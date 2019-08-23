Macy's Dividend Is Not Unsustainable

Macy’s real estate value will remain locked for years to come; investing in the M stock with real estate in mind would probably result in falling into a value trap.

As we all know by now, Macy's Inc came out with their Q2 2019 results on August 14th, and the stock immediately plummeted 17%. Even before the latest quarterly report, an online search for financial articles and analysts' opinions on Macy's returned doom and gloom headlines: “Macy’s on the brink”, “The unfortunate thing about Macy’s: Just about everything”, and the like. An occasional cautious optimist would point to Macy’s real estate (some even calling it an “empire”) as the main source of the company’s value.

Value in real estate?

There has been an ongoing debate on how much Macy’s real estate is worth, with figures usually between USD 16 and 20 billion. I believe that such discussions are mostly irrelevant, and will remain so for many years to come. I say “mostly”, as it is true that the company has been selling portions of its real estate, continuously, since 2013. These sales resulted in gains which have significantly impacted Macy’s income statements over the years. However, this activity seems to be slowly winding down.

Chart 1: Macy’s annual net gains from asset sales

Macy’s management realized the scope and severity of the “brick and mortar” retail crisis years ago. Ever since, the company has been undergoing restructuring and resizing. In the process, they have been selling locations, be it whole buildings, empty land, or just a few floors inside their department stores. Here’s the catch: with the exception of an occasional project being developed on a previously unused piece of land, the vast majority of real estate gains are realized as a byproduct of their main business. The management is not asking the question: “How can we unlock the most value to shareholders? Our retail business is going nowhere, let’s just sell our top locations and distribute the money”. No, they are asking themselves: “Which department stores are profitable, which have potential to be profitable, and which are hopeless? OK, let’s sell the hopeless.” In the process, value is unlocked, but as I said, it is just a byproduct for them. A very nice byproduct, indeed, and a very welcome one as well, but still just a byproduct.

A case in point is in the transcript of the latest quarterly earnings call. The management has mentioned asset sale gains only in passing, as they are a factor which influences Macy’s bottom line so they simply had to be mentioned. I believe that the following quote from Macy’s CEO, Jeff Gennette, taken from the earnings call, sums up nicely how they feel about closing stores and selling real estate:

We are always looking at our portfolio to look at does it make sense. We are never going to say we are done. But we do believe this national footprint that we have we are servicing a national customer. We know that when we close the store. We are firing customers. We lose their business online. We will make all those decisions very carefully.

Retail apocalypse or not, Macy’s management has no intention whatsoever of throwing in the towel.

Macy’s margins and operating income

Retail is a low margin business, and Macy’s is no exception. Low margins are sensitive and are easily swayed one way or another by random events, which are impossible to predict with any accuracy. In Macy’s second quarter, the random event was a miss on fashion in their key women’s sportswear private brands. In hindsight, such a miss probably seems obvious to the management, and while someone should bear responsibility for it, this is hardly indicative of a structural issue that could be expected to plague the company for years to come. Alas, there is no evidence of “retail apocalypse” in that.

Nevertheless, there is a problem with Macy’s margins, and it can’t be ignored. Their management usually focuses on the gross margin, but I believe that it is the operating margin which is far more interesting. Macy’s gross margin, calculated with total revenue as the denominator, has been hovering around 40% for at least the past 15 years. On the other hand, operating margin has been trending downwards since 2015. To understand this, we need to examine how Macy’s calculates their operating income (OI).

What they do, and should not be doing, is including gains from sales of real estate, which increase their OI. They also include restructuring charges and impairment of assets, which decrease the OI. By definition, operating income should include only revenue from normal operating activities. We want to measure how well Macy’s is performing in what it does, selling goods to consumers, without the picture being clouded by revenues and expenses that have nothing to do with the company’s regular, day to day, operations. So, I have adjusted Macy’s operating income by excluding the abovementioned gains, restructuring charges and asset impairments.

Chart 2: Macy’s operating margin as reported, and adjusted

Macy’s operating income was understated in 2016, yet overstated in 2017 and 2018. Unfortunately, this graph shows that there is a serious underlying problem. In researching for this article, I looked at Macy’s financial statements since 2004. Operating margin is now at the lowest level that it has been in the past 15 years, if we exclude the obvious outlier in 2008. Even worse, this trend is continuing in 2019, with the trailing 12 months adjusted operating margin at 5.1%, vs. 6.4% for the previous 12-month period.

I believe that it is the dwindling OI margin which should be watched closely. Any improvement would represent a strong signal that Macy’s management’s restructuring efforts and growth initiatives are finally paying off. That would make the stock a strong buy at the current price level.

In the meantime, investors have to deal with the situation as it is. It is my impression that the market is primed to react to any possible negative news about a retail company by punishing its stock mercilessly. In the past five quarters, Macy’s earnings per share have beaten analysts’ expectations three times, yet the increases in the stock price, after those quarterly releases, were exceptionally modest when compared to the beating the stock took last week.

Macy’s strategic initiatives and dividend sustainability

If there is a redeeming quality in Macy’s stock, it is the dividend yield, currently at 9.82%. Such a low valuation clearly states that the market believes that the dividend is unsustainable. But is it?

At this time, there are five separate strategic initiatives with which Macy’s is fighting their uphill battle.

Source: Macy’s Q2 2019 Earnings Presentation

I will not analyze these in detail right now. Macy’s does not publish detailed store by store, or product, class by class, numbers, which would enable us to make solid calculations and judgments on whether their initiatives are meeting expectations. So, we are left relying on the management’s mostly descriptive information. Still, it is hard to miss the strong optimism conveyed in the CEO’s, and his team’s, attitude. They strongly claim that every single one of those five strategic initiatives are yielding profitable results. Growth50 initiative, now renamed Growth150, is probably the most important of the five. The initiative represents “a mix of stores where the company accelerated a number of successful store initiatives, such as facility upgrades, merchandising strategies, and localized marketing”. The management claims that these stores are outperforming others, in particular that they outperformed Growth100 stores by 3 points. Store initiatives from Growth50 are currently being implemented in Growth100 stores, which is a process expected to be completed by the end of October. The new total, called Growth150, accounts for roughly 50% of all Macy’s brick and mortar sales. Therefore, this initiative, even if only mildly successful, will show a positive impact in the company’s financial statements.

Despite the decreasing margins, I believe the market is wrong about the sustainability of dividends for three reasons:

Macy’s had enough cash for a total net debt paydown of USD 2.8 billion between 2016 and 2018. While it is generally in an uptrend, the dividend payout ratio is still sustainable at 45% (trailing 12 months). The ratio stood at 42% in 2018. Macy’s CFO, Paula Price, directly stated in the latest earnings call that the company will not only continue to return a competitive cash dividend, but that they will also consider resuming their share repurchase program, which was halted in 2016.

Chart 3: Payout ratios

As we can see in Chart 3, Macy’s only repurchases shares when there is plenty of cash to go around and when the dividend is safe. Therefore, I conclude that insiders are cautiously optimistic, and that they are determined to preserve the current level of dividends, at least for the foreseeable future.

Conclusion

I would rate Macy’s a “hold” or a “cautious buy” at this point, entirely because of the dividend payouts, which do not seem to be unsustainable in the medium term. The company is facing great challenges, there is no denying it. However, my impression is that the management’s strategic initiatives have a good prospect of yielding considerable positive results for the company. Operating margin is the main number to look for in the next few quarters.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.