platforms:

It's summer time, and there's still a week or two left of vacation and beach season. Which is a little late to roll-out a four-part summer reading series, but here we are.

Mike and I talk about You Can Be A Stock Market Genius, Joel Greenblatt's renowned investing book from the late 90s, a lot on our podcast. Its main theme - that individual investors can gain an advantage by looking at certain hidden places in the market - has been influential for value and special situations oriented investors in the decades since.

So influential, in fact, that it may have spoiled or at least changed the game. Spin-offs don't appear to outperform the way they used to, for a variety of reasons. Rights offerings and merger securities seem less abundant. Greenblatt himself switched to a more quantitative value/quality style with The Little Book That Beats The Market. What does that mean for fans of his work?

Mike and I are going to spend the next four episodes, starting with today's, talking about Greenblatt's opus. We're going to take it two chapters at a time, which feels like a gimmick but which we think is the best way to get into the book with sufficient thought and depth. Or the best way to highlight Greenblatt's turns of phrase and abundance of dad jokes. In any case, we begin with the first two chapters, which lay out Greenblatt's mantra and how he thinks about investing, which will inform the rest of the book.

Topics Covered

3:30 minute mark - Breaking Down Chapter 1 - The Greenblatt Mantra

7:30 - The individual investor advantage

14:30 - The efficiency of the markets

17:45 - Chapter 2 and the persistence of Greenblatt's approach

24:30 - Different investing styles for the individual investor

28:30 - Whither the value factor?

35:30 - Key quotes and jokes

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Neither Mike nor I have any positions in any stocks mentioned. Nothing on this podcast should be taken as investment advice.