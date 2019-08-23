Buy Ingersoll-Rand For Excellent Total Return, And Ignore The Recession Rumors

Ingersoll-Rand has increased its dividend for nine years in a row and presently has a yield of 1.9%, which is about average.

Ingersoll-Rand’s total return overperformed the Dow average for my 56-month test period by 51.97%, which is good, and the company has a solid growing dividend income.

Ingersoll-Rand (IR) is a buy for the total return investor that also wants some dividend income. Ingersoll-Rand is one of the largest industrial and commercial products and services companies in the world. IR is a cyclical investment for the total return investor who also wants some growing income. The recession headlines are a bit overdone, the United States economy is fine with Europe being weak, but overall, I believe the total world economy will grow at a slow, steady pace over time.

An interesting point is the media being high on global warming, which plays right into one of IR's prime businesses. The Company's Climate segment includes Heating and Air Conditioning, which provide heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems for commercial and residential buildings. This need for HVAC equipment indicates a strong ongoing increase in this key product line of IR which will grow even in an economic slowdown.

Ingersoll-Rand is 5.31% of The Good Business Portfolio, a full position. The company has steady growth and has the cash it uses to increase dividends and grow their business.

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am reviewing. For a complete set of the guidelines, please see my article "The Good Business Portfolio: Update to Guidelines, August 2018". These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return, and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

Ingersoll-Rand is reviewed in the following topics below.

The Good Business Portfolio Fundamentals

Company Business

Conclusions

Portfolio Management Highlights

When I scanned the five-year chart, Ingersoll-Rand has a great chart going up and to the right in a steady, strong slope for the last four years with hardly a bump down until early in the year 2016 when the company had a downturn and has recovered from this bump down through the next three and a half years.

Good Business Portfolio Fundamentals

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with, and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. My total return guideline is that total return must be greater than the Dow's total return over my test period. Ingersoll-Rand beats against the Dow baseline in my 56-month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 56-month test period (starting January 1, 2015, and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2017 and other years that had a fair and bad performance. The great IR total return of 96.21% compared to the Dow base of 44.24% makes Ingersoll-Rand a great investment for the total return investor that also wants a steadily increasing income. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $22,000 today. This gain makes Ingersoll-Rand a great investment for the total return investor looking back, that has future growth as the United States economy continues to grow.

Dow's 56-month total return baseline is 44.24%

Company name 56-month total return The difference from Dow baseline Yearly dividend percentage Ingersoll-Rand 96.21% 51.97% 1.9%

Ingersoll-Rand does meet my dividend guideline of having dividends increase for 8 of the last ten years and having a minimum of 1% yield. IR has a dividend yield of 1.9% and has had increases for nine years, making IR a good choice for the dividend growth investor. The dividend was last increased in June 2018 to $0.53/Qtr. up from $0.45/Qtr. or an 18% increase, with increases expected to continue for many years. The five-year average payout ratio is low, at 33%. After paying the dividend, this leaves cash remaining for increasing the business of the company.

I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses and my RMD with a CAGR of 7%. My dividends provide 3.3% of the portfolio as income, and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.2% plus an inflation cushion of 1.8%. The three-year forward S&P CFRA CAGR of 10% easily exceeds my guideline requirement. This good future growth for Ingersoll-Rand can continue its uptrend benefiting from the continued strong growth in the worldwide and United States economies.

I have a capitalization guideline where the capitalization must be greater than $10 Billion. IR easily passes this guideline. IR is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $28.1 Billion. Ingersoll-Rand 2019 projected cash flow at $1.5 Billion is good, allowing the company to have the means for company growth and increasing dividends each year. Large-cap companies like IR have the cash and ability to buy other smaller companies and weather any storms that might come along.

One of my guidelines is that the S&P rating must be three stars or better. IR's S&P CFRA rating is four stars or buy with a target price to $144, passing the guideline. IR's price is presently 14% below the target. IR is under the target price at present and has a moderate forward PE of 18, making IR a good buy at this entry point. If you are a long-term investor that wants good steady increasing dividend income and future total return growth, you may want to look at this company.

One of my guidelines is would I buy the whole company if I could. The answer is yes. The total return is strong, and the average growing dividend makes IR a good business to own for income and growth. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business, and also generates a good income stream. Most of all, what makes IR interesting is the potential long-term growth of their business as the working population and economy increase, requiring more of its industrial products. The climate control segment will benefit from the lack of air conditioning in Europe and other foreign countries. IR gives you an increasing dividend for the dividend investor and a great total return.

I don’t have a guideline for earnings but look for the earnings of my positions to consistently beat their quarterly estimates. For the last quarter on July 30, 2019, Ingersoll-Rand reported earnings that beat expected by $0.04 at $2.09, compared to last year at $1.85. Total revenue was higher at $4.53 Billion more than a year ago by 3.98% year over year and missed expected total revenue by a small amount of $40 Million. This was a good report with bottom-line beating expected and the top line increasing with a good increase compared to last year. The next earnings report will be out late October 2019 and is expected to be $1.92 compared to last year at $1.75, a good increase.

The graphic below shows a summary of the 2nd quarter’s 2019 financial performance. The earnings growth of IR is well above average and will continue with good steady innovation in their product line.

Source: IR 2nd quarter 2019 Earnings call slides

Company Business

Ingersoll-Rand is one of the largest industrial products companies in the United States and foreign countries.

As per excerpts from Reuters,

Ingersoll-Rand provides products, services, and solutions to improve the quality and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables. The Company's business segments include Climate and Industrial. The Company is engaged in the design, manufacture, sale, and service of a portfolio of industrial and commercial products that include brand names, such as Ingersoll-Rand, Trane, Thermo King, American Standard, ARO and Club Car. The Industrial segment includes compressed air and gas systems and services, power tools, material handling systems, ARO fluid management equipment, as well as Club Car golf, utility and consumer low-speed vehicles

Overall, Ingersoll-Rand is a good business with 10% CAGR projected growth as the United States and foreign economies grow going forward, with the increasing demand for IR's products. The fair dividend income brings you cash as I continue to see further growth as the world economy grows. The talking heads that preach recession should be ignored, and even with a slowdown in the world economy, IR’s great products should win the race, especially in the climate control segment.

The quotes below from the 2nd quarters earns call are only some of many statements indicating growth for the company's products that IR is making to increase their business.

Once again, we delivered strong revenue growth, margin expansion, and EPS growth. We welcomed our new Precision Flow Systems team into Ingersoll-Rand, and we’re well underway towards a separation into two standalone businesses and our proposed strategic combination with our Industrial segment and Gardner Denver. A brief overview of the global business strategy that we're executing to deliver consistently strong financial results for our shareholders. Fundamentally, our strategy is at the nexus of environmental sustainability and impact, which are strong secular tailwinds for our business. The world is continuing to urbanize while becoming warmer and more resource-constrained as time passes. We excel at reducing the energy intensity of buildings, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, reducing waste of foods and other perishable goods, and we excel in our ability to generate productivity for our customers, all enabled by technology. Today we're raising EPS guidance by $0.05 to approximately $6.40. We expect to deliver top-tier financial performance again in 2019.

This shows the feelings of top management for the continued growth of the Ingersoll-Rand business and shareholder return with an increase in future growth. IR has good constant growth and will continue as the world economy and population grows. The growth is being driven by added features of their existing services and products, which are increasing sales and earnings.

The graphic below shows the plan for balanced capital allocation that will continue to bring growth to the stockholders of IR.

Source: IR 2nd quarter 2019 Earnings call slides

IR has the balance right in giving fair dividends to the stockholder and investment in expanding its product line to maintain a steady growth of the company.

Conclusions

Ingersoll-Rand is a good investment choice for the total return and dividend growth investor with its average dividend yield and high total return. Ingersoll-Rand is 5.31% of The Good Business Portfolio and will be held and watch it grow. IR will be held in the portfolio and will be trimmed when it reaches 8% of the portfolio. I buy what I consider great businesses that are fairly priced, and the present IR entry point now looks good. Good growing businesses do not come cheap, but over time, they grow and grow. If you want a solid growing dividend income and good total return in the industrial business, IR may be the right investment for you.

Portfolio Management Highlights

The five companies comprising the largest percentage of the portfolio are: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) at 7.9% of the portfolio, the Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS) at 8.3% of the portfolio, Home Depot (HD) at 9.5% of the portfolio, Omega Health Investors (OHI) at 8.2% of the portfolio, and Boeing (BA) at 12.6% of the portfolio. Therefore, BA, EOS, JNJ, OHI, and HD are now in trim position, but I am letting them run a bit since they are great companies.

On August 19, I wrote covered calls against my Danaher (DHR) position to collect another premium. I like DHR, but it’s getting a bit pricey, and the covered calls give me some extra income and downside protection.

Boeing is going to be pressed to 15% of the portfolio because of it being cash positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $938 Million in the first quarter of 2019, an increase from the fourth quarter. Boeing has dropped in the last four months because of the second 737 MAX crash, and I look at this as an opportunity to buy BA at a reasonable price. On July 19th, BA said that they expect to have the 737 MAX flying by the early fourth quarter, and BA went up $16. The second-quarter earnings report was real bad, and BA lost $25 over three days.

JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because of its defensive nature in this post-BREXIT world. Earnings in the last quarter beat on the top and bottom line, and Mr. Market did nothing. JNJ in April 2019 increased the dividend to $0.95/Qtr., which is 57 years in a row of increases. JNJ is not a trading stock but a hold forever; it is now a strong buy as the healthcare sector remains under pressure.

The total return for the Good Business Portfolio is ahead of the Dow average YTD by 6.80%, which is a nice gain above the market for the portfolio with BA a strong drag. Each quarter after the earnings season, I write an article giving a complete portfolio list and performance, the latest article is titled “The Good Business Portfolio: 2019 1st Quarter Earnings and Performance Review”. Become a real-time follower, and you will get each quarter's performance after this earnings season is over.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, JNJ, HD, OHI, DLR, EOS, PM, AMT, FCX, DIS,, PEP, DHR, LMT, IR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Of course, this is not a recommendation to buy or sell, and you should always do your own research and talk to your financial advisor before any purchase or sale. This is how I manage my IRA retirement account, and the opinions of the companies are my own.