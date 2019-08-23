Fed's Powell Earns High Marks For His Delivery At The Jackson Hole Symposium

The Fed Funds Futures are likely responding more to the trade war and tweet-storm than Powell's prepared remarks. Immediate effects of the speech were mild.

In terms of the speech itself, it accomplished some important objectives for the Fed.

Friday has thus far delivered a high-impact extravaganza for investors, both in terms of news flow and asset price movement.

Source: CNBC

Bravo

Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium on Friday morning covered some important bases. In general, it accomplished the basic objectives that I had argued it should in the article I posted on SA on Thursday: "Fed Chairs Can't Putt".

Namely, Chair Powell made the case that:

The US economy, notwithstanding some softness, is in good shape. The Fed is well aware that there are a number of factors plaguing the global economy right now (he lists several). The Fed is ready to respond as it believes appropriate.

Powell established that the Fed sees distinct narratives and is tracking "both" (in reality, there are several); as such, the monetary body requires flexibility and should therefore not overcommit. He demonstrated readiness to act, which provides evidence of resolve, a quality which Powell has lacked during his tenure.

But there's more:

CNBC:

Powell, while not saying specifically where he thought rates should go, promised that the Fed "will act as appropriate to sustain the expansion," a phrase he has used several times in the recent past. - Jeff Cox, CNBC

I'll add yet another point of praise. By claiming that "there's no rulebook" for trade war, he carved out something in the way of Fed independence from the Trump Administration in its quest to reset trade terms with China.

Immediate Response May Result in Market Confusion

The current US president has been at absolutely no loss of words to deride the sitting Fed chair - whom, incidentally, he appointed - and the lack of commitment from Powell's Fed to toe the line led to what can really only be described as an outburst:

As you the reader are likely aware, the tweets didn't stop there; nor did the reaction of the financial markets:

CNBC: 1:31PM EST

I will address the reaction in a separate piece, as my purpose here is to critique Powell's discussion.

Fed Funds Futures Impact

CME FedWatch Tool

Turning for a moment to the market impact more closely connected to Powell's speech, there was a meaningful shift in rate probabilities for the late January 2020 FOMC meeting. Compared to yesterday, fully 13.1% of the probability distribution associated with Fed Funds futures was taken out of a policy rate north of 150 basis points and reassigned to a lower target range.

It is not as though Powell's words were all that dire in nature. Left alone (ex Trump tweets and China's tariff announcement), I could envisage a drift higher as the Chair downplayed the risk of transitory softness in both the US economy as well as inflation.

The immediate impact following the prepared statement was contemplative:

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 33 points, or 0.1%, by 10:30 AM ET (14:30 GMT), while the S&P 500 was off 6 points, or 0.2%, and the Nasdaq 100 was down 25 points, or 0.3%. - Investing.com

Based on the sharp downdraft that ensued (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM), it is worth remembering the rather gentle initial impact the tone and content of Powell's remarks had on the financial markets. The Fed Chair, I'll argue, calmed rather than stirred risk assets.

Conclusion

Of course, there will be plenty to say about the bloodbath in the stock market (not to mention commodities) that began in the late morning on Friday. But that's its own separate analysis.

The reader should separate the impact that worsening trade tensions and the President's tweet-rant from the analysis of the speech itself. In fact, quite a bit rested on Powell's talk this Friday in terms of risk assets. For his part, I feel he performed his task adequately.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.