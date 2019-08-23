Assessing Whether Guess', Inc. Is Still A Viable Value Play

When a company cuts its dividend, it usually means lower prices are ahead for the stock. Guess', Inc. (GES) cut its dividend earlier this year and shares have been making lower lows ever since. Despite the cut, Guess' dividend yield currently stands at just under 3% which is still attractive considering the average in this industry is about 3.1%.

Investors should also remember that the cutting of a dividend can sometimes result in the respective stock bottoming. We saw this with Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) not long ago. In fact, shares bottomed not long after the announcement and then went on a multi-month rally which is continuing to this day.

Guess' certainly satisfies many conditions which we look for in a potential value play. When we decide to go against the prevailing trend of a stock, we try to place the odds in our favor as much as we can. Guess' shares have been making long-term lower lows for a reason. Being chartists, we believe that forward-looking fundamentals have already been baked into the price action on the chart. Therefore, there is no point in trying to catch a falling knife here irrespective of how attractive the dividend and valuation may look at this present moment in time.

So, from this perspective, let's see if there are any positive trends currently in play in Guess' which would make us consider putting long deltas to work here.

We like that both earnings projections for 2020 and 2021 have been increasing. It is imperative that our potential value plays turn a profit, and Guess', despite its recent problems, is still profitable if we take profit numbers off the past four quarters.

As mentioned, its dividend and especially its sales multiple of 0.5 look really attractive. Sales are expected to come in at $2.72 billion this year which would be a 4.2% increase over 2019.

On the surface, the firm's balance sheet also looks in good stead. In the firm's most recent quarter, $565 million was reported in shareholder equity as opposed to $274 million of long-term debt. This means the debt to equity ratio comes in well under 1 which is what we look for in our potential value investments. However, the combined amount of long-term liabilities the firm reported (not just interest-bearing debt) came in at $1.8 billion in the first quarter. If we really were to place the odds in our favor, we would look for the firm's equity to be on a par if not greater than the firm's combined amount of debt. As we can see here though, there is a shortfall of well over $1.2 billion with respect to this calculation.

The most suitable strategy for Guess' for our portfolio would be a long-term dividend-paying value play. The liquidity simply isn't there to trade options around this underlying from a short-term horizon. We cannot stress enough the importance of trend though. Although shares rallied aggressively out of their 2003 lows, price has consistently been making lower lows since that 2007 peak. We do have a possible symmetrical triangle in play (which would be a bullish pattern), but price has remained trapped in a long-term monthly downtrend as demonstrated by the crossover on the MACD indicator. For example, if the share price were to drop back to close to the $10 level, it would shift the risk-reward ratio back into our favor with respect to putting some long deltas to work.

To sum up, Guess' would definitely be classified as a potential value play within our portfolio. The firm recently cut its dividend, but it remains quite competitive within this sector. Earnings projections continue to increase for both this year and next which is encouraging. Since this would be a long-term investment, our aim would be to pick up shares as cheap as possible. Currently, there is actually a sell signal on the monthly MACD indicator which demonstrates to us that we may see lower prices first in the near term. If the share price were to drop to that lower trend line at just above $10 a share (shown above), we may entertain long exposure at that point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.