We haven't covered Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) as much as we should, barring an article comparing Aimmune and its distant competitor DBV Technologies (DBVT), where we said that AIMT is probably the better investment. Late last year, after DBVT withdrew its US marketing application for its Viaskin product targeting peanut allergy, AIMT spiked overnight, especially after filing its own NDA/BLA for AR101 in peanut allergy. However, problems at the FDA having to do with politics delayed the approval and took the stock down and kept it subdued. Lately, though, we are again seeing an uptick as a new adcomm date of September 13 has been set for AR101, AIMT's peanut allergy desensitization drug. In this crowded space, the non-profit Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER) has pitched in with a negative take on the desensitization process. Here is a quick report from the ICER. Read it to get an executive summary of what ICER is saying. From what I understand, it is basically saying that it is better to avoid peanuts altogether rather than take a relatively expensive drug with many mild to moderate adverse effects that could impact quality of life and have doubtful long-term benefit. In its response, AIMT is claiming that "ICER failed to consider available long-term outcomes data or improvements in patients' quality-of-life as shown in its ARTEMIS and PALISADE studies of AR101."

That is where the debate now stands, and analysts have pitched in with their own sound-bites. In my opinion, there are a couple issues that go for AIMT - one, the technology behind AR101 is not just peanut allergy, and people cannot be expected to refrain from all sorts of foods that could potentially cause them allergies, especially children. Two, the ICER report is more of an opinion piece about the market than about approval, and its impact will be felt - if it is true - more on the market than at the FDA. So, this article will discuss what the FDA will be looking at for the PDUFA or even the adcomm.

Investors have pointed out that a good thing about AIMT is that if one indication gets approved, there is a host of elated indications awaiting approval. We have seen that the stock is getting some interest recently as the company announced randomizing its first patient in a phase 2 clinical trial in egg allergy.

The investigational biological drug AR201 uses the company's "Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy" (CODIT™) platform.

Catalyst

AR201 is the company's second development program. The lead candidate is AR101, "an investigational biologic drug for use in oral immunotherapy as a treatment to reduce the frequency and severity of allergic reactions following exposure to peanuts." There are multiple trials ongoing, with the nearest catalyst being the advisory committee meeting before the PDUFA date of late-January 2020. Here's a quick look at the company's pipeline:

AR101 for Peanut Allergy - PDUFA date late-January 2020. Ad.Com meeting 9/13/2019.

AR101 POSEIDON for Peanut Allergy - Phase 3 data due 4Q-2020.

AR101 ARTEMIS for Peanut Allergy - Phase 3 trial met primary endpoint - 3/25/2019.

AR101 RAMSES for Peanut Allergy - Phase 3 data released 11/8/2018 noted no SAEs.

AR101 with adjunctive dupilumab for Peanut Allergy - Phase 2 trial initiation announced 10/15/2018.

AR 201 for Egg Allergy - Phase 2 enrollment to be completed mid-2020.

AR101 in peanut allergy has three phase 3 trials; details below:

PALISADE is the pivotal trial, RAMSES is a safety and quality of life trial, ARTEMIS is a European trial measuring level and speed of AR101 efficacy.

The Pivotal Phase 3 PALISADE Trial of AR101

Design: This was the pivotal phase 3 trial in participants aged between 4 and 55. These were people with peanut allergy. They were screened for allergic dose-limiting symptoms. The so-called challenge dose was 100mg or less of peanut protein, which is approximately one-third of a peanut kernel. This was a double-blind placebo-controlled food challenge. Those who had an allergic response were included in the trial. They were randomly assigned to receive either AR301 or placebo in a 3:1 ratio, with escalating doses or AR101. This completed the desensitization regimen of 300 mg per day of AR101 for 24 weeks. They then underwent another double-blind and placebo-controlled food challenge at trial exit.

The primary efficacy endpoint coming out of this complex and interesting process was the proportion of participants 4 to 17 years of age who could ingest a challenge dose of 600 mg or more, without dose-limiting symptoms.

Efficacy - "Of the 551 participants who received AR101 or placebo, 496 were 4 to 17 years of age; of these, 250 of 372 participants (67.2%) who received active treatment, as compared with 5 of 124 participants (4.0%) who received placebo, were able to ingest a dose of 600 mg or more of peanut protein, without dose-limiting symptoms, at the exit food challenge (difference, 63.2 percentage points; 95% confidence interval, 53.0 to 73.3; P<0.001)....Efficacy was not shown in the participants 18 years of age or older."

Safety: "During the exit food challenge, the maximum severity of symptoms was moderate in 25% of the participants in the active-drug group and 59% of those in the placebo group and severe in 5% and 11%, respectively. Adverse events during the intervention period affected more than 95% of the participants 4 to 17 years of age. A total of 34.7% of the participants in the active-drug group had mild events, as compared with 50.0% of those in the placebo group; 59.7% and 44.4% of the participants, respectively, had events that were graded as moderate, and 4.3% and 0.8%, respectively, had events that were graded as severe."

Discussion: The PALISADE trial was highly successful in terms of efficacy during the trial period and within six months after dosage. Safety was mild to moderate, so it would be something of a non-issue in an active disease situation. However, what the ICER report suggests is that AR101 is a preventive measure in a situation where avoidance is the best prevention. So, that consideration should weigh in on the safety assessment. The other issue is long-term effect. If this desensitization process is necessary to be continued for the entire lifetime of the patient, then, given the adverse events, to say nothing of the cost of the drug, would it not be entirely more efficient for the patient to avoid peanuts altogether? Peanut, after all, is not an essential component of most people's diet.

In this phase 3 trial of peanut oral immunotherapy, AR101 showed superiority over placebo in children and adolescents 4 to 17 years of age. The effect in participants 18 to 55 years of age was not significant. Overall, 67% of the participants 4 to 17 years of age in the active-drug group could tolerate a single dose of at least 600 mg of peanut protein, the equivalent of approximately two whole peanut kernels, during the exit food challenge. All these participants had had dose-limiting symptoms at a challenge dose of 100 mg or less at baseline, which meant that before treatment they could tolerate no more than 30 mg of peanut protein, the equivalent of one tenth of one peanut kernel. A total of 50% of the participants 4 to 17 years of age in the active-drug group were able to complete the entire double-blind, placebo-controlled exit food challenge.

The company has given us some idea of the trial's limitations, and this needs to be quoted verbatim (arranged into bullet points by the author):

The prespecified primary analysis in this trial limited the age range of the participants to 4 to 17 years; among the older participants who were enrolled in the trial, the improvement in the exit food challenge in the active-drug group was not significantly better than that in the placebo group.

The participants in this trial were selected on the basis of their sensitivity to no more than 100 mg of peanut protein. Thus, they may not be representative of the entire population of persons with peanut allergy, 50% of whom have a reaction to doses above 100 mg, but these persons are among those at high risk for reaction to accidental exposure in daily life.

The majority of the participants in this trial were male and white - demographic characteristics that are similar to those in other studies of oral immunotherapy.

Patients with severe or poorly controlled asthma or with chronic gastrointestinal symptoms were excluded for safety reasons.

Desensitization was evaluated after six months of the maintenance regimen, which limits the conclusions that can be drawn regarding long-term safety and efficacy after years of use, which would be necessary in the clinical treatment of patients, given that food allergen immunotherapy is generally not considered to be a curative treatment. (Two open label maintenance therapy trials are ongoing, ARC004 and ARC008).

The ARC004 trial - This trial showed that "extending daily therapy with AR101 by an additional 28 weeks led to improved tolerability with lower numbers of adverse events compared to the PALISADE therapeutic dosing period, an increase in the amount of peanut that could be safely ingested, and continued immunomodulation to peanut protein in most patients."

Many from the above list are market-limiting; neither the age limits nor the demography/ethnicity limits are going to help improve the market potential. However, the long-term effect of the drug, as discussed in the last point, is the most important issue, as the ICER report has also demonstrated. Yes, the ARC004 trial extends the protective effect of the drug, however, this 28-week dosage extension's actual maintenance period is not properly provided.

The company has said in a press release responding to the ICER report:

"Cost per QALY, or quality-adjusted life year, measures the economic value of a health care intervention; the lower the cost per QALY, the higher the value of the treatment. Using only clinical data from the landmark Phase 3 PALISADE trial, ICER found AR101 to be cost-effective well-below ICER's traditional threshold of $100,000-$150,000 per QALY. Additionally, when factoring in the societal perspective, ICER found AR101 to be even more cost-effective compared to avoidance alone. This early analysis does not include recent efficacy and safety data from the Phase 3 ARTEMIS trial or long-term patient reported outcomes."

Execution

Total Current Assets at 12/31/2018: $312.619M

Operating Expenses FY-2018: $215.341M

52-Week Range: 16.95 to 36.12 / current price: 20.64

50-Day Moving Average: 19.72

200-Day Moving Average: 21.18

Market Cap: 1.29B

Shares Outstanding 62.49M / Float 36.97M

% Held by Insiders: 20.27%

% Held by Institutions: 83.74%

Moderately High % of Insider Holding.

Insider trades in the past one year include a purchase of 3,650 shares by the president and CEO at $27.56 and an options-exercise sale of 40,000 shares at $30.04 by the company's GM-Europe.

At end of 2Q-2019, institutional shareholders have slightly increased their position by 2.79%, while hedge funds have decreased position by 6.94%. Overall more institutions have added than reduced positions.

Q2 2019 All Institutions Hedge Funds 1 To trade AIMT now: Filers who had this stock in their top 10: 4 0 (0.0%) 13F Filers holding this stock: 123 15 (1.55%) Aggregate 13F shares on 06/30/2019: 48.899 Million 8.154 Million Aggregate 13F shares on 03/31/2019: 47.571 Million 8.762 Million Percent change: 2.79% -6.94% Funds creating new positions: 23 3 Funds adding to an existing position: 48 6 Funds closing out their position: 22 5 Funds reducing their position: 27 4

Competition

At present, there is no real competition in the US with an approved drug. DBVT used to be one, but its current development status in the US is not clear. We discussed the two competing drugs in a previous article.

The peanut allergy market is assumed to be around $3bn. There are over 8.6 million patients in the 7MM countries. Existing therapies use various allergen and OIT therapies, none of which are approved by the FDA or have run clinical trials. However, the patent position of AR101 needs to be understood. Two patents covering the formulation and certain manufacturing methods have been issued in the US. However, given the particular formulation, the company itself does not disallow the possibility of biosimilar challenges.

Risks and opinion

We have discussed various risks with AR101. However, it should be clearly understood that these are mainly market-specific risks, that is to say, these could limit the market for the drug in peanut allergy. However, nothing we have seen makes us believe that AR101 will not be approved. Indeed, we see a positive outcome from the adcomm and eventual approval early in 2020. Given that, and the current low price of the stock, this makes for a catalyst-driven buy at this time.