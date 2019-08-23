S&P 500: The Moment Of Truth Approaches

Without significant China trade deal progress, additional pressure could be put on consumer spending, corporate profits could become damaged, and it may help lead the U.S. to a recession.

The Fed may already be behind the curve, and may not cut rates and introduce other easing policies in time to save this tiring bull market rally.

The moment of truth has arrived for stocks. The market, S&P 500 (SP500) is at a crucial inflection point here. The SPX can either breakout above 2,950, and go on to make higher highs, or the S&P 500 can break down below 2,850, and further reinstate the idea of this being the early stages of a bear market. .

SPX 8-month chart

More Bad News

If the SPX breaks down below 2,850, then we will need to see a retest of the 2,725 level, and if that crucial level of support fails, then we are extremely likely entering the early stages of a new bear market.

This One won't be Like the Others

If the S&P 500 doesn't go above 2,950-3,000 within the next 6 months or so we are looking at a scenario where precious time goes by and the market is not making new highs.

Therefore, if the market doesn't get above 2,950-3,000 soon, it may impact confidence, both investor and consumer. This phenomenon could contribute to the overall global economic slow down. Thus, the world, as well as the U.S. could be headed towards a recession relatively soon, 2020-2021.

What if this bear market is different?

We could be looking at a relatively choppy and sideways looking bear market coming up, not like the 2000, and 2008 crashes. Whether we are already in a bear market or the SPX makes slighter higher highs going forward remains to be seen, but the risk reward in some equities appears to be pointing firmly to the downside now. To read more on this topic please visit here.

Why this bear market will be different

It's The Fed

The Fed and other central banks around the world could attempt to engineer soft landings for their economies, while at the same time propping up asset prices with lower rates, and QE initiatives.

This will bring about inflation, but "official" inflation is relatively low in most developed nations like the U.S., EU, Japan, etc. In about 27 days, there is about a 98% chance the Fed will lower rates by 25 basis points. However, one week ago there was almost a 33% chance for a 50 basis points cut.

Whether investors were too optimistic on the Fed is largely irrelevant, because unless the Fed does come out with a real "bazooka" (50 basis point cut, talk of future QE), it may not impact markets all that much at this point.

However, it seems that this Fed may remain relatively tame and is not about to make any extraordinary moves to inflate the "Trump Bubble". President Trump wants the Fed to do a 100 basis point cut in September.

Unfortunately for President Trump and the U.S.'s stock market/SPX, is that this is not China. Unlike his adversary President XI, who has complete control of his country's central bank, President Trump officially holds no authority over the Fed.

Is The Fed Politicized?

I will not speculate too much. Nevertheless, it is no secret that President Trump and his elected head of the Fed Jerome Powell don't seem to see eye to eye on many issues.

Unfortunately for the President, the Fed does not appear ready to take rates down quite so low. At least not yet. If the market begins to implode below 2,725, the Fed will likely already be behind the curve, and its actions may play a very limited role in actually stimulating the economy and possibly even the stock market.

Low Rates Beneficial to Banks?

One sector I would look at longer-term if the bull market continues is banks. Lower rates may sound like a bad thing, but on the other hand QE coupled with zero or negative borrowing rates will give the big banks in the U.S. a huge advantage.

Banks like JPMorgan (JPM), Goldman Sachs (GS), and others will essentially have unlimited access to capital in an ultra low rate/QE filled environment. This will enable the "Big Banks" to acquire numerous assets when prices drop, which should ultimately greatly improve their market positions in the global financial system.

U.S. - China: No Deal

President Trump recently acknowledged that "China Policies May Mean Economic Pain". President Trump essentially capitulated when he moved the deadline on Chinese tariffs. He feels the pressure from a slowing economy and made a strategic gesture to move the tariff deadline to December 15th. This was mainly done so prices don't impact consumer spending in my view. Oh, but they will, and probably very soon, in the next 6-12 months.

This indicates weakness in that the Trump Administration appears very accommodating to prevent a significant down turn in the U.S.

China Vs US

China's GDP has been and continues to grow at over 6%, the U.S.'s base case scenario is between 1.5-2%, slow down case 1%, and recessionary environment about -2% GDP growth.

By the way, there are now serious concerns about a trade dispute with the EU which would further put strain on the U.S. consumer, damage corporate profits, and contribute to the overall slowdown in the U.S. economy.

The Bottom Line

The S&P 500/U.S. stock markets in general are at an inflection point here. If the SPX can break above 2,950-3,000, it is likely that the market rally will continue for a few hundred points (SPX 3,000-3,150, by H2 2019-early 2020).

SPX 1-Year

The More "Bearish" Case Scenario

If the market is unable to penetrate this key resistance level (2,950), look for the correction to continue. Furthermore, if the SPX goes decisively below 2,725, then we are likely in the early stages of choppy, prolonged bear market.

Also, despite Fed efforts, the Fed may already be behind the curve, and the agency doesn't appear to be in a hurry to bring out the "bazooka", (zero rates/QE). In fact, the Fed will likely cut rates gradually which should have a relatively limited (positive) effect on U.S. growth.

There is no end in sight of the China/U.S. trade tensions, and there is increasing pressure with EU trade negotiations. This creates uncertainty, volatility, and will likely continue to weigh on U.S. and global growth going forward.

Personally, I believe the probability of the market making new highs is about 30%, and just 10% for it to make significant new highs (SPX 3,500 or higher).

The likeliest, (70% probability) in my view is that the market won't make any new significant highs (if it does they will be limited 5-10%). The likeliest scenario is that a recession in the U.S. is about 12 months away, and the SPX could be in a bear market already.

You can read a much more detailed article on the probability of a recession here. All the best to everyone navigating such "unconventional" market conditions.

