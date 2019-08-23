A Strong Dollar Is The Global Market's Biggest Problem

The biggest problem facing the global economy right now isn’t the trade war or the inverted yield curve. It’s the persistent strength of the U.S. dollar, and should it continue it threatens to further undermine the emerging markets. In this report we’ll discuss some of the trouble spots for investors which are directly attributable to a strong dollar. We’ll also examine evidence which points to an intervention by policymakers to weaken the greenback in the near future.

Ask any investor what their biggest concern is right now and you’ll likely get one of two answers, either the trade war or the inverted yield curve. While both are unquestionable threats to the global financial system, both are also inextricably linked to an even bigger problem. Specifically, the slow but steady upward trend in the dollar’s value is hurting countries which depend on exports, including China. A strengthening dollar also means that that the currencies of many emerging nations are getting weaker, thereby putting downward pressure on their economies.

Falling Treasury bond yields normally coincide with a strengthening dollar, and the growing demand for dollars is definitely reflected in the recent bond yield plunge. This in turn has exacerbated the inversion of several closely watched yield curves, including the 10-year Treasury bond vs. Fed funds rate. Inverting yield curves are commonly believed to be a leading indicator for recession, hence the reason for the widespread worries among investors.

Source: St. Louis Fed

A steadily advancing U.S. dollar index (DXY) will sooner or later result in the destabilization of countries which rely heavily on exports, particularly agricultural commodities. A prominent example of this was the dollar bull market of 1997-98, which put undue pressure on several Southeast Asian and Latin American countries. It resulted in a near-deflationary collapse in commodity prices and temporarily shook up equity markets the world over. The strong dollar-inspired crisis of August-September 1998 was halted through a timely intervention by the Federal Reserve, including a Fed-supervised bailout of the beleaguered LTCM hedge fund. The lesson here is that a persistently strong dollar is almost always bad news for today’s interconnected world economy.

Fast forward to 2019 and once again the threat of a strong dollar is beginning to manifest in different ways. Consider for example last week’s collapse of Argentina’s peso currency and its stock market. The following graph of the Global X MSCI Argentina ETF provides some idea as to the extent of the plunge. Although the catalyst behind both events was political in nature, it was made possible by the dollar’s relentless strength. This was also a virtual replay of what happened in the summer of 1998 when dollar strength was commanding so many headlines and many foreign currencies were in collapse mode.

Source: BigCharts

This summer’s strong dollar trend is an extension of last summer’s strengthening dollar when financial observers expressed concerns that emerging countries are especially vulnerable to this trend. Analysts at Stratfor noted that last year’s strengthening dollar resulted in capital flight in emerging markets such as Argentina and Brazil. With the dollar much higher now than it was a year ago, the threats to the emerging nations have only increased.

We’ve also seen undue weakness in the futures prices for corn and sugar. The price for both these key commodities can be considered as barometers for the health of nations like Brazil, whose economies rely heavily upon them for export. A decline in Brazil’s currency and stock market could be the next if the dollar continues to strengthen, so it will be important to keep an eye on this development.

While the U.S. dollar index is the most popular way of measuring the dollar’s value, there are other ways of gauging the greenback’s strength. One such measure is the Federal Reserve’s Trade Weighted Dollar Index. As the following graph illustrates, this index is at a long-term high. It has also reached levels not seen since the dollar-induced crisis of 1998. It’s no wonder then if investors are experiencing a case of déjà vu this summer.

Source: St. Louis Fed

However, investors need not fear an untimely collapse of the U.S. stock market in consequence of the strong dollar. The last time the dollar’s strength posed a serious problem for the global economy some 21 years ago, the Federal Reserve made the correct decision to significantly cut interest rates. This signaled to the market that the Fed would do anything in its power to forestall collapse and to alleviate a tight money situation. It also sent a message of confidence to traders and encouraged them to forsake safe havens and return to risk assets, including equities.

Judging by the degree to which the Fed funds rate is now above the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield, another Fed rate cut is clearly warranted. This interest rate comparison (below) also suggests that a tight money situation exists and is being amplified by the dollar’s strength.

There has also been talk that the U.S. government will at some point intervene to weaken the dollar. This would be a welcome development for investors as well as for bolstering the health of the global economy. At any rate, investors shouldn’t assume that policymakers will stand idly by while one foreign market after another falls victim to the strong dollar.

The 1998 experience is instructive for how this year’s strong dollar problem is likely to be resolved. If history repeats, we could see some additional near-term weakness in commodity prices along with weakness in the currencies and equity markets of emerging countries. However, policymakers are clearly aware of the dangers that an excessively strong U.S. currency poses to the world’s interconnected financial system. Intervention can therefore be expected before the problem reaches crisis proportions. Accordingly, U.S. equity market investors should avoid the temptation to assume a worst-case scenario and can maintain longer-term equity investment positions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GDX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.