Weekly Economic Vital Signs - A Voice Of Reason

The objective is to concentrate on leading indicators of economic activity to determine whether the economy is strengthening or weakening, and the rate of inflation is increasing or decreasing.

Existing Home Sales

Existing home sales have been flat for nearly four years despite full employment, rising wages, all-time highs for the stock market and record low mortgage rates. I know the excuse is low inventory and rising home prices, but I've concluded that the bottleneck is a large percentage of the population that has not participated in this record-long expansion. Perhaps the low inventory is due to homeowners' inability to trade up to more expensive homes, because they don't have the liquidity or the ability to assume a higher mortgage payment. It has also become more costly to scale up due to the tax law changes that eliminated the deductions of mortgage interest and property taxes. Lastly, the rate of economic growth began to slow 18 months ago, which corresponds with the peak in sales in the chart below.

Sales rose 2.5% in July to a 5.42 million annual rate, which is up 0.6% from a year ago. There is 4.2 months of supply on the market at the current sales pace, totaling 1.89 million homes, which is down 1.6% from a year ago, and the median existing home price is up 4.3% year-over-year for the 89th consecutive month of gains to a record $284,000.

New Homes Sales

New homes sales plunged 12.8% in July, but that was off a June number that was revised sharply upward. Sales were 635,000, which is up 4.3% from a year ago, but down from 728,000 last month. More importantly, the three-month average fell to 655,000 last month from 663,000 in June.

The supply of new homes has risen to what is now 6.4 months, given the current sales pace, but the same factors at play for existing homes sales are impacting new home sales.

PMI Composite Flash

This is an ugly number. Markit's early indication of economic strength for August shows business activity slowing for both the manufacturing and service sectors. The PMI Composite index fell from 52.6 in July to 50.9 in August. The manufacturing sector slipped below the reading of 50 to 49.9, which implies modest contraction, while services led the overall decline in August, falling from 53.0 to 50.9. New order growth was the weakest since October 2009, largely due to concerns about the global economic outlook. This impacted hiring, which was the weakest since February 2010.

According to Markit, this reading is consistent with an annual rate of economic growth that approximates 1.5%. Survey respondents point to weaker corporate spending as the leading factor in softer business conditions.

Conclusion

There was a refreshing voice of reason at Jackson Hole on Thursday when Esther George asserted that there was no need for additional rate cuts. She explained that inflation and employment were both on target with respect to the Fed's mandate, indicating that there was no further need for interest-rate reductions. More importantly, she warned that lower rates would only pull demand forward and fuel more leverage and speculation, which has an eventual cost.

I couldn't agree with her more. There are limitations to what monetary policy can accomplish with respect to employment, inflation and the overall rate of economic growth. There is also a point when more stimulus does more harm than good. Foreign central banks have pushed interest rates into negative territory, but to what end? The law of diminishing returns applies here, and the returns for foreign economies are approaching zero.

If the U.S. economy fades, it will not be due to a lack of monetary stimulus. It will be due to the malinvestment that resulted from that stimulus, and a lack of intelligent fiscal stimulus that should have accompanied it.

