Corn Tanks As Trade And The August WASDE Weigh On The Agricultural Commodity

Corn is food and energy - two things the world requires. The United States is the world's leading producer and exporter of corn. Corn is also the primary ingredient in the production of ethanol in the United States.

Petrified corn cobs in North and South America date back 5000 years. When Christopher Columbus landed in the what is now the West Indies, he traded with the native Americans and returned home with corn. In the early 1700s, the early settlers in North America used corn cobs long before the invention of toilet paper. I love corn but will take a roll of Charmin and a corn cob pipe any day.

This crop year, farmers in the US were going to plant more corn than soybeans because the corn/soybean ratio was at around the historical norm after it rose to a level that favored soybeans in 2018. However, flooding across the fertile plains of the US delayed planting leading to a rally in the corn futures market. Recently, corn fell back down below the $4 per bushel level. As we head into the 2019 harvest season, the price of new-crop corn futures is a lot closer to the lows for this year than the high.

Corn falls after the August WASDE report

The corn futures market did not like what it heard from the US Department of Agriculture on August 12 when they released the monthly World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart of new-crop December CBOT corn futures highlights, on August 12, the bottom dropped out of the corn futures market as the price dropped from just under the $4.20 to under $4 per bushel. The selling continued and has taken the price to a low at $3.6550, so far. The move to a new low came on August 23 after China retaliated against the US with $75 billion in new tariffs on the US. At under $3.70 on August 23, corn remains on the defensive. Price momentum and relative strength indices have declined into oversold conditions, and daily historical volatility at over 37.50% is at close to the highest level of the year. The price dropped on the highest volume since mid-March, which was a bearish validation of the move.

Meanwhile, open interest in the futures market declined from over the 1.81 million contract level before the WASDE report to 1.743 million contracts as of the end of last week. Decreasing open interest and falling price is not typically a technical validation of a bearish trend in a futures market.

The corn market could be in for a correction on Sept. 12

Production and inventory data in the August WASDE report was significantly above the levels that the market had expected, which led to the selling. However, I spoke with Sal Gilberte, the founder of the Teucrium CORN ETF product to ask what he thought of the report and the market's reaction. Sal told me:

The August 12 WASDE report, released in conjunction with the prevent plant acreage report, was a surprise to most in the trade and seems to indicate price volatility in grain prices will remain for many months to come. Field reports and weekly crop progress reports do not mesh with the August WASDE report's estimated increases in corn yields nor in the projected acreage for both corn and soybeans being so high. The strong post-report downward corn price reaction was also surprising given the fact that world corn production is still projected to be below world corn usage, and global corn inventories are still projected to decline by over six percent year-on-year. Each successive WASDE report from this point onward should more accurately reflect this year's true production as the harvest gets under way and projections begin to be replaced by actual numbers.

It is possible that the market went into the August WASDE report with net long positions in the grain because of the early season floods across critical growing regions of the US. The decline in open interest could validate that assumption. Therefore, the corn market could be in a position where any adjustment in the next WASDE report on September 12 would cause the price to rally. However, corn was sitting at the recent low at the end of last week as the market remains concerned over the supply and demand data from the August report. Moreover, the trade war with China means that the addressable market for US corn exports has declined by 1.4 billion people, which is a substantial percentage of the global market.

The harvest will turn the focus to South America

As September is right around the corner, the harvest season is not far away. The price action and recent fundamental data are telling us that the concerns over the floods have not turned out to be as bad as the market feared. Moreover, farmers planted more corn in 2019 than soybeans for two reasons. First, the trade war between the US and China has a more significant impact on the price of soybeans because the Chinese have purchased one-quarter of the entire US crop in the past years. At the same time, corn producers in the US supply the grain to refiners who process corn into ethanol. The ethanol mandate in the US requires a blend of corn-based ethanol with gasoline. The use of corn for fuel takes some of the trades pressures off the corn market compared to the soybean market. However, the potential for a recession is weighing on oil and oil product prices, which is bearish for the price of ethanol.

The second reason that farmers planted more corn than beans in 2019 was that the corn/soybean ratio was trading around the long-term norm at 2.4 bushels of corn value in each bushel of soybean value before the start of the planting season. In 2018, the ratio was at a higher level above 2.4:1, which led farmers to plant more beans than corn causing inventories of the oilseed to increase on the back of the trade dispute. More corn planting and a less dramatic impact than the market had expected from the early season floods led to significant selling in the corn futures arena. At the same time, an overabundance of speculative longs likely exacerbated the price action on the downside following the August WASDE report.

After the harvest, the focus will turn to the southern hemisphere and corn and other grain production in South America. As always, the weather will dictate the path of least resistance of prices over the coming weeks and months until the spotlight turns back to the United States for the 2020 crop year.

Time to put the next new crop ratio on the radar

The corn/soybean ratio each year is one of the critical metrics that determine the behavior of farmers in the United States. Many growers have the option to plant corn or soybeans on their acreage each year, and they always seek to make the best economic decision. A farmer's goal is the maximize the earnings on the acreage.

Source: CQG

The quarterly chart of the price of nearby CBOT soybean futures divided by CBOT corn futures dating back to 1968 shows that the average for the price relationship is around the 2.4:1 level or 2.4 bushels of corn value in each bushel of soybean value. When the ratio is higher than 2.4:1, farmers tend to plant more beans than corn. When it is below the average level, corn is more expensive on a relative basis, and farmers typically plant more corn than soybeans.

Source: CQG

It is early days when it comes to the 2020 crop year. However, the ratio for the new-crop contracts next year currently stands at the 2.29:1 level, meaning that farmers would likely plant more corn than beans during the spring of 2020. After the 2019 harvest, I will begin to focus on this spread as an input when it comes to analyzing the path of least resistance for both corn and soybeans prices.

CORN is the ETF product for those who do not trade futures

I believe the odds are rising for an adjustment to the September WASDE report for the corn market. The most direct route for a risk position is via the futures and futures options on the CBOT division of the CME. However, the Teucrium Corn ETF product (CORN) provides an alternative.

CORN has net assets of $95.33 million and trades an average of 187,373 shares each day. The ETF charges an expense ratio of 1.11%. The most recent top holdings of the ETF include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

Since CORN holds a blended portfolio of corn futures contracts, it often underperformed the nearby futures contract during rallies and outperforms during price corrections to the downside.

The price of new-crop December corn futures rallied from $3.9725 on August 1 to a high at $4.245 on August 9, or 6.86%. The price then declined to a low at $3.6550 on August 23, or 13.90%.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, the CORN ETF moved from $15.54 to $16.30 or 4.89% and fell to a low at $14.65 or 10.12%. The blend of the three futures contracts caused underperformance on the upside and outperformance on the downside. In the speculative futures markets, the most substantial percentage gains and losses typically occur in the nearby contract.

On Friday, August 23, the price of corn futures was trading at just above the $3.65 per bushel level with the low for the year on the new-crop futures contract at the mid-May low at $3.6375. It looks like new lows are on the horizon for corn, as trade and the latest WASDE report created a potent bearish cocktail for the grain. However, in the current volatile environment, we could see some wild price swings over the coming days and weeks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.