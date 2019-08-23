Japan Lessons May Haunt The U.S.

Japan showed us that you can make significant progress in the quality of products and quality of life without necessarily rewarding investors.

Japan was really winning the economic battle in the 1980s. Their share of global GDP was rising. Japan was selling the best machines, cars, gadgets, and electronics, to the entire world. They were buying trophy assets in key cities, and "the Japanese are coming" was whispered in business circles in money-freezing terror. Back in Japan, the stock market was booming, almost quadrupling from 1985 to 1990 alone. Japan's real estate, flaunted prices of $300,000/m2 in the best areas of Tokyo, with banks issuing multi-generational mortgages to its buyers. The shame and disgrace of WWII was nearly wiped from the collective ego of Japan. Suddenly and mysteriously, though, Japan's economic ascent came to a screeching halt, that lasted for over two decades.

The media and scholars traditionally blame Japan's ministry of finance for allowing a gigantic asset bubble to form, and they blame Japan's central bank for the poor management of that bubble bursting. In layman terms, the ministry of finance let speculative lending go too far, and the central bank yanked it back too fast. And so, investors and lenders got burned, and lost interest in Japan, for a generation. Keywords thrown by scholars at the issue are "deflationary spiral", "liquidity trap", "credit crunch", and all of the above "self-reinforcing", of course.

This traditional monetarist view, "no one wants to spend, lend, or invest... self-reinforcingly" is too narrow, though. The notion of poor demographics too is unconvincing since Japan's population growth slowed down together with the economy in the early 1990s. An important fundamental piece of the economic puzzle is missing: technology. Once we include technology in the picture, we see that Japan actually really over-leveraged a certain technological era and over-focused a certain technological direction. Japan over-borrowed money from its own future, to enhance the then current combustion engine and early electronics technologies. All in a rational bet, supported by export figures, to be the first to reach the era of industrial and consumer super-robotics.

Japan's obsession with robotics was weaved through their cultural life as well as science and business. Seemed like a great plan, robotics is an economically promising technology, and the logical end goal of electronics and machinery development. Turned out, however, robots are much more complicated to make than investors expected. And the internet era, also extremely economically important, was just around the corner. The end result: Japan still makes great electronics, gadgets, machines, and great combustion engine products, but techno-economically, they got stuck in that era. So, two lost decades for Japan.

What investment lessons can we draw from Japan's experience? First of all, Japan's top export-oriented companies, such as Toyota (NYSE:TM), Sony (NYSE:SNE), and Honda (NYSE:HMC), saw their stocks appreciating right through the lost decades, while paying out dividends. Japan's technological focus paid off, albeit narrowly. These companies still are, and will likely remain: world class in what they do.

Second of all, Japan didn't shift its techno-economic focus for decades. It takes generations of scientists and technologists to build expertise in certain areas. Once you're an expert in making great refrigerators, televisions, and amazing cars, you don't just switch to making software, soft drinks, and internet start-ups.

Third of all, Japan yet again confirmed to us that over-leveraging anything is dangerous. Even if you're over-leveraging a productive generation, or a promising technology. Finally, and most importantly, Japan showed us that you can make significant progress in the quality of products, and quality of life, without necessarily rewarding investors. It seems Adam Smith was right. Prosperity is a function of ever increasing division of labor. If new industries aren't created, only the old ones upgraded, you get an improvement in quality of life and products, but not necessarily an improvement in GDP figures.

At this point in time, we're awaiting the arrival of the next great technological age. It promises to be a plethora of abundance. It will feature the space age, with its unlimited asteroid sourced resources. The age of super-biotech that will reduce our healthcare costs from the current 18% of GDP, to something more reasonable, while extending prime earning years. The age of nano-tech that, together with environmentalism and renewable energy, will allow for a much more efficient use of commodities. Finally, the age of super-automation that will allow for much more leisure time, universal income, and increased entertainment spending.

And just like Japan, we are most definitely over-leveraging on all of the above. The stories are too compelling, the dream too real. If Japan could only keep marginally improving robotics for decades, with their laser focus, what makes us think that we will reach everything I just mentioned in a quick burst of 10-20 years? We won't.

Chances are we'll burn a lot of cash, while achieving steady, marginal improvement. The solution, if Japan is any lesson, is to stick in our portfolios to what America knows best: consumer products, P&G (PG), Coca-Cola (KO), Apple (AAPL), internet/software giants, Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Microsoft (MSFT), and perhaps weapons manufacturers, Raytheon (RTN). If the singularity comes in 20 years, great. But if we're still laying 90% of bricks by hand, and burning oil to charge our electric cars, chances are the companies I just mentioned are still making money.

