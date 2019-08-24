Buying Gold On Rallies Can Be Dangerous

If you are looking for volatility, gold mining shares are the answer. If you want even more leveraged mining ETFs are only for the bravest souls.

The first mention of gold in the old testament of the Bible comes from Genesis, "And the gold of that land is good; bdellium and onyx stone are there. The Bible, old and new testaments, mention gold hundreds of times. In Job 28, the Apostle Peter said ones' faith is "of greater value than gold, which can withstand fire but be worn away by other means." The Bible says that gold is the most valuable possession other than knowledge, faith, life, and righteousness. The yellow metal has a long history as a store of value.

As a gold trader who has been in the market for the yellow metal for going on four decades, and a person of faith, the eleventh commandment I follow is "Thou shalt not buy gold on rallies." While there are times that the precious metal follows through on the upside, I have learned that when gold looks like the price is going to the moon, it is usually time to sell. The twelfth commandment in today's market could be, thou shall buy dips.

Since gold mining companies extract the metal from the crust of the earth, they often provide investors and traders with a leveraged position in the gold market. Mining stocks tend to outperform on the upside and underperform the price action in the yellow metal on the downside on a percentage basis. I favor the GDX and GDXJ products as they diversify risk by avoiding concentration in specific managements and mines. For those seeking action and risk in the gold market, NUGT and JNUG magnify the price action in GDX and GDXJ. The Direction Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 3X Shares (JNUG) is a turbocharged vehicle that can provide significant returns during bull market periods. JNUG is one product I look to when following the twelfth commandment.

Gold volatility is lower than in other commodities

After the recent rally and wider trading ranges, monthly historical volatility in the gold futures market is under the 13% level.

Source: CQG

As the monthly chart shows, at 12.34% on August 23, the price variance measure has climbed from a lot at 5.58% in late 2018.

Source: CQG

The silver market displays higher monthly volatility at 16.66%.

Source: CQG

In copper monthly price variance was at 17.62%.

Crude oil monthly volatility was at 42.37%.

Source: CQG

In natural gas futures, the metric was at just under the 64% level. Since gold is a hybrid between a raw material and a currency, the metric tends to reflect more stable price action than other commodities.

Gold volatility is higher than in currency markets

Typically, the price volatility measure in foreign exchange markets is lower than in gold, even though central banks hold the yellow metal as a currency reserve asset.

Source: CQG

The dollar index displays a monthly price variance at just 4.57%.

Source: CQG

The relationship between the US dollar and the euro shows a slightly higher 4.94% reading in the monthly metric.

Source: CQG

Despite the recent price action in the US dollar versus the British pound currency relationship as the UK is facing Brexit with a new Prime Minister, the monthly historical volatility metric stood at 7.24%.

Source: CQG

The Japanese yen versus the US dollar currency pair has a monthly reading at 7.05%.

Source: CQG

The Australian dollar had been dropping against the US dollar, but the monthly price variance measure was lower than gold at 8.24%.

While some emerging market currencies trade at higher volatility levels than gold, the leading currencies of the world tend to be at lower levels than the yellow metal. Governments manage currency rates in the interest of stability, which keeps a lid on price variance.

Buying dips has been the optimal approach in gold for decades

The eleventh commandment in the gold market warns against buying the yellow metal on rallies. Since the week of April 22, the price of gold futures has moved from $1266 to $1531.40 per ounce or just under 21% higher in four months. The trajectory of the gold rally has been steep. The chance of a correction rises with the price of the yellow metal. At $1532.30 on the October futures contract on August 23, gold could drop by over $154 per ounce and still be above the breakout level at $1377.50.

Even during the ascent over the past four months, there were plenty of price dips to purchase the yellow metal. Gold had traded below the $1500 level on August 22. The low level of historical volatility in the gold market compared to other metals and commodities tells us that the price rarely runs away in the up or the downside. However, during corrective periods, gold tends to take the elevator lower at times.

Over the long-term, the optimal approach to trading, rather than investing, in the gold market has to buy on price weakness and sell on a scale-up basis during rallies. When gold begins to decline, it is often best to stand aside and all it to find a level where the dust settles before following the twelfth commandment to buy dips.

A correction could be coming

It is not uncommon for the prices of commodities to double, triple, or half over short periods. However, that rarely happens in the gold market. Instead, bullish and bearish trends tend to develop over periods, and there are often many recoveries and dips along the way.

One metric that could be signaling that a correction to the downside is in the cards for gold is that speculative positions in the gold market have not been this long since mid-2016, which led to a $260 per ounce correction to the downside.

Source: CQG

At the same time, the price momentum metric has not been this high in overbought territory on the monthly chart since 2016 and 2011 when gold rose to its high at $1920.70 per ounce.

I am taking a biblical approach to the gold market these days. I am bullish for the price prospects of the yellow metal. Interest rates around the world are likely to continue to decline. The potential shocks to the system for gold would be a sudden trade deal between the US and China, an agreement between the EU and UK or either a soft Brexit or if the UK remains within the union. At this point, those appear to be low odds events.

Since the price volatility in gold is lower than in most other commodities futures market, gold mining shares are one way to turn the price variance up a notch. Shares of gold mining companies tend to outperform the price of gold on the upside and underperform on the downside. The GDX and GDXJ products hold diversified long positions in the leading gold mining shares and junior gold mining shares, respectively. The products strip out some of the idiosyncratic risks of investing in specific companies and their management's ability to operate at particular mines. A portfolio approach in the mining sector reduces risk.

For the true volatility junkies among us, the triple leveraged NUGT and JNUG products on the long side and DUST and JDST on the short side are instruments that turn up the price variance by 300% compared to the diversified mining tools. Always remember that leverage comes at a price, which is time decay. The leveraged instruments are only appropriate for short-term trades in the long and short sides of the market in any asset, and gold mining shares are no exception.

The junior mining shares tend to have the highest level of price variance. The fund summary for the Direction Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 3X Shares product states:

The investment seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the daily performance of the MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners Index. The fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowing for investment purposes) in financial instruments, such as swap agreements, and securities of the index, ETFs that track the index and other financial instruments that provide daily leveraged exposure to the index or ETFs that track the index. The index includes companies from markets that are freely investable to foreign investors, including 'emerging markets,' as that term is defined by the index provider. It is non-diversified.

The most recent significant short-term rally in the gold futures market came from lows on August 1 at $1412.10 on the December futures contract to $1546.10 on August 13, a rise of 9.5% over nine trading sessions. Over the same period, the GDXJ product moved from $36.78 to $43.10 on August 7 as the junior gold mining shares peaked before gold as the stock market suffered a decline. Over the period, GDXJ posted a 17.2%, just under twice the move in gold.

Source: CQG

The chart shows that GDXJ on steroids, JNUG rallied from $66 to $103.99 per share over the same period, a rise of 57.6%. JNUG moved more than three times higher on a percentage basis than GDXJ, which almost doubled the move in the gold market. JNUG has net assets of $803.68 million and trades over 2.85 million shares each day. The product charges an expense ratio of 1.17%.

On the downside, JDST typically offers leveraged percentage returns when GDXJ moves lower. JDST has net assets of $149.04 million and trades almost 3.5 million shares each day. The expense ratio at 1.09% is marginally lower than JNUG. Both JNUG and JDST are highly liquid short-term trading instruments for those looking to trade the junior gold mining shares aggressively.

When it comes to the leading gold miners product, GDX, the NUGT and DUST products are the triple leveraged bull and bear products. Both offer a high degree of liquidity to market participants.

Buying gold on rallies has been dangerous throughout my career. Purchasing when the price looks the best can often be a ticket to an elevator ride to the downside during corrective periods. Buy on weakness and sell on strength in the bull market in gold. Following the eleventh and twelfth could eliminate lots of stress. For those who want to shift volatility into a higher gear, the triple leveraged products offer lots of action when the dust settles on the downside or the price runs out of upside steam. Remember, the low level of overall volatility in the gold market compared to other commodities indicates that the yellow metal allows market participants to get into and out of long and short positions even when the price is trending.

