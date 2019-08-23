Verso: Massive Losses Lead To Re-Evaluation

Source: Verso

What happened?! Verso stock tanked and is now trading at an incredibly cheap valuation. In fact, it's below half its book value! Is this the end for Verso? At these low valuations I re-evaluate my position and urge value investors to buy back into this stock. Can Verso recover a second time and what caused this drop back to such a low valuation?

This quarter was painful. Verso posted an impressive loss. While Verso anticipated it would take a loss it turned out to be even greater than the estimates. So what happened to throw off the estimates?

The loss can partly be explained by some planned maintenance. The charge on maintenance for the Duluth Mill was a jaw dropping $116 million dollars. This is why one reason Verso thought they were going to take a hit this quarter, the surprise came from something else. It seems the traditional graphic market is falling faster in volume than anticipated. I have some theories as to why, but overall Verso needs to reduce their dependence on graphic print as fast as possible.

Why doesn't Verso buy back shares?

I have taken some flak for suggesting Verso should not return cash to its shareholders just yet, and after this quarter I'm glad they didn't. They had to take on a small amount of debt to even keep their cash flow alive. They need to make the shift away from graphics paper to specialty packaging papers and fast, in order to survive. Thankfully the new CEO has said just that. Verso plans to shift more to specialty packaging from its current level of 34 percent of revenues to 41 percent of revenues.

At this point in time returning cash to shareholders is not a priority when Verso is still just fighting to stay alive. But even I think a 50 percent return through buy backs would be great for this company, if managed correctly. At today's low stock price it just seems silly not to at least buy back some stock. On the most recent conference call Robert Cathey from SCW capital had this to say:

"I understand the reluctance to not commit to a buy back potentially a dividend. But I think given the stocks now back close to kind of where it emerged from post bankruptcy there's -- maybe for some investors avoiding that information, so to the degree you guys might provide more [information on the potential capital project returns] in the future I think that would be helpful for all of this."

At these levels the amount of return on investment for the Mills needs to be over 50% to even keep up with a share buy back. It would make sense to buy back stock from an ROI standpoint, but when it comes to cash flow it puts Verso in worse shape. It's not that Verso is reluctant to buy back stock since I did notice a small buy back of Treasury shares on the cash flow statement. It shows they purchased 3 million dollars' worth of stock. While this is associated with the acceleration of vesting for the former CEO, it's interesting to note they can buy back at least small amounts and should choose to do so in the future.

Interim CEO Les Lederer seems to have a good plan in place. His first priority, while he doesn't like to admit it, is to sell the company. This would essentially solve the cash problem and create the ability to transition more easily from the graphic market. However, if the company does not get sold Les Lederer has a plan to return value to shareholders with better margins and less volatility in the growing specialty and packaging market. These moves put Verso closer to sustainable profits and more attractive for another company to purchase.

Les Lederer's current plan is to reduce the graphics from 59 to 44 percent of revenues. This is a solid number and brings them to less than half of their total revenues. He plans to do this through cash flow and capital expenditures. The problem with this plan is they gave a time frame of 5 years. This is pretty unacceptable to most investors. 5 years is a long time especially with the graphic market declining at such rapid rates. While the graphic market will most likely never be entirely obsolete its rapid decrease is inevitable. Not to mention any downturn in the economy will cause Verso pain as customers spend less on advertising.

Peak Inventory

Verso recently had to close its Luke mill because inventory was getting too high and sales in traditional print media have dropped faster than expected. Trump's trade war could be partly to blame for this as companies scale back and fear a possible recession. When pressed by a shareholder, on the most recent earnings call, Verso also admitted that there was some outside pressure at least from South Korean companies.

While it may seem inefficient and wasteful to close down one of their facilities, it's better than bleeding cash as the alternative. Verso has built up quite a healthy inventory sitting at 459 million worth. They have stated this as their peak inventory and it will be transitioning to cash over the next few quarters. Hopefully turning this inventory into cash will give them the money they need in order to upgrade other facilities and transition out of traditional print media. This may be why some investors in the past sold Verso shares when Androscoggin mill was not sold but rather converted. That excess cash would have been great for converting other locations into more profitable products and give Verso a much better cash cushion.

I anticipate Verso is storing a lot of inventory at its now permanently closed Luke Mill. As Verso offloads inventory it should concentrate on getting rid as much of it from Luke Mill as possible and transfer the rest to other areas. As inventory drops I anticipate the Luke Mill will be sold and provide more cash for conversions at other facilities.

How many facilities are there and what do they do?

With all the conversions and talk of product mix I thought now would be a great time to take a deep dive into the mills and what they do. The below information is gathered from here

Stevens point: produces specialty papers, flexible packaging for quick service food, bags labels for bottles and jars and cans, barcode labels and receipts.

Wisconsin Rapids: produces print media and marketing for magazines and catalogs. Laminated paperboard for box packaging.

Quinnesec: produces graphic papers for magazines and catalogs. Produces the most consistent high quality hi-maple hardwood kraft market pulp.

Escanaba: produces graphic papers for print media, such as magazines. Also creates specialty papers used in label and converting applications.

Duluth: makes graphic papers used for magazines and catalogs (recently upgraded to recycle kraft pulp and container-board for corrugated boxes, plans to continue upgrades).

Androscoggin: makes specialty papers for label and flexible packaging and technical paper applications. Makes kraft liner-board used for inner and outer layers of corrugated boxes.

Drilling down into the products Verso makes can give a much needed boost to confidence in purchasing such an undervalued company. While the product mix is still heavily on graphic papers such as magazines, there are some promising and long term growing products that will keep Verso afloat and turn it into a growth company. These products include corrugated boxes and flexible packaging. With the rise of online shipping and fear of plastic packaging these are incredible growth verticals.

It's interesting to note the recently closed mill is not included on the website. So where did it go? It's included on their 10-K just take a look below.

Source: 10-K

There is no information to suggest that Verso has completely gotten rid of the Luke mill and it may still actually have value. Even more interesting I found this in the recent 10-Q:

"In connection with the announced closure of the Luke Mill, Verso recognized $76 million of accelerated depreciation which is included in Depreciation and amortization on the Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019."

This suggests that there may still be a lot of value in the Luke mill since they have already written down the depreciation and the equipment most likely still has value. Verso may be even cheaper than its book value states and I'm unsure why they failed to say what they would do with the Luke Mill in the future. Nobody even asked the question on the earnings call.

Make a decision before it's too late

Verso stock has gotten obscenely cheap. It's trading for less than half its assets, and its assets may even be understated with the most recent Luke Mill closure. Management also has a great plan in place to move towards growth verticals and away from the dying print media space. This will take some cash to make the move and the next year may be a difficult one. However, with Verso actively trying to sell the company or make smart acquisitions value realization may be fast tracked. I urge investors to again buy back into this stock so they don't miss out on another profitable opportunity in Verso.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VRS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.